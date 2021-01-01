« previous next »
Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Reply #34440
Quote from: includo on Today at 11:30:25 am
Would hope so  >:( annoyed at myself for not picking MSU now! Only myself to blame ha

Agreed. Literally hesitated during the sale too.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34441
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:15:53 am
Wouldn't surprise me if they didn't sell the upper tier.. can see a situation where the stand isn't open all season

I would be shocked if they dont do that. Billy hogan language very very vague
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34442
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:32:08 am
agree, but i'd assume the system probably isn't setup to allow us to buy an additional ticket. they should just email/call down a randomised list to offer returns.

It also contradicts the t&c's of membership; which is a path they will want to avoid.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34443
They are going through updating credits manually, they will just remove the ticket from your account and sort it all at the end of the year, this should allow to purchase again
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34444
Not true, they will still stay in people's histories, just marked as cancelled.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34445
Quote from: Malachys15 on Yesterday at 07:08:20 pm
I wonder how many STH and 13+ in total are in Anfield Road Upper for Everton

Our group have three 13+ tickets up there for every game - 2 adults/1 child - because thats where the club chose to put the adult/child section. Hope if they buy a season ticket return it doesnt effect credits.
Re: Members Sales
Reply #34446
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 11:57:39 am
Our group have three 13+ tickets up there for every game - 2 adults/1 child - because thats where the club chose to put the adult/child section. Hope if they buy a season ticket return it doesnt effect credits.

It won't affect credits. It says credits will be retained regardless.
