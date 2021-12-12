« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1771238 times)

Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34680 on: Yesterday at 01:35:17 pm »
Most likely the bulk sale for the remaining 9 home games after New Year, shall be conducted in the same way as was the sale for the first 3 home games. 13+ will be guaranteed as there are enough seats in the ground to accommodate them. A ballot will be done for the members with under 13 and everyone who registered would be given a waiting list number.
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34681 on: Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:08:27 pm
No it isnt?

They're taking till then to get a project timeline in place etc and finish assessing whats needed

Not completing the work by then

I mean, thats not what they are communicating? (I didn't mean complete, I meant open). The e-mail says "Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be operational until the start of 2024."

Then the Q&A says

"It sounds like the site is fully operational again, which is good, with work progressing. Do we have the revised construction timeline now?

Yeah. So, at this point, as everyone knows, what we have effectively been operating with is the lower stand being open over the course of the early part of the season, which is allowing Rayner Rowen to continue the analysis of the project. However, what I would say is over the course of the last few days it has become clear that in order to complete a thorough assessment of that project completion timeline, its going to take longer than really we first thought. Ultimately, what that means for supporters is that until we have visibility of all the information needed, were going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year, essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that weve seen this season. The lower tier of the stand remaining open and the upper tier remaining closed until the end of the calendar year. Ultimately this is a decision that was made in order for us to give time for ourselves, for, as I mentioned, external consultants as well as for Rayner Rowen to continue with the assessment of the project and ultimately to finalise the project timeline.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34682 on: Yesterday at 01:42:20 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Yesterday at 01:35:17 pm
Most likely the bulk sale for the remaining 9 home games after New Year, shall be conducted in the same way as was the sale for the first 3 home games. 13+ will be guaranteed as there are enough seats in the ground to accommodate them. A ballot will be done for the members with under 13 and everyone who registered would be given a waiting list number.

This has to be the answer, the conditions are exactly the same
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34683 on: Yesterday at 01:52:33 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 01:13:25 pm
They are at the moment? I'm pretty sure there'll be people on 13+ who've bought UAR tickets under the impression that it would be open by Nov / Dec.

Just think that it makes sense to only sell tickets which are actually available

The first three games went on sale without ARU open and all 13+ where able to pick a spot around the ground.

So the bulk will go ahead for 13+ just without ARU as an option.
Online tasmichkata

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34684 on: Yesterday at 02:06:33 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 10:05:47 am

Are you serious? What about the few thousand that have had their tickets cancelled, just fuck them off but let people that didnt have a ticket in the 1st place buy one?

Wow, not for the 1st time, your comment is on another level  ::)

Why are you so rude with the kid, he even removed his post  :(
Offline NickoH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34685 on: Yesterday at 02:10:24 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 01:13:25 pm
They are at the moment? I'm pretty sure there'll be people on 13+ who've bought UAR tickets under the impression that it would be open by Nov / Dec.

Just think that it makes sense to only sell tickets which are actually available

13+ here and we bought our 2 in the UAR for both Everton and Man United. Just for a change from the lower really.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34686 on: Yesterday at 02:14:30 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Yesterday at 02:10:24 pm
13+ here and we bought our 2 in the UAR for both Everton and Man United. Just for a change from the lower really.

I wanted to see what the ARU was like mainly because I was so impressed with the main stand when it fully opened compared to some lad handing me warm Stella out of a bag in Annie road lower for a while, I couldn't wait to see what upgrades they might have,  could have went anywhere but picked Everton for that alone  :butt
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34687 on: Yesterday at 03:03:19 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Yesterday at 12:56:21 pm
The bulk sale brings in a huge amount of cash - no way the club are not having a bulk in November, especially given the £££s lost with ARU not being open.

Yeah it'd cause cashflow problems, will still be a 13+ bulk sale I'm sure
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34688 on: Yesterday at 03:03:36 pm »
No way should this be happening for a 4+ nevermind given the current situation. Looks like the club are confirming people will be able to pass on tickets to F&F for this one

https://x.com/lfchelp/status/1714195239932498334?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34689 on: Yesterday at 03:11:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:03:19 pm
Yeah it'd cause cashflow problems, will still be a 13+ bulk sale I'm sure

I'm not sure it really will be a cashflow issue - matchday revenue was £86m last year out of a total revenue of £594m.  Even if you accounted for 50% of the total being in the November bulks (£43m) that shouldn't affect our cashflow.  The actual figure won't be anywhere near £43m by the way as that will include season ticket sales, seasonal hospitality, catering, cup games etc.

Online Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34690 on: Yesterday at 03:23:48 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:03:36 pm
No way should this be happening for a 4+ nevermind given the current situation. Looks like the club are confirming people will be able to pass on tickets to F&F for this one

https://x.com/lfchelp/status/1714195239932498334?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ

Some people have plans - flights / accomodation etc. Changing F&F allowances with distribution or transfers 3 days before a game is nonsensical

They'll never make everyone happy but for that also to be taken away so late isnt a great idea
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34691 on: Yesterday at 03:30:30 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm
I mean, thats not what they are communicating? (I didn't mean complete, I meant open). The e-mail says "Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be operational until the start of 2024."

Then the Q&A says

"It sounds like the site is fully operational again, which is good, with work progressing. Do we have the revised construction timeline now?

Yeah. So, at this point, as everyone knows, what we have effectively been operating with is the lower stand being open over the course of the early part of the season, which is allowing Rayner Rowen to continue the analysis of the project. However, what I would say is over the course of the last few days it has become clear that in order to complete a thorough assessment of that project completion timeline, its going to take longer than really we first thought. Ultimately, what that means for supporters is that until we have visibility of all the information needed, were going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year, essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that weve seen this season. The lower tier of the stand remaining open and the upper tier remaining closed until the end of the calendar year. Ultimately this is a decision that was made in order for us to give time for ourselves, for, as I mentioned, external consultants as well as for Rayner Rowen to continue with the assessment of the project and ultimately to finalise the project timeline.

Its just to do this, they never mentioned about getting it open for Chelsea for example, they dont want to put a date on anything - probs phased opening when it is too

Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34692 on: Yesterday at 03:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 03:11:27 pm
I'm not sure it really will be a cashflow issue - matchday revenue was £86m last year out of a total revenue of £594m.  Even if you accounted for 50% of the total being in the November bulks (£43m) that shouldn't affect our cashflow.  The actual figure won't be anywhere near £43m by the way as that will include season ticket sales, seasonal hospitality, catering, cup games etc.

Throw in everything else going on with a stand it does

Against their plans and projections anyway given they expexted all the extra revenue from bmouth onwards
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34693 on: Yesterday at 03:55:02 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 02:06:33 pm
Why are you so rude with the kid, he even removed his post  :(
Coming from you, the words pot, kettle and black spring to mind  ;)
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34694 on: Yesterday at 04:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 03:23:48 pm
Some people have plans - flights / accomodation etc. Changing F&F allowances with distribution or transfers 3 days before a game is nonsensical

They'll never make everyone happy but for that also to be taken away so late isnt a great idea

IMO it shouldnt be happening in the first place.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34695 on: Yesterday at 04:28:40 pm »

Certainly any AU people who do get reallocated in whatever ballot they run should not be able to forward or distribute.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34696 on: Yesterday at 04:59:36 pm »
Forwarding is open now but only to other 4+ accounts
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34697 on: Yesterday at 05:30:54 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:59:36 pm
Forwarding is open now but only to other 4+ accounts

Thats a step in the right direction. Where was that confirmed?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34698 on: Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:59:36 pm
Forwarding is open now but only to other 4+ accounts

Can still be distributed to anyone though.

I've just had the ones I'm using distributed to me (I have 4+) and my lad who only has a general admission pass.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34699 on: Yesterday at 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Can still be distributed to anyone though.

I've just had the ones I'm using distributed to me (I have 4+) and my lad who only has a general admission pass.

Yeah ST and 13+ can still distribute

Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 05:30:54 pm
Thats a step in the right direction. Where was that confirmed?

I just seen it on twitter and tried myself and it wouldn't let me forward to non 4+
Wait could be wrong someone on twitter says they can't even forward to 4+
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:44:50 pm by walterwhite »
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34700 on: Yesterday at 05:51:54 pm »
I wonder has the number of returns reached double figures yet  ;D
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34701 on: Yesterday at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:59:36 pm
Forwarding is open now but only to other 4+ accounts

Incorrect, its open to anyone on f&f as normal.
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34702 on: Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 05:42:34 pm
Yeah ST and 13+ can still distribute

I just seen it on twitter and tried myself and it wouldn't let me forward to non 4+
Wait could be wrong someone on twitter says they can't even forward to 4+

ST have never had distribute option, only forward
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34703 on: Yesterday at 07:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm
ST have never had distribute option, only forward
It's irrelevant for them whether is called distribution or forward..What I think is scandalous is the fact that they are still able to add friends and family any time...TO knows about it and are ignoring it.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34704 on: Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 06:37:12 pm
Incorrect, its open to anyone on f&f as normal.

Yeah they fixed it up it wasn't earlier these things can happen you know

Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm
ST have never had distribute option, only forward

Ah didn't know that I'm not a ST holder just 13+ member so only picking up bits about ST here from what I read
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34705 on: Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 07:52:56 pm
It's irrelevant for them whether is called distribution or forward..What I think is scandalous is the fact that they are still able to add friends and family any time...TO knows about it and are ignoring it.

It makes sense that theres separate standards. There is no benefit in a season ticket holder credit hunting. Needs to be stamped out with members.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34706 on: Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
It makes sense that theres separate standards. There is no benefit in a season ticket holder credit hunting. Needs to be stamped out with members.

There's a benefit to a season ticket holder touting though.
Needs to be stamped out with season ticket holders.
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34707 on: Yesterday at 09:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm
There's a benefit to a season ticket holder touting though.
Needs to be stamped out with season ticket holders.

Yup. Touting season ticket holder is free to continue adding people and passing on as they see fit.
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34708 on: Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm »
Expecting an update tomorrow afternoon with the midday cut off for returns and retained credits..  I suspect being someone who actually attended 12 games it's not going to be good news though. Last min scramble on Saturday morning maybe or it'll be the pub in Liverpool.
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34709 on: Yesterday at 09:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
It makes sense that theres separate standards. There is no benefit in a season ticket holder credit hunting. Needs to be stamped out with members.

I dont think it does make sense; a season ticket holder could give 18 games away and only go the derby if they wanted. Shouldnt be allowed that they can freely take the piss.
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34710 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
It makes sense that theres separate standards. There is no benefit in a season ticket holder credit hunting. Needs to be stamped out with members.
It's posts like these that make my blood boil...you can be sure it's similar type of people with dinosaur thinking that's stopping the TO from making positive changes and stopping this endless bias towards ST holders. It must be people who are in it for themselves driving this.
It's ok for ST to tout and sell and give 19 home games if they wish by distribution and make it all nice and easy for them. Whike keep pointing the finger at members...tory behavior that. Still waiting for the SOS to demand the ST percentage figures from that covid season where they blamed members for everything even though theres 26k ST.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34711 on: Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
It's posts like these that make my blood boil...you can be sure it's similar type of people with dinosaur thinking that's stopping the TO from making positive changes and stopping this endless bias towards ST holders. It must be people who are in it for themselves driving this.
It's ok for ST to tout and sell and give 19 home games if they wish by distribution and make it all nice and easy for them. Whike keep pointing the finger at members...tory behavior that. Still waiting for the SOS to demand the ST percentage figures from that covid season where they blamed members for everything even though theres 26k ST.

Pretty much everyone on my F&F is a season ticket holder or member on 13+. That means if one of us cant go, theres no one on our F&F to pass a ticket onto because they all already have tickets. Makes no odds credit or cash wise whether its passed back to the club, or passed on to a mate of a mate who rarely gets to go. And those people generally havent been put on F&F before some deadline - so its nice to be able to add them mid season.

Nothing to do with touting or rarely going. Just things happen and people have to miss games last minute. Youre focussed on putting rules in place to make it more difficult for everyone - because of the potential for a few bad apples. Just deal with the bad apples strictly and separately.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34712 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm
make it more difficult for everyone - because of the potential for a few bad apples. Just deal with the bad apples strictly and separately.

Interesting

Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 09:22:24 pm
It makes sense that theres separate standards. There is no benefit in a season ticket holder credit hunting. Needs to be stamped out with members.
Online tasmichkata

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34713 on: Today at 07:58:45 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 03:55:02 pm
Coming from you, the words pot, kettle and black spring to mind  ;)

Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34714 on: Today at 09:13:44 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm
Pretty much everyone on my F&F is a season ticket holder or member on 13+. That means if one of us cant go, theres no one on our F&F to pass a ticket onto because they all already have tickets. Makes no odds credit or cash wise whether its passed back to the club, or passed on to a mate of a mate who rarely gets to go. And those people generally havent been put on F&F before some deadline - so its nice to be able to add them mid season.

Nothing to do with touting or rarely going. Just things happen and people have to miss games last minute. Youre focussed on putting rules in place to make it more difficult for everyone - because of the potential for a few bad apples. Just deal with the bad apples strictly and separately.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm
Interesting


Bit more than a "few" bad apples. If the figures were released I'd be surprised if ST forwards are lower than members, even percentage wise. In fact many ST holders also hold 13+ accounts, go figure....

It's very obvious outside the ground. What your saying applies to anyone who goes to matches regularly, why pigeonhole ST holders separately.

Ticket office are too weak in dealing with all this, they could easily eliminate enough tickets to make room for those genuine regulars, even over the last 12 months, having tickets cancelled.
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34715 on: Today at 10:43:13 am »
Yeah it's more to do with that way of thinking...us and them...they need stamping out we don't... He thinks the bad apples are obviously on the members side if we need stamping out but THEY the special breed are different and are 99% perfect.
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34716 on: Today at 11:23:56 am »
I kind of get why a member is locked down and not a ST.

A ST would have no access to the home league games, so couldn't, for example, use the 4+ buy and forward exploit that was abused to death last season. For the same reason you couldn't run a bot on a ST account for the late availability & local sale league homes, as they have no access to buy. They club have probably considered these things when stopping it for members.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34717 on: Today at 11:31:08 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:23:56 am
I kind of get why a member is locked down and not a ST.

A ST would have no access to the home league games, so couldn't, for example, use the 4+ buy and forward exploit that was abused to death last season. For the same reason you couldn't run a bot on a ST account for the late availability & local sale league homes, as they have no access to buy. They club have probably considered these things when stopping it for members.

There's also nothing to prevent a ST holder adding a random Norwegian to his account in February and charging them £500 a ticket.
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34718 on: Today at 11:33:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:31:08 am
There's also nothing to prevent a ST holder adding a random Norwegian to his account in February and charging them £500 a ticket.

No there isn't but that's a maximum of 19 times they can do that, isn't it?

Just the 4+ exploit with a bot could create that many tickets to sell on for a single game.

Not saying I agree with it, just I can see some reasons the club may have considered.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34719 on: Today at 11:39:29 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:33:18 am
No there isn't but that's a maximum of 19 times they can do that, isn't it?

Just the 4+ exploit with a bot could create that many tickets to sell on for a single game.

Not saying I agree with it, just I can see some reasons the club may have considered.

So close one loophole, but leave another one open.

You have to wonder why that is? Does it benefit some people in the ticket office, on the supporters board or SOS.
Why are they against ST holders being given a cut off to add people but not members? Would be an interesting explanation.
