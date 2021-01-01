« previous next »
Stevo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33880 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm
I bought a ticket for Everton in the new upper tier thinking itd be fully open by then but there were tickets in the main stand available. Feel like that was a very bad choice but really wanted to try the new stand.

This is going to be such a mess to sort out. With hindsight maybe they should have treated all games like they have done the Bournemouth game until they can say with absolute certainty how many tickets can be sold per game.
tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33881 on: Today at 02:45:04 pm
Whenever I clicked the URL for the hallmap earlier, it just threw me back to the page where you select

'Click here for tickets
Click here for hospitality
Here to manage your account etc'

Never managed to get into the thing, is that expected?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33882 on: Today at 02:57:33 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 02:45:04 pm
Whenever I clicked the URL for the hallmap earlier, it just threw me back to the page where you select

'Click here for tickets
Click here for hospitality
Here to manage your account etc'

Never managed to get into the thing, is that expected?

only if your hallmap link is not correct
deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33883 on: Today at 02:58:34 pm
It's now telling me I am a robot?? I have refreshed all morning to try and now it's not letting me back on,

Bring back unique links

is there any workarounds?
tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33884 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:57:33 pm
only if your hallmap link is not correct

I had it wrong, that's what did it.
JHennerley

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33885 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:58:34 pm
It's now telling me I am a robot?? I have refreshed all morning to try and now it's not letting me back on,

Bring back unique links

is there any workarounds?

Not that I've found, tried a few things with cookies etc but no joy seems it takes a lot into account. Seems to unlock again after an hour or so..
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33886 on: Today at 03:09:48 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 02:36:47 pm
I bought a ticket for Everton in the new upper tier thinking itd be fully open by then but there were tickets in the main stand available. Feel like that was a very bad choice but really wanted to try the new stand.

This is going to be such a mess to sort out. With hindsight maybe they should have treated all games like they have done the Bournemouth game until they can say with absolute certainty how many tickets can be sold per game.

Exactly the same here. Thought about Upper Main to be certain but wanted to try the new stand. Terrible in hindsight.
They've got a few options though that have been banded around:
Refund all affected tickets but retain credit
Ask for volunteers from other stands who don't want to go, but retain credit
Allow only those that had affected tickets to have the chance to purchase returns
etc.

Everton / Man Utd / Arsenal 'MIGHT' have a better chance of picking returns up for given they're 4+ games.
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33887 on: Today at 03:18:27 pm
Interesting. I got an email from anfield forever (I purchased a stone) and they said its remaining a construction site and they expect it to be completed October 2023. Onces thats complete mapping will take place.

Although the stones are already placed. I saw them at the test event
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33888 on: Today at 03:45:51 pm
anyone understand this error when you click choose tickets....

Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33889 on: Today at 03:50:32 pm
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 03:45:51 pm
anyone understand this error when you click choose tickets....

Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase
It can't allocate you a ticket, as someone else got it first.
Athleticobil

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33890 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:50:32 pm
It can't allocate you a ticket, as someone else got it first.

Thanks - couldnt figure out if I was blocked or excluded personally.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33891 on: Today at 03:53:50 pm
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 03:45:51 pm
anyone understand this error when you click choose tickets....

Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase

Yeah a bot got the ticket first
Perham

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33892 on: Today at 03:57:28 pm
Ah ffs I got blocked tryna get through that error message :( Just as they started popping up I heard
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33893 on: Today at 04:04:15 pm
Few dropped there 5 min ago
adwhite40

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33894 on: Today at 04:11:41 pm
Slightly off topic but anyone got a mobile number for the guy who does mini bus shuttles from lime street to Anfield and back?

Need to try get on an early mini bus back for the train. Appreciate any help in advance
"Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say... WE ARE LIVERPOOL." - Bill Shankly

mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33895 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:09:48 pm

Allow only those that had affected tickets to have the chance to purchase returns
etc.


This one should absolutely happen. You cant take tickets off some people, and then sell  tickets to different people
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33896 on: Today at 04:14:51 pm
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 04:11:41 pm
Slightly off topic but anyone got a mobile number for the guy who does mini bus shuttles from lime street to Anfield and back?

Need to try get on an early mini bus back for the train. Appreciate any help in advance

he's on Twitter as Taxi One (A Mulhearn, I think is his name)
Shanklygates

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33897 on: Today at 04:36:56 pm
An hour before the office closes and still no news about disabled parking. Not the end of the world for me but really not on for people further away
We are a team of one half.

bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33898 on: Today at 04:44:03 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 04:36:56 pm
An hour before the office closes and still no news about disabled parking. Not the end of the world for me but really not on for people further away

Get on to the LDSA
