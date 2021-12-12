What does it say!



Our CEO Billy Hogan provided an update last week on the Anfield Road Stand project. You can watch or read the update here. Sadly, the update confirms that the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road stand is now not expected to be operational until the start of 2024.We are extremely sorry to tell you this means we do not have access to your seat for the upcoming Liverpool FC v Everton FC match on Saturday 21st October. As we have sold seats throughout the stadium for the fixture, and now must operate within a restricted capacity, we are not able to relocate affected ticket holders to other areas of the ground. This means we are in the very unfortunate situation of having to cancel your ticket. We understand how disappointing this will be and are incredibly sorry.You will be given a full refund for your match ticket within the next 10 days and will retain the match credit even though the ticket has been cancelled. You can read our Refund FAQs for more information.Alongside cutting allocations, we are working hard to get as many tickets back into the Ticket Exchange as possible from other ticket holders who may not now be able to attend the fixture and have incentivised the early return of these. We will be ringfencing returned tickets for supporters who have had their seats cancelled but at this stage cannot confirm how many we will have. Once we understand how many tickets are returned to us, we will update the ticketing pages of our website here with details of our sales process.We are hugely appreciative of the commitment and loyalty of our supporters and apologise again for this deeply disappointing situation.If you have tickets for other matches scheduled before the end of this year, we will be in touch with a further update in the coming days.Should you have any questions after reading our FAQs, you can contact our Supporter Services team using the CONTACT US link at the bottom of this email.Liverpool FC