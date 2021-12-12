« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 867 868 869 870 871 [872]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1774757 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,291
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34840 on: Today at 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 05:35:22 pm
they put them in the sale today didnt they, the 13+ and STHs who had Everton cancelled?
Quote from: didopich on Today at 05:36:31 pm
They did...£9 tickets were available in the sale today.
Cheers.

Was giving myself false hope they hadn't been put on sale yet  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34841 on: Today at 06:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:18:12 pm
What's it looking like now? Shambles they're still available when there's thousands with nothing.

Am I right in thinking there's a total of 200 in the ballots for the local sales? How many are there normally?



Shouldnt even be any in the local sale, theres a few thousand including my lad who has tickets cancelled this week- they should have been the priority
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34842 on: Today at 06:57:39 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:23:57 pm
That sale should be stopped now ideally and anymore returns should be offered to 4+
Touts shouldn't be allowed now to forward these tickets and comeback and buy more cus their account qualifies.

Yes but only the 4+ who actually had a ticket cancelled for the game
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,785
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34843 on: Today at 07:31:17 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 06:56:36 pm
Shouldnt even be any in the local sale, theres a few thousand including my lad who has tickets cancelled this week- they should have been the priority

Yep, very questionable decision that.
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34844 on: Today at 07:39:04 pm »
Must be something in the Clubs T&Cs or whatever to say that they have to have Local Sales for every home game whatever the circumstances
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 867 868 869 870 871 [872]   Go Up
« previous next »
 