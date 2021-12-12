« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 865 866 867 868 869 [870]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1772778 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,278
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34760 on: Today at 08:23:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:14:14 pm
All thats pretty fair. I do like your wording too in bold.

For the life of me, I cant understand the passing of tickets to F&F. Why is this allowed?? I feel like Im banging on the drum and nobody cares. Its the BIGGEST problem we have right now, a bigger issue and just as much of a problem as touts are. Before F&F I was sorted for whatever games I wanted

They're forcing people to buy for games they don't know if they can attend. TV companies don't give a fuck about fans and change the days and times with no thought whatsoever given.
Things come up in life that mean someone can't attend.

I get that the answer could be that you return to the club if you can't go, but that's not entirely fair on a dad and lad going, and if the dad can't go just forwarding the ticket to the lads uncle or something.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34761 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm »
I will give em credit where credits due when they show transparency and say how many tickets they got back. Why not put the fans in a ballot for this game and make it fair instead of messing around with sales.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34762 on: Today at 08:41:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:32:24 pm
I'd expect a fair portion of these sth to have been 13+ prior to getting them though too

My uncle who got his this season ticket, (but was a member with full creds), said he was speaking to some, admittedly theyre all in Anny road lower, and theyve not been the game didnt even know the songs or sort of any match going etiquette, I use that word loosely but you know what I mean 😂😂. He was like the atmosphere was just getting good in Annie road lower last year, they called it a mini kop. Have to start again 😂.

I do agree though, a chunk will have been 13+
Logged

Offline Sat on the bar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34763 on: Today at 08:57:30 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 08:36:36 pm
I will give em credit where credits due when they show transparency and say how many tickets they got back. Why not put the fans in a ballot for this game and make it fair instead of messing around with sales.
I feel for yourself and the rest of the 4+, who are not in the sale, but at the end of the day, theres still gonna be seasies and 13 + that miss out after the sale tomorrow.
Logged

Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34764 on: Today at 09:23:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:32:24 pm
I'd expect a fair portion of these sth to have been 13+ prior to getting them though too
And how about those who were not 13+ prior to getting a season ticket, and got STs in June 2023 for the only reason that ground is being expanded! Why on Earth do they get to keep their season  ticket in this situation? To be fair, They have to be reverted back to their rightful position in the ST waiting list until the capacity is increased!
« Last Edit: Today at 09:26:17 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Logged

Online Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34765 on: Today at 11:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 07:30:21 pm
I know were all quick enough to have a pop at the ticket office at times, but credit where credit is due, I think theyve done as good as they could have here. None of this is there fault and there is always gonna be winners and losers, but cancelling the local sale (I have a L postcode btw) and additional returns for those 13+ who bought and have had cancelled seems fair. Seasies, one is up for debate. IMO, moved ones yes, but new ones shouldnt be in the sale.

None of this is their fault?
Who's fault is it they sold tickets for seats that weren't even bolted into the ground ?

Jesus wept
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 865 866 867 868 869 [870]   Go Up
« previous next »
 