Shouldn't be, they've said you can keep the credit



In reality now to get to 4+ or 13+ this year you will have needed to accumulate credits in 22/23.We finally got to 4+ in 22/23 and this year's ballot has been a total closed shop except Arsenal and Everton which we "won" in the ballot as they were restricted to 4+ people. Sadly when we got in all that was left to buy was Annie Road Upper... so no league games for us at all. the only silver lining is that we will stay on the ladder next year all being well.I'm usually quite adept at picking up late availability but it's been a complete non starter this year with only a 50k capacity. I'd hate to be trying to get to even 4+ credits this year with no starting point this season.