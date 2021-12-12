« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:11:01 am
Should disable all forwarding in this situation, only return the tickets to the club and let the ones whove had theirs cancelled attempt to buy.

agreed but those in the bubble will push back....
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:04:10 am
Bullshit as is all the cracked concrete crap too.

Any suggestion on your end as to what it is then?

Thought as much about lower, fun watching the ev fans fume over it though
Re: Members Sales
Forwarding blocked but the exchange is open promising so far
Re: Members Sales
Thankfully I chose lower Annie when Kop was sold out but my pass is yet to show the Everton game and is currently blank.
Re: Members Sales
Reckon with that announcement there is about 4,000 who they reckon in ARU will want to attend the game if they where to put on an additional sale?

Some will probably be more than happy with the refund and the credit I reckon.

So they're just trying to accommodate the ones who want to actually be in the ground.

Club just announced first 4,000 fans to return a ticket via exchange will get a full refund, match credit and a £10 voucher for the club shop.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:03:43 pm
Reckon with that announcement there is about 4,000 who they reckon in ARU will want to attend the game if they where to put on an additional sale?

Some will probably be more than happy with the refund and the credit I reckon.

So they're just trying to accommodate the ones who want to actually be in the ground.

Club just announced first 4,000 fans to return a ticket will get a full refund, match credit and a £10 voucher for the club shop.
I thought they said that in Billy Hogan interview that in any event its a refund and still keep the credit?
Re: Members Sales
first 4k to return to the exchange keep credit and get a voucher  ;D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 02:08:15 pm
I thought they said that in Billy Hogan interview that in any event its a refund and still keep the credit?

Yeah thats for the people currently in ARU, but the first 4,000 is for everyone around the stadium who use the ticket exchange
Re: Members Sales
£10 voucher for the club shop when delivery is nearly a fiver anyway

Not much you can buy with that, maybe a keyring or a scarf of a player who left last season

Wouldnt be surprised to see it limit use to 1 per transaction too
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:14:09 pm
£10 voucher for the club shop when delivery is nearly a fiver anyway

Not much you can buy with that, maybe a keyring or a scarf of a player who left last season

Wouldnt be surprised to see it limit use to 1 per transaction too

Haha true. A fair few might be tempted by the refund and credit though.
Re: Members Sales
gave me a good chuckle that message. very optimistic to think there'll be more than 4,000 people returning tickets for a £10 voucher  ;D

was offered a spare but it sounds like f&f transfers are off? confusing
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:16:07 pm
Haha true. A fair few might be tempted by the refund and credit though.

We're all going, but I'd have much rather pass it onto F&F with an instant payment from them than dick around with ticket cash

Credit things a plus for those on 13 who dont want to attend 11+ games
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:16:14 pm
gave me a good chuckle that message. very optimistic to think there'll be more than 4,000 people returning tickets for a £10 voucher  ;D

was offered a spare but it sounds like f&f transfers are off? confusing

Dont think so, doesnt say they are anywhere, just not available to do it yet, i'd imagine they'll come available later in the week
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:18:43 pm
Dont think so, doesnt say they are anywhere, just not available to do it yet, i'd imagine they'll come available later in the week

fair, thank you.

wonder if this is just a one-off or they'll offer an 'amnesty' for other games affected (i.e. let people return tickets if they can keep the credit). probably be quite a bit more popular for smaller and midweek fixtures.
Re: Members Sales
Appreciate this is difficult as fuck for them, but if they're looking those returned by 12pm on Wednesday, that suggests there will be a sale or something on Thursday/Friday with these returned tickets?
I don't expect them to contact supporters that have had tickets cancelled and offer them one?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:21:45 pm
fair, thank you.

wonder if this is just a one-off or they'll offer an 'amnesty' for other games affected (i.e. let people return tickets if they can keep the credit). probably be quite a bit more popular for smaller and midweek fixtures.

Think they'll get the 4k returns for brentford, forest and fulham :D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:22:43 pm
Appreciate this is difficult as fuck for them, but if they're looking those returned by 12pm on Wednesday, that suggests there will be a sale or something on Thursday/Friday with these returned tickets?
I don't expect them to contact supporters that have had tickets cancelled and offer them one?

Be a sale just for the cancelled ones
Re: Members Sales
Surely the club can't be serious with that message. Anybody unable attend on Sunday will sort their mates out and a £10 voucher to put towards a Jordan Ibe 2016 calendar isn't going to sway their decision the other way.

Empty gesture which in their eyes will allow them to say "well, we tried all we could"
Re: Members Sales
Cant see them getting any more than a couple hundred returned to be honest ;D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:09:57 pm
Yeah thats for the people currently in ARU, but the first 4,000 is for everyone around the stadium who use the ticket exchange
yes my mistake I read it wrong
Re: Members Sales
Kudos to the Club for today's announcement.  It goes beyond what I was advocating a few weeks back with the addition of the £10 voucher.  This is potentially good news for those who bought in the affected seats, and it will be interesting to see how many people are prepared to offer up their seat to help out fellow fans.  If I didn't have trains already booked, I would have considered it.

The Club just need to make it clear whether you are applying in the first 4,000 or not.  Presumably they will. 
Re: Members Sales
You're on a different planet if you think there will be 4000 returns.
Re: Members Sales
May as well just scrap credits altogether for this season, open up distributing again and save all the hassle. Far more would get sorted that way I reckon.
Re: Members Sales
Does anyone know if the club shop still has Jordan Ibe calendars from 2016?

Asking for a friend
Re: Members Sales
I think its a good deal which I would consider for some of the other games to help people out.... but just not for Everton... I'm such a bitter red :D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 02:36:27 pm
Does anyone know if the club shop still has Jordan Ibe calendars from 2016?

Asking for a friend

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:18:43 pm
Dont think so, doesnt say they are anywhere, just not available to do it yet, i'd imagine they'll come available later in the week

It says it has cut all ticket allocations and is asking supporters to use the Ticket Exchange?

Wonder what they mean by 'ticket allocations'
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:18:43 pm
Dont think so, doesnt say they are anywhere, just not available to do it yet, i'd imagine they'll come available later in the week
It says lfc has cut ALL ticket allocations ...does that mean distribution and forwarding!??
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:43:24 pm
It says it has cut all ticket allocations and is asking supporters to use the Ticket Exchange?

Wonder what they mean by 'ticket allocations'

Presume they mean tickets allocated for other sales - additional members sales, local sales etc. Not the best way of wording it though if that is the case
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 02:46:38 pm
Presume they mean tickets allocated for other sales - additional members sales, local sales etc. Not the best way of wording it though if that is the case

Don't think they should cut the local sales at all. They should still apply the same criteria for them sales, so effected cancelled ticket holders with L postcode and ballot them.

I think it means forwarding and distributing because it in the same sentence says to make use of the exchange.

Re: Members Sales
Anyones Everton ticket appeared on their NFC pass yet?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Carllfc on Today at 02:48:53 pm
Anyones Everton ticket appeared on their NFC pass yet?

Pick your moment mate ;-)
Re: Members Sales
Just had the cancellation email
Re: Members Sales
What does it say!
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:55:46 pm
What does it say!

apology
cancelled
refund within 10 days
keep credit
returns will be ringfenced for cancelled tickets
future games in ARU they'll be in touch
Re: Members Sales
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:57:04 pm
apology
cancelled
refund within 10 days
keep credit
returns will be ringfenced for cancelled tickets
future games in ARU they'll be in touch

The fact it says returns will be ringfenced and not the locals also makes me think they intend to go on with the sales.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 02:46:38 pm
Presume they mean tickets allocated for other sales - additional members sales, local sales etc. Not the best way of wording it though if that is the case
allocations for OLSC, staff, players, away fans, offsite hospo, sponsors etc i expect
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 02:58:38 pm
The fact it says returns will be ringfenced and not the locals also makes me think they intend to go on with the sales.

i would assume so
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:55:46 pm
What does it say!

Our CEO Billy Hogan provided an update last week on the Anfield Road Stand project. You can watch or read the update here.  Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be operational until the start of 2024.

We are extremely sorry to tell you this means we do not have access to your seat for the upcoming Liverpool FC v Everton FC match on Saturday 21st October. As we have sold seats throughout the stadium for the fixture, and now must operate within a restricted capacity, we are not able to relocate affected ticket holders to other areas of the ground. This means we are in the very unfortunate situation of having to cancel your ticket. We understand how disappointing this will be and are incredibly sorry.

You will be given a full refund for your match ticket within the next 10 days and will retain the match credit even though the ticket has been cancelled. You can read our Refund FAQs for more information.

Alongside cutting allocations, we are working hard to get as many tickets back into the Ticket Exchange as possible from other ticket holders who may not now be able to attend the fixture and have incentivised the early return of these.  We will be ringfencing returned tickets for supporters who have had their seats cancelled but at this stage cannot confirm how many we will have. Once we understand how many tickets are returned to us, we will update the ticketing pages of our website here with details of our sales process.

We are hugely appreciative of the commitment and loyalty of our supporters and apologise again for this deeply disappointing situation.

If you have tickets for other matches scheduled before the end of this year, we will be in touch with a further update in the coming days.

Should you have any questions after reading our FAQs, you can contact our Supporter Services team using the CONTACT US link at the bottom of this email.

Liverpool FC
