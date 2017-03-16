I guess with 73,000 people ahead of me I should probably jib this off and get a coffee?
fucking hell, these are getting ridiculous.
Is choose seats purposely fucked again, what the hell is 'Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase'
If the tickets available is so small.. I don't get why they haven't just gone down the waiting list
I think it just means it can't allocate you anything.
So when the drop happened and wen for choose seats for me it put me through captcha first and then it put a ticket in my basket...was that the case for everyone else!?? If yes they added another layer to catch bots
The only 'fair' thing to do is move STHs / refund anyone else in the UAR... And then only allow those who had tickets originally the chance to buy returns from STHs / members.
Typical - went upper AR for 2 games, when others areas were available. Will screw us over if they are bumping tkts and credits!?Would be a blow missing the games (both cat A) - losing credits would be dropping out 4+ unless we got lucky in second bulk.
I've also monitored the number of tickets available on live football tickets to see if they are chasing them. The other day there was unusually only about 80-90 tickets..so the q links have drastically reduced their availability which is normally around 1k. However yesterday after local sales the 80-90 went up to 130-140 so that tells me either the site has bots or fans with bot got decent amount and put on there straight away. This morning after the drop it went straight upto 190 so they again got decent amount from it. My guess is that site uses bots and buys em cus they list em up within minute's
Is there no other legit way of getting to the hall map unless the 'Buy Now' button appears for you?
Yeah, if someone provides you with the hall map URL
Thought that got you blocked if you accessed it directly?
If they cancelled the tickets I doubt they'd cancel the credit.
Why is it saying to me "Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase" - I am a member?
Just means the ticket went to someone else, seems a new message as oppose to just doing nothing last year ,
I don't think it does, has anyone actually had a ticket bagged today using choose seats? Telling me that message loads earlier yet there was tickets in the stand I had to manually go in and put in the bag
I got it looks like you're a robot when using that button can't get rid of it now
