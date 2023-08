Indeed, you would have to have given them the image and they would have to have you permission to store and use your image. None of these things have happened. Using facial recognition technology would also need to be compliant with data protection.



I think this is the wrong way round. We have provided our ID and photo already as part of the fan update. When scanning in at the turnstile, they could easily have the face and name of the NFC ticket holder pop up on screen and a steward could check that it looks like the person entering. It doesn’t involve taking a new picture at the turnstile. I doubt they’ll do it in practice as stewards have enough to do getting people in.I’m sure there are some itk here who know if this is the plan.