For the West Ham United, Leicester City and Union SG fixtures, the capacity of Anfield will be the same as the opening two games of the season against AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa, meaning the upper tier of the new Anfield Road Stand will remain closed.
Our ticketing team will be in touch directly with those supporters who will be impacted. All general admission season ticket holders and Members with 13+ credits will continue to be accommodated for our Premier League fixtures. Further details on our upcoming cup games will be provided in the selling details when published on our website. Other ticket allocations across the board will remain at a reduced allocation in line with the first two home games of 2023-24.