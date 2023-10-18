Just up on the ticket page



MATCH TICKET -SEASON TICKET HOLDER & MEMBERS WITH 13+ SALESeason Ticket Holders and Members with 13+ who have had their Anfield Road Upper ticket cancelled

ON SALE SOON Thu 19 Oct 2023, 2:00pm

Further to our announcement, eligible supporters can buy online from 2pm, Thursday 19 October.



Supporters can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of FOUR tickets per transaction. Please note  the only supporters eligible to purchase tickets during this sale are Season Ticket Holders and Members with 13+ games who had their Anfield Road Upper tickets cancelled.







Tickets for this sale are subject to availability on a first come first served basis and we cannot guarantee that tickets will be available to all who apply.



Please note that tickets purchased during this sale WILL NOT be available to return via the TICKET EXCHANGE and will not be available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.



STADIUM ACCESS



Anfield is using NFC near field communication for stadium entry and all tickets will be digital on a smartphone in the form of an NFC pass.



NFC is compatible with iPhone 6 and above and most Android/Google phones.



Click here for further details.