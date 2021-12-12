No it isnt?



They're taking till then to get a project timeline in place etc and finish assessing whats needed



Not completing the work by then



I mean, thats not what they are communicating? (I didn't mean complete, I meant open). The e-mail says "Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be."Then the Q&A says"It sounds like the site is fully operational again, which is good, with work progressing. Do we have the revised construction timeline now?Yeah. So, at this point, as everyone knows, what we have effectively been operating with is the lower stand being open over the course of the early part of the season, which is allowing Rayner Rowen to continue the analysis of the project. However, what I would say is over the course of the last few days it has become clear that in order to complete a thorough assessment of that project completion timeline, its going to take longer than really we first thought. Ultimately, what that means for supporters is that until we have visibility of all the information needed, were going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year, essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that weve seen this season.. Ultimately this is a decision that was made in order for us to give time for ourselves, for, as I mentioned, external consultants as well as for Rayner Rowen to continue with the assessment of the project and ultimately to finalise the project timeline.