they put them in the sale today didnt they, the 13+ and STHs who had Everton cancelled?
They did...£9 tickets were available in the sale today.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
What's it looking like now? Shambles they're still available when there's thousands with nothing. Am I right in thinking there's a total of 200 in the ballots for the local sales? How many are there normally?
That sale should be stopped now ideally and anymore returns should be offered to 4+Touts shouldn't be allowed now to forward these tickets and comeback and buy more cus their account qualifies.
Shouldnt even be any in the local sale, theres a few thousand including my lad who has tickets cancelled this week- they should have been the priority
son was in earlier sale, he just had a look and there was 5 tickets left in the upper main stand
It's sickening to have tickets cancelled and see some sitting in the hallmap not getting picked up
is there still some left from today?
Yeah some being returned in main lower and king Kenny just sitting there
2 left
