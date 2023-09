Hospos now carry a credit what's more they advertise bellow face value cus they get a discount buying in the summer so it looks like bellow facevalue but only compare to the new one off price the club puts out later in the season. Like someone above says they never lose out on games cus it's all legal the transfering etc and you can raffle em to get premium price. Stick it on a zero% credit card at the beginning of the season and you're sorted.