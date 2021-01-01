« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 863 864 865 866 867 [868]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1769832 times)

Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34680 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm »
Most likely the bulk sale for the remaining 9 home games after New Year, shall be conducted in the same way as was the sale for the first 3 home games. 13+ will be guaranteed as there are enough seats in the ground to accommodate them. A ballot will be done for the members with under 13 and everyone who registered would be given a waiting list number.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:07 pm by MakeUsDreamLFC »
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34681 on: Today at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:08:27 pm
No it isnt?

They're taking till then to get a project timeline in place etc and finish assessing whats needed

Not completing the work by then

I mean, thats not what they are communicating? (I didn't mean complete, I meant open). The e-mail says "Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be operational until the start of 2024."

Then the Q&A says

"It sounds like the site is fully operational again, which is good, with work progressing. Do we have the revised construction timeline now?

Yeah. So, at this point, as everyone knows, what we have effectively been operating with is the lower stand being open over the course of the early part of the season, which is allowing Rayner Rowen to continue the analysis of the project. However, what I would say is over the course of the last few days it has become clear that in order to complete a thorough assessment of that project completion timeline, its going to take longer than really we first thought. Ultimately, what that means for supporters is that until we have visibility of all the information needed, were going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year, essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that weve seen this season. The lower tier of the stand remaining open and the upper tier remaining closed until the end of the calendar year. Ultimately this is a decision that was made in order for us to give time for ourselves, for, as I mentioned, external consultants as well as for Rayner Rowen to continue with the assessment of the project and ultimately to finalise the project timeline.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:41 pm by SnowGoon »
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34682 on: Today at 01:42:20 pm »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 01:35:17 pm
Most likely the bulk sale for the remaining 9 home games after New Year, shall be conducted in the same way as was the sale for the first 3 home games. 13+ will be guaranteed as there are enough seats in the ground to accommodate them. A ballot will be done for the members with under 13 and everyone who registered would be given a waiting list number.

This has to be the answer, the conditions are exactly the same
Logged

Online RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34683 on: Today at 01:52:33 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 01:13:25 pm
They are at the moment? I'm pretty sure there'll be people on 13+ who've bought UAR tickets under the impression that it would be open by Nov / Dec.

Just think that it makes sense to only sell tickets which are actually available

The first three games went on sale without ARU open and all 13+ where able to pick a spot around the ground.

So the bulk will go ahead for 13+ just without ARU as an option.
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34684 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:05:47 am

Are you serious? What about the few thousand that have had their tickets cancelled, just fuck them off but let people that didnt have a ticket in the 1st place buy one?

Wow, not for the 1st time, your comment is on another level  ::)

Why are you so rude with the kid, he even removed his post  :(
Logged

Online NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,892
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34685 on: Today at 02:10:24 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 01:13:25 pm
They are at the moment? I'm pretty sure there'll be people on 13+ who've bought UAR tickets under the impression that it would be open by Nov / Dec.

Just think that it makes sense to only sell tickets which are actually available

13+ here and we bought our 2 in the UAR for both Everton and Man United. Just for a change from the lower really.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34686 on: Today at 02:14:30 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 02:10:24 pm
13+ here and we bought our 2 in the UAR for both Everton and Man United. Just for a change from the lower really.

I wanted to see what the ARU was like mainly because I was so impressed with the main stand when it fully opened compared to some lad handing me warm Stella out of a bag in Annie road lower for a while, I couldn't wait to see what upgrades they might have,  could have went anywhere but picked Everton for that alone  :butt
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:57 pm by walterwhite »
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,642
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34687 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Today at 12:56:21 pm
The bulk sale brings in a huge amount of cash - no way the club are not having a bulk in November, especially given the £££s lost with ARU not being open.

Yeah it'd cause cashflow problems, will still be a 13+ bulk sale I'm sure
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34688 on: Today at 03:03:36 pm »
No way should this be happening for a 4+ nevermind given the current situation. Looks like the club are confirming people will be able to pass on tickets to F&F for this one

https://x.com/lfchelp/status/1714195239932498334?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34689 on: Today at 03:11:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:03:19 pm
Yeah it'd cause cashflow problems, will still be a 13+ bulk sale I'm sure

I'm not sure it really will be a cashflow issue - matchday revenue was £86m last year out of a total revenue of £594m.  Even if you accounted for 50% of the total being in the November bulks (£43m) that shouldn't affect our cashflow.  The actual figure won't be anywhere near £43m by the way as that will include season ticket sales, seasonal hospitality, catering, cup games etc.

Logged

Online Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34690 on: Today at 03:23:48 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:03:36 pm
No way should this be happening for a 4+ nevermind given the current situation. Looks like the club are confirming people will be able to pass on tickets to F&F for this one

https://x.com/lfchelp/status/1714195239932498334?s=46&t=VUnK-zh-n2lSI3FX4kmINQ

Some people have plans - flights / accomodation etc. Changing F&F allowances with distribution or transfers 3 days before a game is nonsensical

They'll never make everyone happy but for that also to be taken away so late isnt a great idea
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,642
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34691 on: Today at 03:30:30 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:41:18 pm
I mean, thats not what they are communicating? (I didn't mean complete, I meant open). The e-mail says "Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be operational until the start of 2024."

Then the Q&A says

"It sounds like the site is fully operational again, which is good, with work progressing. Do we have the revised construction timeline now?

Yeah. So, at this point, as everyone knows, what we have effectively been operating with is the lower stand being open over the course of the early part of the season, which is allowing Rayner Rowen to continue the analysis of the project. However, what I would say is over the course of the last few days it has become clear that in order to complete a thorough assessment of that project completion timeline, its going to take longer than really we first thought. Ultimately, what that means for supporters is that until we have visibility of all the information needed, were going to have to maintain the status quo for the remainder of the calendar year, essentially meaning capacity at Anfield will remain the same as for the previous home games that weve seen this season. The lower tier of the stand remaining open and the upper tier remaining closed until the end of the calendar year. Ultimately this is a decision that was made in order for us to give time for ourselves, for, as I mentioned, external consultants as well as for Rayner Rowen to continue with the assessment of the project and ultimately to finalise the project timeline.

Its just to do this, they never mentioned about getting it open for Chelsea for example, they dont want to put a date on anything - probs phased opening when it is too

Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,642
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34692 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 03:11:27 pm
I'm not sure it really will be a cashflow issue - matchday revenue was £86m last year out of a total revenue of £594m.  Even if you accounted for 50% of the total being in the November bulks (£43m) that shouldn't affect our cashflow.  The actual figure won't be anywhere near £43m by the way as that will include season ticket sales, seasonal hospitality, catering, cup games etc.

Throw in everything else going on with a stand it does

Against their plans and projections anyway given they expexted all the extra revenue from bmouth onwards
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34693 on: Today at 03:55:02 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 02:06:33 pm
Why are you so rude with the kid, he even removed his post  :(
Coming from you, the words pot, kettle and black spring to mind  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34694 on: Today at 04:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 03:23:48 pm
Some people have plans - flights / accomodation etc. Changing F&F allowances with distribution or transfers 3 days before a game is nonsensical

They'll never make everyone happy but for that also to be taken away so late isnt a great idea

IMO it shouldnt be happening in the first place.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34695 on: Today at 04:28:40 pm »

Certainly any AU people who do get reallocated in whatever ballot they run should not be able to forward or distribute.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 863 864 865 866 867 [868]   Go Up
« previous next »
 