Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34160 on: September 5, 2023, 11:56:17 am »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34161 on: September 5, 2023, 01:02:28 pm »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34162 on: September 5, 2023, 01:43:02 pm »
I heard an rumour another contractor was interested. They specialise in picking up unfinished jobs and were eager to get started as soon as. Apparently Buckingham gave permission for them to look round so theyve already been on site a few times to see what needs doing.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34163 on: September 5, 2023, 03:10:53 pm »
How are people finding datadome?
Is it still blocking willy nilly?
I haven't bothered for a while but fancy a cup game but not sure I can be bothered with the hassle I had last season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34164 on: September 5, 2023, 03:22:08 pm »
I got blocked in the 1 sale ive tried in outside the bulk sales
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34165 on: September 5, 2023, 04:39:07 pm »
Yeah worse than last year, at least last year using mobile wasn't too bad in getting blocked but now its just block everything, still blocking just for refreshing, silent blocking the choose seats, well at least now when choose seats is blocked you get a message saying unknown error
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34166 on: September 6, 2023, 06:26:28 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on September  5, 2023, 07:35:35 am
Not sure if buckingham have told the club yet, probably a load of legal shit to work out first

Personally can't see it being finished this season
The club will have known since day one, whilst every effort will have been made and time allowed to let Buckingham find a buyer and save nearly 500jobs, the club will have been planning a contingency with management contractors to come in and use the sub contractors already in place to finish the work as quickly as possible.
My guess is they will be finalising plans this week with a view to getting work started as early as next week with the main effort concentrated on getting the upper tier opened as soon as possible, Id expect a phased opening with general admission first and the hospitality areas later- other work will probably run on until early next year
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34167 on: Yesterday at 12:09:09 pm »
Strong rumours the new contractor has been appointed for the AR stand project, with a December deadline
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34168 on: Yesterday at 01:29:48 pm »
Great news! Fingers crossed its true.

Im wondering what the score is with europa auto cup as this season Im in lower Annie (had 3 out of 4 from last season) but wondering if they will be planning to cancel anyones tickets to relocate any guaranteed from the upper Annie.

Im thinking that theres a chance the away ends might not sell out for out home group games so will give us a bit more wiggle room numbers wise.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34169 on: Yesterday at 02:39:10 pm »
LFC chat said today that they will move people from Upper Annie to new seats, how true that is depends on your level of trust in what they say, can't be feasible to move all I would imagine
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34170 on: Yesterday at 03:13:46 pm »
I've seen on tweeter that Rayner have taken over and the deadline but it's not clear if it's by December or by the end of December which is crucial cus there is lots of big 4+ games in December.
Also doesn't say if there could be partial opening before that.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34171 on: Yesterday at 03:16:20 pm »
If they know the area won't be open until December they should get the finger out and sort out the tickets that they'd sold to people that they can't use.
« Reply #34172 on: Yesterday at 03:28:39 pm »
Presumably they won't know how many spares will be available to be redistributed till nearer the time but they certainly could say that existing ticketholders will have priority (no local or additional member sales) and if the seat cannot be reallocated somewhere then you keep the credit. Would calm a lot of people down.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34173 on: Yesterday at 03:34:32 pm »
they don't know and that is the problem, the new builders won't even on site properly yet, so they will need time to assess, it may a while before final timelines come out.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34174 on: Yesterday at 03:44:55 pm »
They will be desperately targeting the united and Arsenal matches I suspect
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34175 on: Yesterday at 03:48:22 pm »
that would be my thoughts too
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34176 on: Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm »
For the West Ham United, Leicester City and Union SG fixtures, the capacity of Anfield will be the same as the opening two games of the season against AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa, meaning the upper tier of the new Anfield Road Stand will remain closed.

Our ticketing team will be in touch directly with those supporters who will be impacted. All general admission season ticket holders and Members with 13+ credits will continue to be accommodated for our Premier League fixtures. Further details on our upcoming cup games will be provided in the selling details when published on our website. Other ticket allocations across the board will remain at a reduced allocation in line with the first two home games of 2023-24.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34177 on: Yesterday at 04:11:57 pm »

"It is anticipated that the additional capacity at Anfield will be incrementally phased in after the next three home games. We do not expect any impact on the continued operation of the existing Anfield Road Stand, which has remained in use throughout the development so far."
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34178 on: Yesterday at 04:13:49 pm »
Again, wording reading like they're hoping to open the upper tier in bits ? But I don't see how they can do that without getting all the internal works done.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34179 on: Yesterday at 04:17:34 pm »
Just have some toilets open, some kiosks, some entries and exits etc, not the hospo lounges so those seats be empty

If it remember rightly they did it with MSU over several months?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34180 on: Yesterday at 05:32:14 pm »
I think the earliest date upper tier will open would be beginning of November.
Just a guesstimate!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34181 on: Yesterday at 07:24:04 pm »
Yeah thats the common sense approach that I hope the club will go for. 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34182 on: Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm »
For league cup and europa league they could just do the easyiest thing. Give the credit to everyone in the autocup scheme, cancel the tickets for the upper anfield rd and give the possibilty for fans in other areas to return the tickets and mantain the credit. And people on the anfield rd end that want to go can go. It's a win win
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34183 on: Yesterday at 09:27:23 pm »
I think they will target getting the General admission open by the Derby with the hospo following in November at some point
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34184 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
Was all open for the Leicester game - no water in the toilets by full time and all the kiosk tills stopped working but sure all the seating was open
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34185 on: Today at 11:46:00 am »
I was there against Leicester and almost certain it was fully open, just the walkways and organisation inside was a bit chaotic
