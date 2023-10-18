« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 864 865 866 867 868 [869]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1772300 times)

Offline jdet90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • Up the Reds
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34720 on: Today at 11:41:18 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm
I mean, thats not what they are communicating? (I didn't mean complete, I meant open). The e-mail says "Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be operational until the start of 2024."

Then the Q&A says

"It sounds like the site is fully operational again, which is good, with work progressing. Do we have the revised construction timeline now?

Yeah. So, at this point, as everyone knows, what we have effectively been operating with is the lower stand being open over the course of the early part of the season, which is allowing Rayner Rowen to continue the analysis of the project. However, what I would say is over the course of the last few days it has become clear that in order to complete a thorough assessment of that project completion timeline, its going to take longer than really we first thought. Ultimately, what that means for supporters is that until we have visibility of all the information needed, were going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year, essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that weve seen this season. The lower tier of the stand remaining open and the upper tier remaining closed until the end of the calendar year. Ultimately this is a decision that was made in order for us to give time for ourselves, for, as I mentioned, external consultants as well as for Rayner Rowen to continue with the assessment of the project and ultimately to finalise the project timeline.

Quick question mate, when did you get this email and where from? Im a member and have tickets in December in AU but havent received anything and cant find anything on the website.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34721 on: Today at 11:41:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:39:29 am
So close one loophole, but leave another one open.

You have to wonder why that is? Does it benefit some people in the ticket office, on the supporters board or SOS.
Why are they against ST holders being given a cut off to add people but not members? Would be an interesting explanation.

Same reason they voted down attendee gets the credit on Euro aways
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
  • Long live the King
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34722 on: Today at 11:49:03 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:23:56 am
I kind of get why a member is locked down and not a ST.

A ST would have no access to the home league games, so couldn't, for example, use the 4+ buy and forward exploit that was abused to death last season. For the same reason you couldn't run a bot on a ST account for the late availability & local sale league homes, as they have no access to buy. They club have probably considered these things when stopping it for members.

Exactly my point.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
  • Long live the King
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34723 on: Today at 11:49:43 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:41:42 am
Same reason they voted down attendee gets the credit on Euro aways

Maybe they have data and its not the problem imagined by people in here to attack season ticket holders.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34724 on: Today at 11:51:42 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:49:43 am
Maybe they have data and its not the problem imagined by people in here to attack season ticket holders.

Everybody knows why they voted down Attendee gets the credit on Euro aways. So they can pass the away to whoever they want
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,276
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34725 on: Today at 11:58:02 am »
Quote from: jdet90 on Today at 11:41:18 am
Quick question mate, when did you get this email and where from? Im a member and have tickets in December in AU but havent received anything and cant find anything on the website.

The email he mentions was most likely was only sent to those with tickets this weekend, with everyone else to be contacted in due course.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,276
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34726 on: Today at 11:59:30 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:49:43 am
Maybe they have data and its not the problem imagined by people in here to attack season ticket holders.

Data thay've decided not to publish, but saw fit to publish the number of members tickets passed on during the covid season when credits didn't count and they advertised they could be passed on to anyone which has been used to attack members.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34727 on: Today at 12:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:59:30 am
Data thay've decided not to publish, but saw fit to publish the number of members tickets passed on during the covid season when credits didn't count and they advertised they could be passed on to anyone which has been used to attack members.

Loads of people in the typical season ticket blocks appreciate their seats so much, so they always bring their cameras, so not fair to suggest any touting is going on.
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,276
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34728 on: Today at 12:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 12:14:04 pm
Loads of people in the typical season ticket blocks appreciate their seats so much, so they always bring their cameras, so not fair to suggest any touting is going on.

And speak to the stewards to ask where their seat is just to make conversation.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,797
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34729 on: Today at 12:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 12:14:04 pm
Loads of people in the typical season ticket blocks appreciate their seats so much, so they always bring their cameras, so not fair to suggest any touting is going on.


Which could have been returned to the club via the exchange and bought by a member. Just going round in circles. Last few pages resemble the Simpsons meme of Old man shouts at a cloud.
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34730 on: Today at 12:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 12:14:04 pm
Loads of people in the typical season ticket blocks appreciate their seats so much, so they always bring their cameras, so not fair to suggest any touting is going on.

And they buy bags full from the club shop each match too
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34731 on: Today at 12:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:49:43 am
Maybe they have data and its not the problem imagined by people in here to attack season ticket holders.
It's not the point at all..he is comparing two completely different loop holes and saying oh if they having this one we should have that one. Plus you didn't talk about that. In my opinion both loop holes should be closed not close the members but leave the untouchables. Just like they should have published the stats information along side the members last year but no they hid it. We all know why it wasn't published...cus the whole myth of ST are gods would have been well and truly busted.  They didn't want to open that can of worms cus the debate would have moved on to why are we having ST holders at all if they can't even manage half the games a season.
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,094
  • Long live the King
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34732 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:30:49 pm
It's not the point at all..he is comparing two completely different loop holes and saying oh if they having this one we should have that one. Plus you didn't talk about that. In my opinion both loop holes should be closed not close the members but leave the untouchables. Just like they should have published the stats information along side the members last year but no they hid it. We all know why it wasn't published...cus the whole myth of ST are gods would have been well and truly busted.  They didn't want to open that can of worms cus the debate would have moved on to why are we having ST holders at all if they can't even manage half the games a season.

Nice presumption.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,276
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34733 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm »
Anyone expecting any information in the next hour or so regarding sales then?
Leaving things very tight if they're not announcing things until tomorrow or Friday
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,646
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34734 on: Today at 05:40:18 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:30:49 pm
It's not the point at all..he is comparing two completely different loop holes and saying oh if they having this one we should have that one. Plus you didn't talk about that. In my opinion both loop holes should be closed not close the members but leave the untouchables. Just like they should have published the stats information along side the members last year but no they hid it. We all know why it wasn't published...cus the whole myth of ST are gods would have been well and truly busted.  They didn't want to open that can of worms cus the debate would have moved on to why are we having ST holders at all if they can't even manage half the games a season.

Wont be long before they follow united and city on introducing minimum attendance
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,646
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34735 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:37:27 pm
Anyone expecting any information in the next hour or so regarding sales then?
Leaving things very tight if they're not announcing things until tomorrow or Friday

Wonder how many of the 4000 free postage and a pack of match attacks vouchers they will be giving out :D
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34736 on: Today at 05:48:22 pm »
Update email from the club

Please accept our apologies once again that we have had to cancel your ticket for the upcoming Liverpool FC v Everton FC fixture on Saturday 21st October.

We have been working hard to get as many tickets back into the Ticket Exchange as possible. Despite the efforts of the club, we are extremely sorry to tell you that we have not received enough tickets to be able to offer you access to a returned ticket for this fixture. We will only be able to hold a non-guaranteed sale of the returned tickets for Season Ticket Holders and 13+ members.

You will still retain the credit for this match despite your ticket being cancelled.

We are hugely appreciative of the commitment and loyalty of our supporters and apologise again for this deeply disappointing situation.
 
Liverpool FC


Very harsh for us on 4+. Were all in this together
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34737 on: Today at 05:53:51 pm »
Yep that's me stuffed on 4+. My stupid fault for picking the Upper Anfield cos I thought it would be nice to check it out. Should have known there was a risk that the contractors would screw up although bankruptcy wasn't foreseeable. 

That said, some perspective is required. These are first world problems.

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,276
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34738 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm »
That's not great.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,945
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34739 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:53:51 pm
Yep that's me stuffed on 4+. My stupid fault for picking the Upper Anfield cos I thought it would be nice to check it out. Should have known there was a risk that the contractors would screw up although bankruptcy wasn't foreseeable. 

That said, some perspective is required. These are first world problems.



Great stuff. So no games for me this side of Christmas based on that. Think of the money saved though.
Logged

Offline Herzog93

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34740 on: Today at 05:57:50 pm »
Is that email only going to those who wont be in the sale? As I havent received any email from the club.
Logged

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34741 on: Today at 06:02:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:55:42 pm
Great stuff. So no games for me this side of Christmas based on that. Think of the money saved though.
Not necessarily.  Later fixtures may not hold such appeal, and take-up of the refund/£10/keep-the-credit offer may be much greater.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,945
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34742 on: Today at 06:03:45 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 06:02:50 pm
Not necessarily.  Later fixtures may not hold such appeal, and take-up of the refund/£10/keep-the-credit offer may be much greater.

If they do that for other games. The only other one I got that I see being a potential that may happen is Fulham. No chance for Utd or Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Bonzai25

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34743 on: Today at 06:08:13 pm »
Just up on the ticket page

MATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDER & MEMBERS WITH 13+ SALESeason Ticket Holders and Members with 13+ who have had their Anfield Road Upper ticket cancelled
ON SALE SOON Thu 19 Oct 2023, 2:00pm
Further to our announcement, eligible supporters can buy online from 2pm, Thursday 19 October.

Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction. Please note  the only supporters eligible to purchase tickets during this sale are Season Ticket Holders and Members with 13+ games who had their Anfield Road Upper tickets cancelled.



Tickets for this sale are subject to availability on a first come first served basis and we cannot guarantee that tickets will be available to all who apply.

Please note that tickets purchased during this sale WILL NOT be available to return via the TICKET EXCHANGE and will not be available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

STADIUM ACCESS

Anfield is using NFC near field communication for stadium entry and all tickets will be digital on a smartphone in the form of an NFC pass.

NFC is compatible with iPhone 6 and above and most Android/Google phones.

Click here for further details.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:10:03 pm by Bonzai25 »
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34744 on: Today at 06:10:40 pm »
Would love to know the amount returned. Might only be a couple of hundred if that.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34745 on: Today at 06:11:20 pm »
So no additional sales for 4+ at all. First derby Ill miss for a few years
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,646
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34746 on: Today at 06:23:03 pm »
So they didn't get their 4000 returns then

Club be glad they ain't spending a whole 40k on discount vouchers
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34747 on: Today at 06:24:15 pm »
So they also announced the two local sakes on the site and then deleted them from the site!?🤣
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34748 on: Today at 06:27:01 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 06:24:15 pm
So they also announced the two local sakes on the site and then deleted them from the site!?🤣

Did they? I missed that?
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34749 on: Today at 06:29:31 pm »
Really dont agree with STH getting priority over members with 4+.  There will be STH who only just got a ticket this season, but wont have attended a game last year (and potentially many other years prior).
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,646
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34750 on: Today at 06:32:24 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 06:29:31 pm
Really dont agree with STH getting priority over members with 4+.  There will be STH who only just got a ticket this season, but wont have attended a game last year (and potentially many other years prior).

I'd expect a fair portion of these sth to have been 13+ prior to getting them though too
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34751 on: Today at 06:48:57 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 06:29:31 pm
Really dont agree with STH getting priority over members with 4+.  There will be STH who only just got a ticket this season, but wont have attended a game last year (and potentially many other years prior).

Thats a good point. Theyve not even sat in their ST seat yet ha. Joke

At least stick an extra sale on following on from that sale for any returned tickets
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,205
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34752 on: Today at 06:58:52 pm »
email isnt clear on what happens to your credit if you purchase a STH seat tomorrow
Logged
YNWA.

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34753 on: Today at 07:01:13 pm »
I don't agree either ...they've got a seat on the basis that the ground is niw bigger which we know is now smaller then last season. They should have been put back in the waiting list. Only accommodate the ones they moved from other stands.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,945
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34754 on: Today at 07:06:20 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:48:57 pm
Thats a good point. Theyve not even sat in their ST seat yet ha. Joke

At least stick an extra sale on following on from that sale for any returned tickets

Was just wondering if there'll be an additional "late availability" sale myself. The wording suggests this is an additional sale to affected 13+ / sth rather than the final sale like normal.

Proper gutted about this. First home league game on my birthday since 2000 as well.
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34755 on: Today at 07:11:30 pm »
They had local sakes up for 10 min then deleted.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 864 865 866 867 868 [869]   Go Up
« previous next »
 