The point he is making is 13 plus where guaranteed when ticket sales where announced. The 4+ had to go in a lottery. Im no mathematician but 13 - 4 = 9. Thats a minimum of 9 games(him and his kid) more attended than the ballot sales people accrued.
Yeah, but plenty on 4+ have been attending regularly on ST seats too, gaining no credit. May not be a minimum of 9 more either, what of those on 12 credits? What of those with a full set of 19 but with say 7 or more ST seats.
I see what your saying but my point is that everyone is in the same boat who have purchased through these members sales so there shouldn't be any favouritism towards 13+ at the expense of others. Of course there will be genuine 13+ who go every game, but there are plenty just credit farming and never going. On the other hand there are plenty of 4+ who could be 13+ but have ST seats, who also go every game .
I know of ST holders who also have 13+ accounts as "spare"? Then all these ticket sites will be 13+ accounts, and I've seen plenty on social media who have several accounts in their own name. Clearly aren't attending the same game in 5 different seats (fan update working well...)