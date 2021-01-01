« previous next »
Members Sales

Yesterday at 06:17:56 pm
Quote from: fowler_dk on Yesterday at 10:57:21 am
OLSC tickets are not distributed by email. I have been doing this for our local OLSC so I know that the supporter tickets are not in an email but they are registered on the members NFC passes. I have had to help so many of our members and explain them how to download the NFC pass with their tickets.
last season olsc tickets had to be distributed to supporters by e-mail directly from the olsc account on the clubs ticketing site so that members could then download the ticket to their lfc 2022-23 nfc pass on their mobile phone. no matter how they got the ticket on their phone, they didnt get a credit for the game !
Yesterday at 06:21:39 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm
I thought there was no Upper annie seats sold for any game prior to EvertoN?

Oh yeah fair enough ha.

I have my ticket for the Everton game in the upper Annie sadly  :-\
Yesterday at 09:35:46 pm
Quote from: ant on Yesterday at 06:07:57 pm
club sayin 100% of players and staff allocation for villa was not given out due to reduced capacity !

Would love to know how many tickets this equates too. 200 Tickets?
Today at 12:24:29 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ticketing-update-2023-24-season

Just posted on LFC site - ballots coming for Local Sales
Today at 12:32:34 pm
Today at 12:49:52 pm
Bloody hell that alcohol consumption one is a bit strict!
Today at 01:10:21 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:49:52 pm
Bloody hell that alcohol consumption one is a bit strict!

Must just be a poorly worded statement surely?  I can understand excessive alcohol use that result in drunk and disorderly behaviour but no alcohol at all?
Today at 01:12:08 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:10:21 pm
Must just be a poorly worded statement surely?  I can understand excessive alcohol use that result in drunk and disorderly behaviour but no alcohol at all?

Well you'd think just an offence of drinking alcohol would come under the first offence on that section - Breach of code of conduct for travelling on official away coaches.
Today at 01:15:05 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 01:10:21 pm
Must just be a poorly worded statement surely?  I can understand excessive alcohol use that result in drunk and disorderly behaviour but no alcohol at all?

It's banned on official away coaches isn't it?
