Offline lfc79

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 13, 2023, 04:59:23 pm
One issue for the club is if they cancelled all the ballot tickets for half the season they might face a lot of people wanting refunds on their membership, its probably impossible to come up with a fair system that also reflects loyalty to some degree, fans who live in Liverpool are likely to be least financially impacted but would anyone want a system where that was the main criteria.


Offline 1964allezallezallez

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 13, 2023, 05:17:17 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 13, 2023, 04:38:40 pm
Does anyone have any idea when the club will contact individual members regarding tickets purchased in the UA?  Im particularly thinking about the Everton game because I want to know if I should cancel my train tickets or if there is still a decent chance of getting one somewhere else in the ground.

Ive got tickets for Everton, Man U and Arsenal. I was told on the chat function today early next week so not very helpful.


Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 13, 2023, 05:57:55 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 13, 2023, 04:38:40 pm
Does anyone have any idea when the club will contact individual members regarding tickets purchased in the UA?  Im particularly thinking about the Everton game because I want to know if I should cancel my train tickets or if there is still a decent chance of getting one somewhere else in the ground.

Every upper anfield Road ticket will be cancelled and refunded


Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 13, 2023, 06:08:32 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 13, 2023, 04:38:40 pm
Does anyone have any idea when the club will contact individual members regarding tickets purchased in the UA?  Im particularly thinking about the Everton game because I want to know if I should cancel my train tickets or if there is still a decent chance of getting one somewhere else in the ground.

You've got less chance of picking one up now than you would have if you didn't already have one and the stand was open. Every fucker that has a ticket being cancelled will now be trying to get one  :D





Offline stueya

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 13, 2023, 08:29:47 pm
Quote from: didopich on October 13, 2023, 01:33:47 pm
I'm not surprised at all...you can't find room  for 7k seats..they've even reversed the hospos who were initially told they'll be relocated. Best solution is to cancel all as they are doing and if any tickets are available to announce a sale for those who previously had one. Even the ST returns last minute should only be open to those who had a seat previously. I would half the local sale too.

There arent 7K STs up there though, they only released 1,000 new season tickets and they werent all in the ARU - they must surely be able to rehouse them elsewhere as they have for the three home games so far



Offline walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 13, 2023, 08:54:24 pm
Quote from: stueya on October 13, 2023, 08:29:47 pm
There arent 7K STs up there though, they only released 1,000 new season tickets and they werent all in the ARU - they must surely be able to rehouse them elsewhere as they have for the three home games so far

They had only sold to 13+ in games till now, they sold the full allocation for this one and on, so nothing there only returns from here in


Offline didopich

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 13, 2023, 10:16:52 pm
Quote from: stueya on October 13, 2023, 08:29:47 pm
There arent 7K STs up there though, they only released 1,000 new season tickets and they werent all in the ARU - they must surely be able to rehouse them elsewhere as they have for the three home games so far
They sold the lot lad all 7k...to 13+ members.....ST...Hospos and the rest they gave to 4+ members.....
That's just the big games...in the small games they threw in all members in there too lol...so no tickets left now 🤣


Offline didopich

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 09:19:27 am
Came across this on Facebook
" I have 2x hospos in upper annie for

Brentford
Forrest
Fulham
Arsenal

Am I going to get the credits for them then? (Which is the only reason I got them in the first place)"
When I told him yes he was ecstatic that he'll get credits for free and no effort to sell off super expensive tickets to get his money back.


Offline Redcase

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 10:24:12 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on October 13, 2023, 09:46:39 am
The 13+ sale was carnage.. Took me around 3 hours to get in and there was only the choice of Anfield Road or Main Stand... the cost difference could have been up to £16 more per game

I know someone who had major problems - got all kop tickets in his basket twice only to be kicked out. Ended up forced to buy in UAR due to cost. He complained to the club at the time. Now him and his kid are set to miss SEVEN games when as 13+ members they were told they were guaranteed. Doesnt seem fair them missing 7. Club need to look at this.


Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 11:57:21 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on October 12, 2023, 01:11:19 pm
That is not the problem. The seats etc are in and ready for Everton so it is not just about getting extra workers in to finish it off.  there is a more fundamental issue i think.

The noise is that as late as Monday morning everything was on track for Everton.

Really hope the 'rumors' of cracks being found in the concrete aren't true...


Offline Rodneyhide

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 12:07:51 pm
Quote from: didopich on October 14, 2023, 09:19:27 am
Came across this on Facebook
" I have 2x hospos in upper annie for

Brentford
Forrest
Fulham
Arsenal

Am I going to get the credits for them then? (Which is the only reason I got them in the first place)"
When I told him yes he was ecstatic that he'll get credits for free and no effort to sell off super expensive tickets to get his money back.

A perfect example why the system is flawed


Offline SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 01:30:11 pm
Quote from: Redcase on October 14, 2023, 10:24:12 am
I know someone who had major problems - got all kop tickets in his basket twice only to be kicked out. Ended up forced to buy in UAR due to cost. He complained to the club at the time. Now him and his kid are set to miss SEVEN games when as 13+ members they were told they were guaranteed. Doesnt seem fair them missing 7. Club need to look at this.

They were guaranteed the chance to buy, just like those who entered the ballot "won" the chance to buy. All in the same position here, always funny how quickly the 13+ expect to get preferential treatment.




Offline Sat on the bar

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 02:44:11 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on October 14, 2023, 01:30:11 pm
They were guaranteed the chance to buy, just like those who entered the ballot "won" the chance to buy. All in the same position here, always funny how quickly the 13+ expect to get preferential treatment.
The point he is making is 13 plus where guaranteed when ticket sales where announced. The 4+ had to go in a lottery. Im no mathematician but 13 - 4 = 9. Thats a minimum of 9 games(him and his kid) more attended than the ballot sales people accrued.



Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 02:45:37 pm
Quote from: Sat on the bar on October 14, 2023, 02:44:11 pm
The point he is making is 13 plus where guaranteed when ticket sales where announced. The 4+ had to go in a lottery. Im no mathematician but 13 - 4 = 9. Thats a minimum of 9 games more attended than the ballot sales people accrued.

Purchased would be more appropriate than attended




Offline Sat on the bar

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 02:48:24 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 14, 2023, 02:45:37 pm
Purchased would be more appropriate than attended
I stand corrected, cheers Barney  ;)


Offline didopich

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
October 14, 2023, 05:31:14 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October 14, 2023, 11:57:21 am
Really hope the 'rumors' of cracks being found in the concrete aren't true...
I know initially they were trying to protect jobs but if some of those same guys responsible for the cracks etc are back then we have bigger problems.


Offline Redcase

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:45:02 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 14, 2023, 02:45:37 pm
Purchased would be more appropriate than attended

To be fair they go to virtually every game. They were due to miss one match for holidays - Forest I think -  and would have forwarded the tickets to friends and family or returned them to club. I know what you are saying though, plenty abuse the system.


Offline Christy Phelan

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:52:17 pm


Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:30:11 pm


Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:04:39 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:30:11 pm
Thats similar to what I was told

Its pretty vague. Concrete issue at floor level? Does he mean ground level or a floor issue higher up. The key issue is whether its fixable without dismantling any of the structure.

I find it odd that a concrete issue is coincidentally only discovered 10 days before the stand was due to open.


Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:06:40 pm

And if there is a genuine structural issue, is there a risk of the lower stand being closed?


Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:07:08 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:04:39 pm
Its pretty vague. Concrete issue at floor level? Does he mean ground level or a floor issue higher up. The key issue is whether its fixable without dismantling any of the structure.

I find it odd that a concrete issue is coincidentally only discovered 10 days before the stand was due to open.

I was told cracks were found, if you go back to the early days of the drone videos you can see how much on site concrete pouring was done for the major structure, lifts, stairs etc, was a lot done on site


Offline SnowGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:28:53 pm
Quote from: Sat on the bar on October 14, 2023, 02:44:11 pm
The point he is making is 13 plus where guaranteed when ticket sales where announced. The 4+ had to go in a lottery. Im no mathematician but 13 - 4 = 9. Thats a minimum of 9 games(him and his kid) more attended than the ballot sales people accrued.

Yeah, but plenty on 4+ have been attending regularly on ST seats too, gaining no credit. May not be a minimum of 9 more either, what of those on 12 credits?  What of those with a full set of 19 but with say 7 or more ST seats.

I see what your saying but my point is that everyone is in the same boat who have purchased through these members sales so there shouldn't be any favouritism towards 13+ at the expense of others. Of course there will be genuine 13+ who go every game, but there are plenty just credit farming and never going. On the other hand there are plenty of 4+ who could be 13+ but have ST seats, who also go every game .

I know of ST holders who also have 13+ accounts as "spare"? Then all these ticket sites will be 13+ accounts, and I've seen plenty on social media who have several accounts in their own name. Clearly aren't attending the same game in 5 different seats (fan update working well...)



Offline RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:37:32 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:06:40 pm
And if there is a genuine structural issue, is there a risk of the lower stand being closed?

just cant get my head around them not having to close the lower, its a huge safety issue, surely? might possibly why theyre no longer looking to rehouse sth/13+ (not that i think that was even really viable).



Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:37:32 pm
just cant get my head around them not having to close the lower, its a huge safety issue, surely? might possibly why theyre no longer looking to rehouse sth/13+ (not that i think that was even really viable).

Nothing has changed at all in the lower tier


Offline didopich

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm
I think this is more to do with the new company milking this and wanting more work and money to be responsible for someone else's work. We may see new guys coming in instead now. Rayner have obviously opted for money rather then seeing this as opportunity to show potential new customers how good and quick they are.  Either way this would never happen in Germany and would still be twice as cheap. UK takes the piss...you only need to look at HS2


Offline RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:12:24 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:03:30 pm
Nothing has changed at all in the lower tier

thats not what i suggested. were all just talking off hearsay from random people on whatsapp and youtube  ;D



Offline didopich

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 07:31:08 pm
FSG should be looking for a second opinion here and maybe contracting a different company if these were found to milking it.


Online Pinehurst Alan

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:46:53 am
I've never yet known a new contractor to walk on site and say "ah- the previous work was great. Can't fault it!"

I've known plenty such in through their teeth and get their clip boards out, whilst all the time looking concerned.


Online Voronins ponytail

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:49:12 am
Still cant believe no word from the club yet. If we hadnt read that Billy Hogan interview wed be assuming everything was okay.

