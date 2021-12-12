« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34760 on: Today at 08:23:45 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:14:14 pm
All thats pretty fair. I do like your wording too in bold.

For the life of me, I cant understand the passing of tickets to F&F. Why is this allowed?? I feel like Im banging on the drum and nobody cares. Its the BIGGEST problem we have right now, a bigger issue and just as much of a problem as touts are. Before F&F I was sorted for whatever games I wanted

They're forcing people to buy for games they don't know if they can attend. TV companies don't give a fuck about fans and change the days and times with no thought whatsoever given.
Things come up in life that mean someone can't attend.

I get that the answer could be that you return to the club if you can't go, but that's not entirely fair on a dad and lad going, and if the dad can't go just forwarding the ticket to the lads uncle or something.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm


Re: Members Sales
Reply #34761 on: Today at 08:36:36 pm
I will give em credit where credits due when they show transparency and say how many tickets they got back. Why not put the fans in a ballot for this game and make it fair instead of messing around with sales.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34762 on: Today at 08:41:27 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 06:32:24 pm
I'd expect a fair portion of these sth to have been 13+ prior to getting them though too

My uncle who got his this season ticket, (but was a member with full creds), said he was speaking to some, admittedly theyre all in Anny road lower, and theyve not been the game didnt even know the songs or sort of any match going etiquette, I use that word loosely but you know what I mean 😂😂. He was like the atmosphere was just getting good in Annie road lower last year, they called it a mini kop. Have to start again 😂.

I do agree though, a chunk will have been 13+
