« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 839 840 841 842 843 [844]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1702127 times)

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33720 on: Today at 12:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:09:27 am
Its not a scanner but its a digital screen. In the video it went green and said welcome. The question is whether it will also show the name and photo of the ticket holder. There are plenty going on someone elsess ticket (some legit others not) so that could be a big issue.

It did say the name when we went in yesterday :)
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33721 on: Today at 01:25:16 pm »
So whats going on with any further announcement?

No hope at all of getting a ticket here
Logged

Online Athleticobil

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33722 on: Today at 01:32:04 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:25:16 pm
So whats going on with any further announcement?

No hope at all of getting a ticket here

Dont know - but what I can tell you is the Hosp went back on sale this morning and are now sold out.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33723 on: Today at 01:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 01:32:04 pm
Dont know - but what I can tell you is the Hosp went back on sale this morning and are now sold out.

Wow, whos stupid enough to pay those prices
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33724 on: Today at 01:36:44 pm »
This fan update, its not something Ive ever done. I have my ticket for the Bournemouth game and its appearing on my Members Card in the wallet, will I have any issue getting into the ground if Ive never provided any form of ID to the club?

When Ive searched online and input my details, the site says you are not eligible to update your status at this time.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:50 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33725 on: Today at 01:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:36:44 pm
This fan update, its not something Ive ever done. I have my ticket for the Bournemouth game and its appearing on my Members Card in the wallet, will I have any issue getting into the ground if Ive never provided any form of ID to the club?

When Ive searched online and input my details, the site says you are not eligible to update your status at this time.

Nope the club dont ID going into the ground
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33726 on: Today at 01:41:58 pm »
For those that went in yesterday...how did the facilities look inside!?? Is there still a lot of work!?? Or is just upstairs that need doing!?
Logged

Online Athleticobil

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33727 on: Today at 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:36:11 pm
Wow, whos stupid enough to pay those prices

Not stupidity, it's desperation for the once a year lad and dad unfortunately.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33728 on: Today at 01:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Athleticobil on Today at 01:52:46 pm
Not stupidity, it's desperation for the once a year lad and dad unfortunately.

Yeah the way this sale has been its desperation for a lot, touts charging 550 for a ticket, no tickets floating round at all
« Last Edit: Today at 02:00:35 pm by walterwhite »
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33729 on: Today at 02:03:08 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:41:58 pm
For those that went in yesterday...how did the facilities look inside!?? Is there still a lot of work!?? Or is just upstairs that need doing!?

it looked fine to open.

I'd say there's still a lot of work to do.
you have the whole of the Anfield Road under the stand with nothing there.

I'd expect there to be T-bars and drinks areas put in there at some point.

but otherwise its looks fine to open.
you still have the old Anny Road concourse, but there's a lot more room behind it now with the old Anfield actual road going through/under the stand.

they might provide you with ear muffs going in as the Tannoy was super loud
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:26 pm by bignred84 »
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,956
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33730 on: Today at 02:07:58 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:41:58 pm
For those that went in yesterday...how did the facilities look inside!?? Is there still a lot of work!?? Or is just upstairs that need doing!?
Looked the same as last season for now.. the only change I noticed was the 126/127 etc as you go to the seats now says AL1 etc but the orange 125 boards are still there, it's the exact same concourse/facilities for now with a huge spacious area behind it which I assume will be filled with street vendors/ more catering options
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,283
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33731 on: Today at 02:09:11 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 01:39:24 pm
Nope the club dont ID going into the ground
Thanks.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33732 on: Today at 02:10:52 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:41:58 pm
For those that went in yesterday...how did the facilities look inside!?? Is there still a lot of work!?? Or is just upstairs that need doing!?

There's a vid a girl did on youtube (she's also looking for a spare  ;D)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWboVDevEi8&t=160s
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!
Pages: 1 ... 839 840 841 842 843 [844]   Go Up
« previous next »
 