Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1725147 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34120 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 am »
Is anyone still trying?
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34121 on: Yesterday at 11:53:58 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:53:19 am
Is anyone still trying?


yep, not a sniff yet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34122 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 am »
Edit - nevermind  8)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34123 on: Yesterday at 11:57:09 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:53:58 am
yep, not a sniff yet.

Good luck! I've got 9 mins to get in. I know I'm wasting my time, and yet here we are.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34124 on: Yesterday at 12:21:54 pm »
nowt. f5ing like a mofo, though not so much as to get myself blocked...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34125 on: Yesterday at 12:24:05 pm »
There was a drop about 5 mins ago and the bastard button wouldn't work, not my day!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34126 on: Yesterday at 12:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:24:05 pm
the bastard button

Is that a new feature? Don't have that button on mine  :P
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34127 on: Yesterday at 12:54:15 pm »
few sections up around 15 mins ago
but it had a message saying please make sure you are eligible for tickets or similar
wouldnt let me go any further
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34128 on: Yesterday at 12:54:22 pm »
;D got banned for angrily refreshing
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34129 on: Yesterday at 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Yesterday at 12:54:15 pm
few sections up around 15 mins ago
but it had a message saying please make sure you are eligible for tickets or similar
wouldnt let me go any further

It just means someone has got them before you. The message should be clearer though.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34130 on: Yesterday at 03:59:38 pm »
fuckin hate the TO, the this is true to the game kick off being in 48 hours and her telling me im likely blocked for 24 hours and well it works when its clearly a broken system enraged me.
sarcastic arseholes.



01/09/2023 15:46:54 [System] Thanks for waiting. You're now connected to Claire. How can I help?
01/09/2023 15:46:54 Claire G just joined
01/09/2023 15:47:06 [Claire G] Hi Ben, how can I help?
01/09/2023 15:47:19 [Ben] Can you unban my ip im not a robot im just refreshing normally for villa
01/09/2023 15:48:23 [Claire G] your account will refresh in a couple of hours, please try later
01/09/2023 15:48:35 [Ben] its been like this for about 2 houirs
01/09/2023 15:49:21 [Claire G] it can take up to 24
01/09/2023 15:49:34 [Ben] but the game kick off in less than 48?
01/09/2023 15:49:40 [Claire G] this is true
01/09/2023 15:49:53 [Ben] so i lose 24 hours worth of members/st returns because the website mistakes me for a bot?
01/09/2023 15:50:33 [Claire G] the website must have thought you were acting suspiciously for you to be blocked
01/09/2023 15:50:50 [Ben] i was refreshing the website as this is the only way to get tickets
01/09/2023 15:51:01 [Claire G] can you take a full screen shot of the blocked message and google your IP address
01/09/2023 15:51:16 [Claire G] yes, but if you do it too quickly,it will block you
01/09/2023 15:51:26 [Ben] image.png
01/09/2023 15:51:44 [Ben] my ip is also on that screenshot
01/09/2023 15:52:16 [Ben] so the system is set up so that you must refresh but if you refresh too fast it blocks you completely?
01/09/2023 15:52:27 [Claire G] yes
01/09/2023 15:52:30 [Ben] thats just daft
01/09/2023 15:52:36 [Claire G] I can not see the IP address
01/09/2023 15:52:48 [Claire G] it may seem daft to you but it works
01/09/2023 15:52:54 [Ben] image.png
01/09/2023 15:53:12 [Ben] but it clearly doesnt work if its blocking normal users refreshing at a human capable speed
01/09/2023 15:53:31 [Claire G] it does to stop bots
01/09/2023 15:53:50 [Ben] but it stops me a regular fan
01/09/2023 15:53:58 [Claire G] please try tomorrow , will send to IT
01/09/2023 15:54:04 [Ben] ok thanks
01/09/2023 15:54:11 [Claire G] you are welcome
01/09/2023 15:55:22 [Claire G] Thanks for using LFC Live Chat. Goodbye
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34131 on: Yesterday at 04:04:20 pm »
They still don't seem to see that the system isn't stopping bots getting in first, so they don't need to refresh.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34132 on: Yesterday at 04:05:16 pm »
It's utterly shit. Blocking genuine people refreshing. It won't stop bots at all who'll just switch IP addresses and can hover the tickets up at lightning speed.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34133 on: Yesterday at 04:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 04:04:20 pm
They still don't seem to see that the system isn't stopping bots getting in first, so they don't need to refresh.

IP ban is just stupid too as if theyre using a bot probs got VPNs too anyway so has no impact
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34134 on: Yesterday at 04:08:00 pm »
Its also pretty random in who it stops. Ive refreshed like crazy today and got the jigsaw puzzle a couple of times but no block, Ive got so fed up with it that Ive been really hammering it at times too.

Yet with other people you hear of them being blocked after barely any refreshes at all.

Im still ticketless btw
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34135 on: Yesterday at 04:09:07 pm »
im still refreshing on mobile data but prefer trying to basket on my pc massively missed loads on me phone
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34136 on: Yesterday at 05:16:21 pm »
Any other industry and theyd likely be unemployed with skills like this.

Imagine telling your customers if you do exactly what the system makes you do too fast youll be banned.

The whole system is a mess as there are definitely ways to bypass the queue or programme/code around the site. This blocking rubbish really only serves to slow and stop humans as any bots will automatically adjust itself around these measures and if they dont, its a few lines of code to correct it.

Case in point, here is a post on twitter 45 mins into the local sale

TicketBoXx
@TicketBoXx
LFC v VILLA

U9 QUAD x3
U1 QUAD x2
U1 pair x6
U9 pair x6

Wholesale only

#lfctickets #lfc #lfcspares
11:45 AM · Aug 31, 2023

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34137 on: Yesterday at 06:22:20 pm »
Scandalous. All "kop pairs" available too. The prices they must be charging !

The late sales would never work with unique queue links as everyone can theoretically buy a ticket. The only ones that it benefits are the bots again who just bypass the queue.  Ballot seems unlikely too due to the lateness people can return tickets and how slow they are to drop criteria etc.

The blocking of people refreshing is just farcical. They don't even seem to understand the issue. There's very limited tickets available and if you aren't refreshing fast you aren't getting one.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34138 on: Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:22:20 pm
Scandalous. All "kop pairs" available too. The prices they must be charging !

The late sales would never work with unique queue links as everyone can theoretically buy a ticket. The only ones that it benefits are the bots again who just bypass the queue.  Ballot seems unlikely too due to the lateness people can return tickets and how slow they are to drop criteria etc.

The blocking of people refreshing is just farcical. They don't even seem to understand the issue. There's very limited tickets available and if you aren't refreshing fast you aren't getting one.

And it does not automatically refresh with tickets, despite that blag claim they made. If you do not refresh you do not see the refreshed position, but if you do refresh you get blocked. Shite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34139 on: Yesterday at 08:02:02 pm »
Anyone have the ground plan for the game?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34140 on: Yesterday at 08:40:08 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:22:20 pm
Scandalous. All "kop pairs" available too. The prices they must be charging !

The late sales would never work with unique queue links as everyone can theoretically buy a ticket. The only ones that it benefits are the bots again who just bypass the queue.  Ballot seems unlikely too due to the lateness people can return tickets and how slow they are to drop criteria etc.

The blocking of people refreshing is just farcical. They don't even seem to understand the issue. There's very limited tickets available and if you aren't refreshing fast you aren't getting one.

Its a bit of work to review the data but surely only a bot is regularly picking up tickets in the late sales

I dont know why the club cant look for patterns. They must be able to see what accounts are consistently picking up tickets in the late sales, linked to early purchase sale times.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34141 on: Yesterday at 10:01:54 pm »
Most hospitality options still available fro villa; (at stupid prices of course) also those that never tends to be available on match-by-match basis.. So either people has not renewed season tickets; match-by-match sales are down, or they are able to squeeze in some more people/take some more "normal" seats..
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #34142 on: Today at 09:28:44 am »
The club emails me nearly every day to sell me clothing, I'd rather they could sell me even a couple of tickets per season.
