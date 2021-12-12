« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34600 on: Today at 03:02:35 pm
Wonder if we will be refunded one game at a time or all our ARU transactions at once?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34601 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm
Quote from: includo on Today at 03:02:35 pm
Wonder if we will be refunded one game at a time or all our ARU transactions at once?

I'm guessing it will be one at a time as the amount of returns will vary game to game?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34602 on: Today at 03:07:19 pm
Quote from: includo on Today at 03:02:35 pm
Wonder if we will be refunded one game at a time or all our ARU transactions at once?

I expect the rest will be refunded later this week
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34603 on: Today at 03:21:33 pm
My seat is lower Anfield road and theyve emailed to confirm ticket is not impacted
"Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say... WE ARE LIVERPOOL." - Bill Shankly

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34604 on: Today at 03:38:05 pm
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 03:21:33 pm
My seat is lower Anfield road and theyve emailed to confirm ticket is not impacted

Dud ur heart skipped??😭
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34605 on: Today at 03:39:22 pm
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34606 on: Today at 03:41:41 pm
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34607 on: Today at 03:43:10 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:41:41 pm
Whilst the director position is vacant
https://jobsearch.liverpoolfc.com/jobs/job/Director-Ticketing-Operations/543

Explains why they havent committed to the salary in the advert. I think Marcel fancies it.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34608 on: Today at 03:43:25 pm
They should send the unique links out, to those who had them cancelled, for the returns sale. Not sure they will.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34609 on: Today at 03:44:52 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:41:41 pm
Whilst the director position is vacant
https://jobsearch.liverpoolfc.com/jobs/job/Director-Ticketing-Operations/543
Im guessing this person would report into Phil Dutton
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34610 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm
If I was pick up a ticket from the return sales but its a STH return, do I keep the credit?

Hopefully theyve closed the transferring to F&F facility. The clubs messed up if they havent
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34611 on: Today at 03:48:40 pm
Quote from: pistol on Today at 03:43:10 pm
Explains why they havent committed to the salary in the advert. I think Marcel fancies it.

 :lmao :lmao pay peanuts get monkeys, Marcel's all over it
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34612 on: Today at 03:51:08 pm
Quote from: daindan on Today at 03:44:52 pm
Im guessing this person would report into Phil Dutton

Yeah, would be a sound job tbf

Phil's actually a really nice guy, has good intentions they get blocked by the supporters board and SOS on a lot of the things most fans and the club wants, as SonofKenny says on here its the usual suspects/bubble blocking things

Gets a lot of stick for an impossible job, then has the club PR team not wanting comms to be as transparent

Think he'd be a sound boss
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34613 on: Today at 03:58:34 pm
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 03:21:33 pm
My seat is lower Anfield road and theyve emailed to confirm ticket is not impacted

Got the same email even though I'm on the Kop, must admit I panicked slightly anyway ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34614 on: Today at 04:00:42 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:51:08 pm
Yeah, would be a sound job tbf

Phil's actually a really nice guy, has good intentions they get blocked by the supporters board and SOS on a lot of the things most fans and the club wants, as SonofKenny says on here its the usual suspects/bubble blocking things

Gets a lot of stick for an impossible job, then has the club PR team not wanting comms to be as transparent

Think he'd be a sound boss

That doesn't surprise me in the slightest.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34615 on: Today at 04:05:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:00:42 pm
That doesn't surprise me in the slightest.

Supporters board made up of mostly SOS, usually people with seasies and full away creds, wont vote for away transfers etc.. minimum seasie attendance

Like getting Turkeys voting for christmas
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34616 on: Today at 04:07:29 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:51:08 pm
Phil's actually a really nice guy, has good intentions they get blocked by the supporters board and SOS on a lot of the things most fans and the club wants, as SonofKenny says on here its the usual suspects/bubble blocking things

Gets a lot of stick for an impossible job, then has the club PR team not wanting comms to be as transparent
That's a fair assessment, but he can be weak/slow at pushing changes through and only seems to have started to get a grip on the many computer issues in the more recent past (and still not at all on some issues such as the seemingly indiscriminate account blocking).  Crisis management (i.e. the immediate decisions taken when there are IT cock-ups) is sometimes questionable.  The biggest positive is that he has resisted what must be great pressures from the Board to move to an entirely revenue-based loyality system where those spending thousands on merchandise, etc. get priority ticket access.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34617 on: Today at 04:12:21 pm
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 02:34:51 pm
You're on a different planet if you think there will be 4000 returns.

I would assume the figure is based on previous games (possibly last season against Everton even) for the number of returned tickets.

There hardly likley to make something up for the sake of it
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34618 on: Today at 04:17:47 pm
Seen an email on twitter saying priority will be giving to STs and 13+ - looks legit but never know
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34619 on: Today at 04:20:05 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 04:07:29 pm
That's a fair assessment, but he can be weak/slow at pushing changes through and only seems to have started to get a grip on the many computer issues in the more recent past (and still not at all on some issues such as the seemingly indiscriminate account blocking).  Crisis management (i.e. the immediate decisions taken when there are IT cock-ups) is sometimes questionable.  The biggest positive is that he has resisted what must be great pressures from the Board to move to an entirely revenue-based loyality system where those spending thousands on merchandise, etc. get priority ticket access.

I think they need to be firmer on some of the changes and not allow the fan board much of a say in it, but with the IT issues I think a lot of it is contractual with suppliers and its not LFC ticket site its seatgeek, changes made to ours would affect others its an off the shelf product for the most part, changes would be expensive and complex when upgrading going forward, probably tried to keep to as off the shelf as possible - LFC dont utilise most of the seatgeek suite but have a roadmap to introduce new features like the unique links etc.. think ticket price upgrade/downgrade will be introduced. A lot was planned but things kept getting in the way and they dont want to do too much at once. I think the comms was good about the 'bot' in the bulks, but be nice to have a follow-up telling everyone whats been done to that individual etc and any counter measures introduced

Be good for the seatgeek/policy roadmap to be published, but if they did people would hold them to it - theres a full strategic ticketing review being done over the next few months that will look at the entire process, be interesting to see what comes out of it

One of those changes relating to what you mentioned about revenue based decisions is probably a reason the upgrade/downgrade feature hasnt changed, as the club would take in money in july, then several months later because joe blogs decides to give that ticket to a kid the club has to refund upto £51, they can't really budget for that becomes a cashflow nightmare, theres a lot more adult tickets going to concessions than the other way round, they'd lose a lot of revenue doing that although its morally the right thing to do
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34620 on: Today at 04:21:11 pm
Quote from: includo on Today at 04:17:47 pm
Seen an email on twitter saying priority will be giving to STs and 13+ - looks legit but never know

Any 13+'s in ARU for this get an email about that?

13+ should get priority realistically. STH is questionable as they only have an STH because of the expansion..
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34621 on: Today at 04:33:06 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:21:11 pm
Any 13+'s in ARU for this get an email about that?

13+ should get priority realistically. STH is questionable as they only have an STH because of the expansion..

No.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34622 on: Today at 04:37:27 pm
Club are offering full refund, a credit and £10 voucher for the first 4000 returns.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34623 on: Today at 04:37:40 pm
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA we got tickets confirmation for Everton match - OLSC...GET IN
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34624 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm
Quote from: includo on Today at 04:17:47 pm
Seen an email on twitter saying priority will be giving to STs and 13+ - looks legit but never know

Got a link to that?
My email doesn't mention priority for those groups. Mine was bought in the ballot sale though. Just says returns will be ringfenced for supporters that had theirs cancelled, doesn't specify 13+ or STs.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34625 on: Today at 04:41:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:38:21 pm
Got a link to that?
My email doesn't mention priority for those groups. Mine was bought in the ballot sale though. Just says returns will be ringfenced for supporters that had theirs cancelled, doesn't specify 13+ or STs.

https://twitter.com/196LFC/status/1713922159968493653
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34626 on: Today at 04:43:33 pm
Quote from: includo on Today at 04:41:53 pm
https://twitter.com/196LFC/status/1713922159968493653

Cheers. That's a bit shit if they're telling 4+ that returns will be ringfenced for ALL supporters but then not giving them a chance at all.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34627 on: Today at 04:44:35 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:21:11 pm
Any 13+'s in ARU for this get an email about that?

13+ should get priority realistically. STH is questionable as they only have an STH because of the expansion..

The email season ticket holders and 13+ received is worded slightly differently to the one received by 4+ members.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34628 on: Today at 04:45:41 pm
I wonder what they will do if missing matches in ARE drops people out of 13 or 4+?
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34629 on: Today at 04:46:00 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:43:33 pm
Cheers. That's a bit shit if they're telling 4+ that returns will be ringfenced for ALL supporters but then not giving them a chance at all.

The comms in our club is a joke. If thats true and were finding out via a third party then that person at the ticket office whos sharing more information than they shouldve is an idiot!

4+ getting screwed coz we cant get on the 13+ or STH ladderits wrong
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34630 on: Today at 04:50:01 pm
Quote from: includo on Today at 04:41:53 pm
https://twitter.com/196LFC/status/1713922159968493653

Ye defo seems legit as they answered him immediately when he sent his email and using "upper Anfield rd" as well :tosser :shite:
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34631 on: Today at 05:05:56 pm
I think it all depends how many they get back in
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34632 on: Today at 05:15:26 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 05:05:56 pm
I think it all depends how many they get back in

Broadies hospo holders told they'd be contacted tomorrow with an update - lots have flights etc booked on the basis the first 3 games being given standards elsewhere

Hopefully enough returns.. got to prioritise those on 13 up there and any STH who had tickets in the old upper tier, over those new STH or 4+ surely
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34633 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm
Quote from: tomx on Today at 04:37:40 pm
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA we got tickets confirmation for Everton match - OLSC...GET IN
Nice one and have a fab visit.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34634 on: Today at 05:24:23 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:15:26 pm
Broadies hospo holders told they'd be contacted tomorrow with an update - lots have flights etc booked on the basis the first 3 games being given standards elsewhere

Hopefully enough returns.. got to prioritise those on 13 up there and any STH who had tickets in the old upper tier, over those new STH or 4+ surely

From a purely selfish point of view (on behalf of my brother who this is affecting) they should treat everyone that had a ticket exactly the same.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34635 on: Today at 05:26:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:24:23 pm
From a purely selfish point of view (on behalf of my brother who this is affecting) they should treat everyone that had a ticket exactly the same.

I disagree, could be some 13+ people who've done every home for years up there, or at least attended 13+ for years

I'm not impacted but thats what I think anyway

Also I hope these tickets bought at the end of the week arent forwardable
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34636 on: Today at 05:29:31 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:26:31 pm
I disagree, could be some 13+ people who've done every home for years up there, or at least attended 13+ for years

I'm not impacted but thats what I think anyway

Also I hope these tickets bought at the end of the week arent forwardable

Were upper ARE tickets available in the 13+ bulk sales
I didnt see any as I wanted to get a ticket up there Thankfully I didnt
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34637 on: Today at 06:00:25 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:26:31 pm
I disagree, could be some 13+ people who've done every home for years up there, or at least attended 13+ for years

I'm not impacted but thats what I think anyway

Also I hope these tickets bought at the end of the week arent forwardable

Spot on, totally agree
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34638 on: Today at 06:02:25 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:29:31 pm
Were upper ARE tickets available in the 13+ bulk sales
I didnt see any as I wanted to get a ticket up there Thankfully I didnt

Yes, thanks to the bot attempt in the 13+ sale, by the time lots of members got in there was only main stand and ARU left

My mate who's been 13+ for years unfortunately has all remaining games this year up there, as he wanted to save a bit of money
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34639 on: Today at 06:03:25 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:00:25 pm
Spot on, totally agree
Echoed here too, should not even be open for debate that one.
