I'd expect a fair portion of these sth to have been 13+ prior to getting them though too
My uncle who got his this season ticket, (but was a member with full creds), said he was speaking to some, admittedly theyre all in Anny road lower, and theyve not been the game
didnt even know the songs or sort of any match going etiquette, I use that word loosely but you know what I mean 😂😂. He was like the atmosphere was just getting good in Annie road lower last year, they called it a mini kop. Have to start again
😂.
I do agree though, a chunk will have been 13+