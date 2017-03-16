« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1706865 times)

lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33840 on: Today at 11:45:19 am
I guess with 73,000 people ahead of me I should probably jib this off and get a coffee?



Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33841 on: Today at 11:51:02 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:45:19 am
I guess with 73,000 people ahead of me I should probably jib this off and get a coffee?

fucking hell, these are getting ridiculous.


anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33842 on: Today at 11:54:03 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:51:02 am
fucking hell, these are getting ridiculous.
If the tickets available is so small.. I don't get why they haven't just gone down the waiting list



Bapsandwaps

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33843 on: Today at 11:56:09 am
Is choose seats purposely fucked again, what the hell is 'Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase'




swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33844 on: Today at 11:56:31 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:56:09 am
Is choose seats purposely fucked again, what the hell is 'Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase'




I think it just means it can't allocate you anything.


Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33845 on: Today at 11:57:07 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:54:03 am
If the tickets available is so small.. I don't get why they haven't just gone down the waiting list

They're returns so they likely have no idea how many will come up.

Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:56:09 am
Is choose seats purposely fucked again, what the hell is 'Please ensure that you select the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase'

Does the acc you're logged in on already have a ticket?


ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33846 on: Today at 11:57:30 am
Does anyone have the seat map?


walterwhite

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33847 on: Today at 11:57:32 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:54:03 am
If the tickets available is so small.. I don't get why they haven't just gone down the waiting list

I'd say it would be messy, tickets being returned right up till an hour before kickoff tomorrow, they would have to hold a sale every hour for the 10 or so thats returned right up till kickoff then people not wanting them as its so late.


Bapsandwaps

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33848 on: Today at 11:58:42 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:56:31 am
I think it just means it can't allocate you anything.

Ya i thought that but went into the different stands lit up (all ST like) and they were there to be selected so it is just not selecting a seat. Again, if battling bots the average jo is fucked going into the actual stand


anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33849 on: Today at 12:02:14 pm
Finally into the seat map because it said buy now.. but nothing showing...



Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33850 on: Today at 12:08:18 pm
I was about to resign myself to failure and then just missed on in U7 so now I can't give up.


didopich

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33851 on: Today at 12:12:12 pm
So when the drop happened and wen for choose seats for me it put me through captcha first and then it put a ticket in my basket...was that the case for everyone else!?? If yes they added another layer to catch bots


Bapsandwaps

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33852 on: Today at 12:13:29 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 12:12:12 pm
So when the drop happened and wen for choose seats for me it put me through captcha first and then it put a ticket in my basket...was that the case for everyone else!?? If yes they added another layer to catch bots

Na, choose seats done nothing for me other than that message i posted. Daft. I through an st in my basket but did not get a captcha. Captchas are pointless bots nail them


cmccarthy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
Reply #33853 on: Today at 12:13:30 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:22:17 am
The only 'fair' thing to do is move STHs / refund anyone else in the UAR... And then only allow those who had tickets originally the chance to buy returns from STHs / members.

Typical - went upper AR for 2 games, when others areas were available. Will screw us over if they are bumping tkts and credits!?

Would be a blow missing the games (both cat A) - losing credits would be drop out 4+ unless we got lucky in second bulk.

