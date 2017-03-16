« previous next »
lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:45:19 am
I guess with 73,000 people ahead of me I should probably jib this off and get a coffee?
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:51:02 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:45:19 am
I guess with 73,000 people ahead of me I should probably jib this off and get a coffee?

fucking hell, these are getting ridiculous.
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:54:03 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:51:02 am
fucking hell, these are getting ridiculous.
If the tickets available is so small.. I don't get why they haven't just gone down the waiting list
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:56:09 am
Is choose seats purposely fucked again, what the hell is 'Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase'


swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:56:31 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:56:09 am
Is choose seats purposely fucked again, what the hell is 'Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase'




I think it just means it can't allocate you anything.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:57:07 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:54:03 am
If the tickets available is so small.. I don't get why they haven't just gone down the waiting list

They're returns so they likely have no idea how many will come up.

Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:56:09 am
Is choose seats purposely fucked again, what the hell is 'Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase'

Does the acc you're logged in on already have a ticket?
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:57:30 am
Does anyone have the seat map?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:57:32 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:54:03 am
If the tickets available is so small.. I don't get why they haven't just gone down the waiting list

I'd say it would be messy, tickets being returned right up till an hour before kickoff tomorrow, they would have to hold a sale every hour for the 10 or so thats returned right up till kickoff then people not wanting them as its so late.
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:58:42 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:56:31 am
I think it just means it can't allocate you anything.

Ya i thought that but went into the different stands lit up (all ST like) and they were there to be selected so it is just not selecting a seat. Again, if battling bots the average jo is fucked going into the actual stand
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:02:14 pm
Finally into the seat map because it said buy now.. but nothing showing...
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:08:18 pm
I was about to resign myself to failure and then just missed on in U7 so now I can't give up.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:12:12 pm
So when the drop happened and wen for choose seats for me it put me through captcha first and then it put a ticket in my basket...was that the case for everyone else!?? If yes they added another layer to catch bots
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:13:29 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:12:12 pm
So when the drop happened and wen for choose seats for me it put me through captcha first and then it put a ticket in my basket...was that the case for everyone else!?? If yes they added another layer to catch bots

Na, choose seats done nothing for me other than that message i posted. Daft. I through an st in my basket but did not get a captcha. Captchas are pointless bots nail them
cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:13:30 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:22:17 am
The only 'fair' thing to do is move STHs / refund anyone else in the UAR... And then only allow those who had tickets originally the chance to buy returns from STHs / members.

Typical - went upper AR for 2 games, when others areas were available. Will screw us over if they are bumping tkts and credits!?

Would be a blow missing the games (both cat A) - losing credits would be dropping out 4+ unless we got lucky in second bulk.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:19:56 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 12:13:30 pm
Typical - went upper AR for 2 games, when others areas were available. Will screw us over if they are bumping tkts and credits!?

Would be a blow missing the games (both cat A) - losing credits would be dropping out 4+ unless we got lucky in second bulk.

Yeah same here. Im falling off the 4+ ladder myself if we lose the credits
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:20:02 pm
I've also monitored the number of tickets available on live football tickets to see if they are chasing them. The other day there was unusually only about 80-90 tickets..so the q links have drastically reduced their availability which is normally around 1k. However yesterday after local sales the 80-90 went up to 130-140 so that tells me either the site has bots or fans with bot got decent amount and put on there straight away. This morning after the drop it went straight upto 190 so they again got decent amount from it. My guess is that site uses bots and buys em cus they list em up within minute's
tgi91

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:23:05 pm
Is there no other legit way of getting to the hall map unless the 'Buy Now' button appears for you?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:23:44 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:20:02 pm
I've also monitored the number of tickets available on live football tickets to see if they are chasing them. The other day there was unusually only about 80-90 tickets..so the q links have drastically reduced their availability which is normally around 1k. However yesterday after local sales the 80-90 went up to 130-140 so that tells me either the site has bots or fans with bot got decent amount and put on there straight away. This morning after the drop it went straight upto 190 so they again got decent amount from it. My guess is that site uses bots and buys em cus they list em up within minute's

Was doing the same myself, one thing i noticed though was tickets were 3/400 when supply was low, now down to 150 I seen this morning, so hopefully they don't go down the route of waitlists for additional sales, it would just drive people with no option to buy there to get them at those really inflated prices
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:25:34 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 12:23:05 pm
Is there no other legit way of getting to the hall map unless the 'Buy Now' button appears for you?
Don't think so, I was lucky enough to get it to appear but still nothing popped up
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:27:24 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 12:23:05 pm
Is there no other legit way of getting to the hall map unless the 'Buy Now' button appears for you?

Yeah, if someone provides you with the hall map URL
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:28:54 pm
Quote from: tgi91 on Today at 12:23:05 pm
Is there no other legit way of getting to the hall map unless the 'Buy Now' button appears for you?

You can get it off the button if you inspect.
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:30:32 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:27:24 pm
Yeah, if someone provides you with the hall map URL
Thought that got you blocked if you accessed it directly?
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:32:01 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:30:32 pm
Thought that got you blocked if you accessed it directly?

No idea, never used to be the case.

If you want to send me the URL, Im happy to try it and let you all know  :wave
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:41:12 pm
If they cancelled the tickets I doubt they'd cancel the credit.
Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:51:05 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:41:12 pm
If they cancelled the tickets I doubt they'd cancel the credit.

I really think this too. Think those credits will stand, tickets cancelled or not.
deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:51:15 pm
Why is it saying to me "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase" - I am a member?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:54:22 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:51:15 pm
Why is it saying to me "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase" - I am a member?

Just means the ticket went to someone else, seems a new message as oppose to just doing nothing last year ,
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:04:33 pm
I don't think it does, has anyone actually had a ticket bagged today using choose seats? Telling me that message loads earlier yet there was tickets in the stand I had to manually go in and put in the bag
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:04:42 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:54:22 pm
Just means the ticket went to someone else, seems a new message as oppose to just doing nothing last year ,

I wonder if it's their way to stop the 'silent blocking' of clicking that button too many times. By popping that window up, it's slowing the process down before you can click it again.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:05:01 pm
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 01:04:33 pm
I don't think it does, has anyone actually had a ticket bagged today using choose seats? Telling me that message loads earlier yet there was tickets in the stand I had to manually go in and put in the bag

Yes. I got using that button.
JHennerley

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:37:42 pm
I got it looks like you're a robot when using that button :D can't get rid of it now
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:38:38 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:20:02 pm
I've also monitored the number of tickets available on live football tickets to see if they are chasing them. The other day there was unusually only about 80-90 tickets..so the q links have drastically reduced their availability which is normally around 1k. However yesterday after local sales the 80-90 went up to 130-140 so that tells me either the site has bots or fans with bot got decent amount and put on there straight away. This morning after the drop it went straight upto 190 so they again got decent amount from it. My guess is that site uses bots and buys em cus they list em up within minute's

and now upto 220 on that site so defo they are buying from here and sticking it straight on that site.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:40:36 pm
Quote from: JHennerley on Today at 01:37:42 pm
I got it looks like you're a robot when using that button :D can't get rid of it now
Yeah same hereit goes when you go back off the site.

You cant even keep on refreshing. It knows youre not a bot but still gives you the option to put that stupid jigsaw piece in place haha
