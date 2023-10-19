« previous next »
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34800 on: Today at 02:16:11 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:06:16 pm
Did anyone get in early and where there many returned tickets?

wasn't too bad in the end, we managed to basket 4 singles. first time i've ever sat anywhere lower than around row 25 in any stand in 10ish years of going. got a row 1 seat. ready for my TV debut  ;D
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34801 on: Today at 02:16:38 pm
had 3 together but changed them as ST seats incase they count it as a ST and no credit
took 3 in al4 few seats apart
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34802 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Currently 20 tickets left

Nice one. Surprised theyve taken so long to sell out. 4+ members wouldve taken them in no time haha
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34803 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm
No queue and the odd ticket still left for this after 30 mins. Everyone who really wanted one -  from STH and 13+ will have got sorted.

They sold the ones taken from the local sale at £9 too.
Momos_righteye

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34804 on: Today at 02:30:20 pm
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 02:16:38 pm
had 3 together but changed them as ST seats incase they count it as a ST and no credit
took 3 in al4 few seats apart


I didn't think of this, I would be really disappointed if they didn't give the credit but wouldn't really surprise me
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34805 on: Today at 02:30:38 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 02:12:07 pm
Are the Local Members Sales tickets supposed to be £9 or is that an error? Or have they basically said members / local general tickets are all going to be U1/U9?

 I think they're putting them all in U1/U9
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34806 on: Today at 02:33:31 pm
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 02:16:38 pm
had 3 together but changed them as ST seats incase they count it as a ST and no credit
took 3 in al4 few seats apart

i've had a message on twitter confirming the credit remains on our account even if you buy a STH return. i am sceptical whether this will actually 'work' on the system, but if you/anyone were on the brink of falling off the ladder i'll happily share the screenshot i took.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34807 on: Today at 02:33:40 pm
sale over and immediately loads on third party sites now for main stand upper tier that weren't there yesterday
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34808 on: Today at 02:35:21 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:33:31 pm
i've had a message on twitter confirming the credit remains on our account even if you buy a STH return. i am sceptical whether this will actually 'work' on the system, but if you/anyone were on the brink of falling off the ladder i'll happily share the screenshot i took.

They've stated on both emails that any cancelled ticket retains the credit
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34809 on: Today at 02:39:31 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:29:42 pm
No queue and the odd ticket still left for this after 30 mins. Everyone who really wanted one -  from STH and 13+ will have got sorted.

They sold the ones taken from the local sale at £9 too.
Still a handful available now too.
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34810 on: Today at 02:41:33 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:39:31 pm
Still a handful available now too.

Probably more will be released tonight and tomorrow too as returns.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34811 on: Today at 02:56:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:35:21 pm
They've stated on both emails that any cancelled ticket retains the credit

it doesn't explicitly say anything about credits where you have a cancelled ticket but are able to purchase a STH today, unless i missed it.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34812 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:56:51 pm
it doesn't explicitly say anything about credits where you have a cancelled ticket but are able to purchase a STH today, unless i missed it.

you will be fine, EVERYONE is getting a credit. 
Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34813 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm
Just got to hope whoever is manually counting them at end of the season again did maths at school
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34814 on: Today at 03:04:56 pm
More tickets suddenly on livefootballtickets and price coming down to £495 from £700....🤣  yeah no touts in that sale.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34815 on: Today at 03:11:19 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:04:56 pm
More tickets suddenly on livefootballtickets and price coming down to £495 from £700....🤣  yeah no touts in that sale.

Seen that myself price dropping lower and lower and tickets going up, hopefully open returns now to 4+ if not it'll just be the touts in there buying and forwarding any returns
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34816 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:56:51 pm
it doesn't explicitly say anything about credits where you have a cancelled ticket but are able to purchase a STH today, unless i missed it.

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:57:32 pm
you will be fine, EVERYONE is getting a credit. 

You will be given a full refund for your match ticket within the next 10 days and will retain the match credit even though the ticket has been cancelled. You can read our Refund FAQs for more information.



Alongside cutting allocations, we are working hard to get as many tickets back into the Ticket Exchange as possible from other ticket holders who may not now be able to attend the fixture and have incentivised the early return of these. We will be ringfencing returned tickets for supporters who have had their seats cancelled but at this stage cannot confirm how many we will have. Please keep an eye on our website here as we will advertise any tickets available for you to buy. However, due to demand, we dont expect to be able to accommodate all supporters affected.

It's clear from the email that no credit will be lost.

I noticed that for previous games they were selling ST returns in the local members sale as credit seats (with no mention of ST, only found out as the seats next to it confirmed it was a ST) and it all looked ok on the email and account so hopefully every account has the correct credits at the end of the season.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34817 on: Today at 03:14:52 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 03:13:05 pm
You will be given a full refund for your match ticket within the next 10 days and will retain the match credit even though the ticket has been cancelled. You can read our Refund FAQs for more information.



Alongside cutting allocations, we are working hard to get as many tickets back into the Ticket Exchange as possible from other ticket holders who may not now be able to attend the fixture and have incentivised the early return of these. We will be ringfencing returned tickets for supporters who have had their seats cancelled but at this stage cannot confirm how many we will have. Please keep an eye on our website here as we will advertise any tickets available for you to buy. However, due to demand, we dont expect to be able to accommodate all supporters affected.

It's clear from the email that no credit will be lost.

I noticed that for previous games they were selling ST returns in the local members sale as credit seats (with no mention of ST, only found out as the seats next to it confirmed it was a ST) and it all looked ok on the email and account so hopefully every account has the correct credits at the end of the season.

To be fair, I can see why people are skeptical. After all, the club did lie about the bit I have underlined.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34818 on: Today at 03:23:57 pm
That sale should be stopped now ideally and anymore returns should be offered to 4+
Touts shouldn't be allowed now to forward these tickets and comeback and buy more cus their account qualifies.
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34819 on: Today at 03:32:30 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:23:57 pm
That sale should be stopped now ideally and anymore returns should be offered to 4+
Touts shouldn't be allowed now to forward these tickets and comeback and buy more cus their account qualifies.

You cannot forward these tickets.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34820 on: Today at 03:33:32 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:32:30 pm
You cannot forward these tickets.

Is that from trying or because the club said it ? From my experience any ticket can be forwarded
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34821 on: Today at 03:36:58 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 03:33:32 pm
Is that from trying or because the club said it ? From my experience any ticket can be forwarded

Both.
It's my mates account who bought at 2pm, he was 13+ in the upper. They were credit seats, not ST returns. Forward is greyed out on his.
Checked my own account, to see if different and I could forward mine if I wanted to.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34822 on: Today at 03:40:05 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:36:58 pm
Both.
It's my mates account who bought at 2pm, he was 13+ in the upper. They were credit seats, not ST returns. Forward is greyed out on his.
Checked my own account, to see if different and I could forward mine if I wanted to.

Ah thats good to see them doing that
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34823 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm
So because you've just bought that's why is still grey...but you will be able to forward later just like every sale they say you can't but when you try you can.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34824 on: Today at 03:59:39 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:36:58 pm
Both.
It's my mates account who bought at 2pm, he was 13+ in the upper. They were credit seats, not ST returns. Forward is greyed out on his.
Checked my own account, to see if different and I could forward mine if I wanted to.
Tell ur mate he will be able to later on when ticket shows its printed.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34825 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm
This pic was taken at 2.30 ..go in no q and pretty much take ur pick. This is why I want transparency from the club to say how many tickets got returned for this sale.
Brain Potter

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34826 on: Today at 04:10:44 pm
Just had a text message of the club reminding me if Im not going sell my ticket via the exchange.
On top of the e mail earlier in the week.. its a mess.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34827 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 04:05:45 pm
This pic was taken at 2.30 ..go in no q and pretty much take ur pick. This is why I want transparency from the club to say how many tickets got returned for this sale.

That's insane availability. It needs to drop to 4+ for tomorrow morning.

They need to get their sh*t in gear and schedule these sales sooner but you know it will be the same next week. They should be asking ticketholders for Forest to return their tickets now if they can't go but they'll wait till next week.
Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34828 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm
Is it a case that everyone who wanted to, got sorted today? If so, surely it will open up tomorrow to 4+ who were cancelled.
