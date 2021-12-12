had 3 together but changed them as ST seats incase they count it as a ST and no credit

took 3 in al4 few seats apart



i've had a message on twitter confirming the credit remains on our account even if you buy a STH return. i am sceptical whether this will actually 'work' on the system, but if you/anyone were on the brink of falling off the ladder i'll happily share the screenshot i took.