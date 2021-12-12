« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1775320 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34840 on: Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
they put them in the sale today didnt they, the 13+ and STHs who had Everton cancelled?
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 05:36:31 pm
They did...£9 tickets were available in the sale today.
Cheers.

Was giving myself false hope they hadn't been put on sale yet  :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34841 on: Yesterday at 06:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:18:12 pm
What's it looking like now? Shambles they're still available when there's thousands with nothing.

Am I right in thinking there's a total of 200 in the ballots for the local sales? How many are there normally?



Shouldnt even be any in the local sale, theres a few thousand including my lad who has tickets cancelled this week- they should have been the priority
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34842 on: Yesterday at 06:57:39 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 03:23:57 pm
That sale should be stopped now ideally and anymore returns should be offered to 4+
Touts shouldn't be allowed now to forward these tickets and comeback and buy more cus their account qualifies.

Yes but only the 4+ who actually had a ticket cancelled for the game
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34843 on: Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 06:56:36 pm
Shouldnt even be any in the local sale, theres a few thousand including my lad who has tickets cancelled this week- they should have been the priority

Yep, very questionable decision that.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34844 on: Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm »
Must be something in the Clubs T&Cs or whatever to say that they have to have Local Sales for every home game whatever the circumstances
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34845 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
It's sickening to have tickets cancelled and see some sitting in the hallmap not getting picked up
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34846 on: Yesterday at 10:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Yesterday at 05:23:44 pm
son was in earlier sale, he just had a look and there was 5 tickets left in the upper main stand
Does anyone know how many are left now? Should announcement be made about sale to those with 4+ and cancelled tickets be made?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34847 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
It's sickening to have tickets cancelled and see some sitting in the hallmap not getting picked up
is there still some left from today?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34848 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
is there still some left from today?

Yeah some being returned in main lower and king Kenny just sitting there
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34849 on: Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm
Yeah some being returned in main lower and king Kenny just sitting there
2 left
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34850 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm
2 left

Was about 8 when my friend was showing me, people are basketing them and can't buy as they have already, when they can forward they'll be siphoning them off anyway
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34851 on: Today at 07:41:27 am »

Buying, forwarding and buying again needs to be stopped. Such an obvious loophole being abused and if they could be bothered to track it theyd see who the repeat offenders (touts) are.
