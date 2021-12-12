« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1774116 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34800 on: Today at 02:16:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:06:16 pm
Did anyone get in early and where there many returned tickets?

wasn't too bad in the end, we managed to basket 4 singles. first time i've ever sat anywhere lower than around row 25 in any stand in 10ish years of going. got a row 1 seat. ready for my TV debut  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34801 on: Today at 02:16:38 pm »
had 3 together but changed them as ST seats incase they count it as a ST and no credit
took 3 in al4 few seats apart
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34802 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Currently 20 tickets left

Nice one. Surprised theyve taken so long to sell out. 4+ members wouldve taken them in no time haha
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34803 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
No queue and the odd ticket still left for this after 30 mins. Everyone who really wanted one -  from STH and 13+ will have got sorted.

They sold the ones taken from the local sale at £9 too.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34804 on: Today at 02:30:20 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 02:16:38 pm
had 3 together but changed them as ST seats incase they count it as a ST and no credit
took 3 in al4 few seats apart


I didn't think of this, I would be really disappointed if they didn't give the credit but wouldn't really surprise me
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34805 on: Today at 02:30:38 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 02:12:07 pm
Are the Local Members Sales tickets supposed to be £9 or is that an error? Or have they basically said members / local general tickets are all going to be U1/U9?

 I think they're putting them all in U1/U9
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34806 on: Today at 02:33:31 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 02:16:38 pm
had 3 together but changed them as ST seats incase they count it as a ST and no credit
took 3 in al4 few seats apart

i've had a message on twitter confirming the credit remains on our account even if you buy a STH return. i am sceptical whether this will actually 'work' on the system, but if you/anyone were on the brink of falling off the ladder i'll happily share the screenshot i took.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34807 on: Today at 02:33:40 pm »
sale over and immediately loads on third party sites now for main stand upper tier that weren't there yesterday
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34808 on: Today at 02:35:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:33:31 pm
i've had a message on twitter confirming the credit remains on our account even if you buy a STH return. i am sceptical whether this will actually 'work' on the system, but if you/anyone were on the brink of falling off the ladder i'll happily share the screenshot i took.

They've stated on both emails that any cancelled ticket retains the credit
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34809 on: Today at 02:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:29:42 pm
No queue and the odd ticket still left for this after 30 mins. Everyone who really wanted one -  from STH and 13+ will have got sorted.

They sold the ones taken from the local sale at £9 too.
Still a handful available now too.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34810 on: Today at 02:41:33 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:39:31 pm
Still a handful available now too.

Probably more will be released tonight and tomorrow too as returns.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34811 on: Today at 02:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:35:21 pm
They've stated on both emails that any cancelled ticket retains the credit

it doesn't explicitly say anything about credits where you have a cancelled ticket but are able to purchase a STH today, unless i missed it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34812 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:56:51 pm
it doesn't explicitly say anything about credits where you have a cancelled ticket but are able to purchase a STH today, unless i missed it.

you will be fine, EVERYONE is getting a credit. 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34813 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm »
Just got to hope whoever is manually counting them at end of the season again did maths at school
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34814 on: Today at 03:04:56 pm »
More tickets suddenly on livefootballtickets and price coming down to £495 from £700....🤣  yeah no touts in that sale.
