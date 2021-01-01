« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Stevo

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33880 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm
I bought a ticket for Everton in the new upper tier thinking itd be fully open by then but there were tickets in the main stand available. Feel like that was a very bad choice but really wanted to try the new stand.

This is going to be such a mess to sort out. With hindsight maybe they should have treated all games like they have done the Bournemouth game until they can say with absolute certainty how many tickets can be sold per game.
tgi91

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33881 on: Today at 02:45:04 pm
Whenever I clicked the URL for the hallmap earlier, it just threw me back to the page where you select

'Click here for tickets
Click here for hospitality
Here to manage your account etc'

Never managed to get into the thing, is that expected?
walterwhite

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33882 on: Today at 02:57:33 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 02:45:04 pm
Whenever I clicked the URL for the hallmap earlier, it just threw me back to the page where you select

'Click here for tickets
Click here for hospitality
Here to manage your account etc'

Never managed to get into the thing, is that expected?

only if your hallmap link is not correct
deanloco9

  
  • *****
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33883 on: Today at 02:58:34 pm
It's now telling me I am a robot?? I have refreshed all morning to try and now it's not letting me back on,

Bring back unique links

is there any workarounds?
tgi91

  
  • ***
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33884 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:57:33 pm
only if your hallmap link is not correct

I had it wrong, that's what did it.
JHennerley

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33885 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:58:34 pm
It's now telling me I am a robot?? I have refreshed all morning to try and now it's not letting me back on,

Bring back unique links

is there any workarounds?

Not that I've found, tried a few things with cookies etc but no joy seems it takes a lot into account. Seems to unlock again after an hour or so..
swoopy

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33886 on: Today at 03:09:48 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 02:36:47 pm
I bought a ticket for Everton in the new upper tier thinking itd be fully open by then but there were tickets in the main stand available. Feel like that was a very bad choice but really wanted to try the new stand.

This is going to be such a mess to sort out. With hindsight maybe they should have treated all games like they have done the Bournemouth game until they can say with absolute certainty how many tickets can be sold per game.

Exactly the same here. Thought about Upper Main to be certain but wanted to try the new stand. Terrible in hindsight.
They've got a few options though that have been banded around:
Refund all affected tickets but retain credit
Ask for volunteers from other stands who don't want to go, but retain credit
Allow only those that had affected tickets to have the chance to purchase returns
etc.

Everton / Man Utd / Arsenal 'MIGHT' have a better chance of picking returns up for given they're 4+ games.
