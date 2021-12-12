they put them in the sale today didnt they, the 13+ and STHs who had Everton cancelled?
They did...£9 tickets were available in the sale today.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
What's it looking like now? Shambles they're still available when there's thousands with nothing. Am I right in thinking there's a total of 200 in the ballots for the local sales? How many are there normally?
That sale should be stopped now ideally and anymore returns should be offered to 4+Touts shouldn't be allowed now to forward these tickets and comeback and buy more cus their account qualifies.
Shouldnt even be any in the local sale, theres a few thousand including my lad who has tickets cancelled this week- they should have been the priority
