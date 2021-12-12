« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34760 on: Yesterday at 08:23:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:14:14 pm
All thats pretty fair. I do like your wording too in bold.

For the life of me, I cant understand the passing of tickets to F&F. Why is this allowed?? I feel like Im banging on the drum and nobody cares. Its the BIGGEST problem we have right now, a bigger issue and just as much of a problem as touts are. Before F&F I was sorted for whatever games I wanted

They're forcing people to buy for games they don't know if they can attend. TV companies don't give a fuck about fans and change the days and times with no thought whatsoever given.
Things come up in life that mean someone can't attend.

I get that the answer could be that you return to the club if you can't go, but that's not entirely fair on a dad and lad going, and if the dad can't go just forwarding the ticket to the lads uncle or something.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34761 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm »
I will give em credit where credits due when they show transparency and say how many tickets they got back. Why not put the fans in a ballot for this game and make it fair instead of messing around with sales.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34762 on: Yesterday at 08:41:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:32:24 pm
I'd expect a fair portion of these sth to have been 13+ prior to getting them though too

My uncle who got his this season ticket, (but was a member with full creds), said he was speaking to some, admittedly theyre all in Anny road lower, and theyve not been the game didnt even know the songs or sort of any match going etiquette, I use that word loosely but you know what I mean 😂😂. He was like the atmosphere was just getting good in Annie road lower last year, they called it a mini kop. Have to start again 😂.

I do agree though, a chunk will have been 13+
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34763 on: Yesterday at 08:57:30 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm
I will give em credit where credits due when they show transparency and say how many tickets they got back. Why not put the fans in a ballot for this game and make it fair instead of messing around with sales.
I feel for yourself and the rest of the 4+, who are not in the sale, but at the end of the day, theres still gonna be seasies and 13 + that miss out after the sale tomorrow.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34764 on: Yesterday at 09:23:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:32:24 pm
I'd expect a fair portion of these sth to have been 13+ prior to getting them though too
And how about those who were not 13+ prior to getting a season ticket, and got STs in June 2023 for the only reason that ground is being expanded! Why on Earth do they get to keep their season  ticket in this situation? To be fair, They have to be reverted back to their rightful position in the ST waiting list until the capacity is increased!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:17 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34765 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Yesterday at 07:30:21 pm
I know were all quick enough to have a pop at the ticket office at times, but credit where credit is due, I think theyve done as good as they could have here. None of this is there fault and there is always gonna be winners and losers, but cancelling the local sale (I have a L postcode btw) and additional returns for those 13+ who bought and have had cancelled seems fair. Seasies, one is up for debate. IMO, moved ones yes, but new ones shouldnt be in the sale.

None of this is their fault?
Who's fault is it they sold tickets for seats that weren't even bolted into the ground ?

Jesus wept
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34766 on: Today at 08:57:05 am »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
None of this is their fault?
Who's fault is it they sold tickets for seats that weren't even bolted into the ground ?

Jesus wept

If they hadn't sold anny upper there would have been no 4+ sale anyway - or a very limited ballot. What was the waiting list for first 3 games, about 100? So you are no worse off if they hadn't.
They would have done what they did with the first 3 games and moved ST to the rest of ground, 13+ would only have been able to buy in rest of ground.

Then people would have been crying on here that they should be selling them, as it is due to open. They can't win on here.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34767 on: Today at 09:06:09 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 08:57:05 am
If they hadn't sold anny upper there would have been no 4+ sale anyway - or a very limited ballot. What was the waiting list for first 3 games, about 100? So you are no worse off if they hadn't.
They would have done what they did with the first 3 games and moved ST to the rest of ground, 13+ would only have been able to buy in rest of ground.

Then people would have been crying on here that they should be selling them, as it is due to open. They can't win on here.
.
It's not about winning or losing. You seriously think the club and those in upper annie NOW wouldnt be happier had they approached every game as cautiously as they did for the games up until now rather letting them buy tickets and make plans
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34768 on: Today at 09:10:09 am »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 09:06:09 am
.
It's not about winning or losing. You seriously think the club and those in upper annie NOW wouldnt be happier had they approached every game as cautiously as they did for the games up until now rather letting them buy tickets and make plans


Every club would do it. It's not the ticket offices fault Buckingham went pop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34769 on: Today at 09:11:00 am »
Club Notice

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 13+ who have had their Anfield Road Upper ticket cancelled
Eligible supporters can buy online from 2pm, Thursday 19 October.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction. Please note  the only supporters eligible to purchase tickets during this sale are Season Ticket Holders and Members with 13+ games who had their Anfield Road Upper tickets cancelled.

Tickets for this sale are subject to availability on a first come first served basis and we cannot guarantee that tickets will be available to all who apply.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34770 on: Today at 09:14:40 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:10:09 am
Every club would do it. It's not the ticket offices fault Buckingham went pop


I totally disagree

Foresight has never been the club's strong point
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34771 on: Today at 09:34:24 am »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 09:14:40 am

I totally disagree

Foresight has never been the club's strong point
Sort of agree. A lot of people on here knew it wouldnt be ready until next year at least, before they even done the sales. So why couldnt the club preempt it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34772 on: Today at 09:50:25 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:34:24 am
Sort of agree. A lot of people on here knew it wouldnt be ready until next year at least, before they even done the sales. So why couldnt the club preempt it.

Who? Sales were start of August, at that stage the ETA projected by Buckingham and the club was this week. I don't recall anyone on here warning people not to buy up there. A lot of this is being said in hindsight.
The club can only go off what the contractor is telling them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34773 on: Today at 10:02:00 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 08:36:36 pm
I will give em credit where credits due when they show transparency and say how many tickets they got back. Why not put the fans in a ballot for this game and make it fair instead of messing around with sales.

i suspect they will do that for future games but this one is so tight they simply cannot have a ballot and then keep having to go out to the next batches when the inevitable happens and people don't buy.  it will be different going forward is my guess.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34774 on: Today at 10:27:13 am »
Out of interest, did the Leicester game make it down to an all members sale in the end?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34775 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
Anyone get paid back for Everton yet. Have the transaction pending on my revolut since Tuesday.
