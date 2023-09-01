fuckin hate the TO, the this is true to the game kick off being in 48 hours and her telling me im likely blocked for 24 hours and well it works when its clearly a broken system enraged me.
sarcastic arseholes.
01/09/2023 15:46:54 [System] Thanks for waiting. You're now connected to Claire. How can I help?
01/09/2023 15:46:54 Claire G just joined
01/09/2023 15:47:06 [Claire G] Hi Ben, how can I help?
01/09/2023 15:47:19 [Ben] Can you unban my ip im not a robot im just refreshing normally for villa
01/09/2023 15:48:23 [Claire G] your account will refresh in a couple of hours, please try later
01/09/2023 15:48:35 [Ben] its been like this for about 2 houirs
01/09/2023 15:49:21 [Claire G] it can take up to 24
01/09/2023 15:49:34 [Ben] but the game kick off in less than 48?
01/09/2023 15:49:40 [Claire G] this is true
01/09/2023 15:49:53 [Ben] so i lose 24 hours worth of members/st returns because the website mistakes me for a bot?
01/09/2023 15:50:33 [Claire G] the website must have thought you were acting suspiciously for you to be blocked
01/09/2023 15:50:50 [Ben] i was refreshing the website as this is the only way to get tickets
01/09/2023 15:51:01 [Claire G] can you take a full screen shot of the blocked message and google your IP address
01/09/2023 15:51:16 [Claire G] yes, but if you do it too quickly,it will block you
01/09/2023 15:51:26 [Ben] image.png
01/09/2023 15:51:44 [Ben] my ip is also on that screenshot
01/09/2023 15:52:16 [Ben] so the system is set up so that you must refresh but if you refresh too fast it blocks you completely?
01/09/2023 15:52:27 [Claire G] yes
01/09/2023 15:52:30 [Ben] thats just daft
01/09/2023 15:52:36 [Claire G] I can not see the IP address
01/09/2023 15:52:48 [Claire G] it may seem daft to you but it works
01/09/2023 15:52:54 [Ben] image.png
01/09/2023 15:53:12 [Ben] but it clearly doesnt work if its blocking normal users refreshing at a human capable speed
01/09/2023 15:53:31 [Claire G] it does to stop bots
01/09/2023 15:53:50 [Ben] but it stops me a regular fan
01/09/2023 15:53:58 [Claire G] please try tomorrow , will send to IT
01/09/2023 15:54:04 [Ben] ok thanks
01/09/2023 15:54:11 [Claire G] you are welcome
01/09/2023 15:55:22 [Claire G] Thanks for using LFC Live Chat. Goodbye