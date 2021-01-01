OLSC tickets are not distributed by email. I have been doing this for our local OLSC so I know that the supporter tickets are not in an email but they are registered on the members NFC passes. I have had to help so many of our members and explain them how to download the NFC pass with their tickets.
last season olsc tickets had to be distributed to supporters by e-mail directly from the olsc account on the clubs ticketing site so that members could then download the ticket to their lfc 2022-23 nfc pass on their mobile phone. no matter how they got the ticket on their phone, they didnt get a credit for the game !