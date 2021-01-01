I bought a ticket for Everton in the new upper tier thinking itd be fully open by then but there were tickets in the main stand available. Feel like that was a very bad choice but really wanted to try the new stand.
This is going to be such a mess to sort out. With hindsight maybe they should have treated all games like they have done the Bournemouth game until they can say with absolute certainty how many tickets can be sold per game.
Exactly the same here. Thought about Upper Main to be certain but wanted to try the new stand. Terrible in hindsight.
They've got a few options though that have been banded around:
Refund all affected tickets but retain credit
Ask for volunteers from other stands who don't want to go, but retain credit
Allow only those that had affected tickets to have the chance to purchase returns
etc.
Everton / Man Utd / Arsenal 'MIGHT' have a better chance of picking returns up for given they're 4+ games.