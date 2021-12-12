That's a fair assessment, but he can be weak/slow at pushing changes through and only seems to have started to get a grip on the many computer issues in the more recent past (and still not at all on some issues such as the seemingly indiscriminate account blocking). Crisis management (i.e. the immediate decisions taken when there are IT cock-ups) is sometimes questionable. The biggest positive is that he has resisted what must be great pressures from the Board to move to an entirely revenue-based loyality system where those spending thousands on merchandise, etc. get priority ticket access.



I think they need to be firmer on some of the changes and not allow the fan board much of a say in it, but with the IT issues I think a lot of it is contractual with suppliers and its not LFC ticket site its seatgeek, changes made to ours would affect others its an off the shelf product for the most part, changes would be expensive and complex when upgrading going forward, probably tried to keep to as off the shelf as possible - LFC dont utilise most of the seatgeek suite but have a roadmap to introduce new features like the unique links etc.. think ticket price upgrade/downgrade will be introduced. A lot was planned but things kept getting in the way and they dont want to do too much at once. I think the comms was good about the 'bot' in the bulks, but be nice to have a follow-up telling everyone whats been done to that individual etc and any counter measures introducedBe good for the seatgeek/policy roadmap to be published, but if they did people would hold them to it - theres a full strategic ticketing review being done over the next few months that will look at the entire process, be interesting to see what comes out of itOne of those changes relating to what you mentioned about revenue based decisions is probably a reason the upgrade/downgrade feature hasnt changed, as the club would take in money in july, then several months later because joe blogs decides to give that ticket to a kid the club has to refund upto £51, they can't really budget for that becomes a cashflow nightmare, theres a lot more adult tickets going to concessions than the other way round, they'd lose a lot of revenue doing that although its morally the right thing to do