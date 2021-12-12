I mean, thats not what they are communicating? (I didn't mean complete, I meant open). The e-mail says "Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be operational until the start of 2024."Then the Q&A says "It sounds like the site is fully operational again, which is good, with work progressing. Do we have the revised construction timeline now?Yeah. So, at this point, as everyone knows, what we have effectively been operating with is the lower stand being open over the course of the early part of the season, which is allowing Rayner Rowen to continue the analysis of the project. However, what I would say is over the course of the last few days it has become clear that in order to complete a thorough assessment of that project completion timeline, its going to take longer than really we first thought. Ultimately, what that means for supporters is that until we have visibility of all the information needed, were going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year, essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that weve seen this season. The lower tier of the stand remaining open and the upper tier remaining closed until the end of the calendar year. Ultimately this is a decision that was made in order for us to give time for ourselves, for, as I mentioned, external consultants as well as for Rayner Rowen to continue with the assessment of the project and ultimately to finalise the project timeline.
So close one loophole, but leave another one open. You have to wonder why that is? Does it benefit some people in the ticket office, on the supporters board or SOS. Why are they against ST holders being given a cut off to add people but not members? Would be an interesting explanation.
I kind of get why a member is locked down and not a ST. A ST would have no access to the home league games, so couldn't, for example, use the 4+ buy and forward exploit that was abused to death last season. For the same reason you couldn't run a bot on a ST account for the late availability & local sale league homes, as they have no access to buy. They club have probably considered these things when stopping it for members.
Same reason they voted down attendee gets the credit on Euro aways
Maybe they have data and its not the problem imagined by people in here to attack season ticket holders.
Quick question mate, when did you get this email and where from? Im a member and have tickets in December in AU but havent received anything and cant find anything on the website.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Data thay've decided not to publish, but saw fit to publish the number of members tickets passed on during the covid season when credits didn't count and they advertised they could be passed on to anyone which has been used to attack members.
Loads of people in the typical season ticket blocks appreciate their seats so much, so they always bring their cameras, so not fair to suggest any touting is going on.
It's not the point at all..he is comparing two completely different loop holes and saying oh if they having this one we should have that one. Plus you didn't talk about that. In my opinion both loop holes should be closed not close the members but leave the untouchables. Just like they should have published the stats information along side the members last year but no they hid it. We all know why it wasn't published...cus the whole myth of ST are gods would have been well and truly busted. They didn't want to open that can of worms cus the debate would have moved on to why are we having ST holders at all if they can't even manage half the games a season.
Anyone expecting any information in the next hour or so regarding sales then? Leaving things very tight if they're not announcing things until tomorrow or Friday
