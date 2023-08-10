.... evidence of people buying with no intention of going, perhaps i was too harsh earlier and i apologise for that BUT there is plenty of evidence of what i am saying.....



Well in mate, not everyone is big enough to do that on the internet. I generally welcome your posts on here, as they are usually insightful and I know you occasionally take some crap for them.I think most people are probably in general agreement with you, the credit system has been abused to death and becoming a closed shop. I think labelling someone a tout for passing a ticket to a nephew is not the best way to win friends. I know it wasn't you initially.But people are scared to miss a single game, as the consequences currently could mean you are off the ladder for a long time fighting to get back on.It's game theory, if everyone was honest and returned the ones they don't used then everything is rosy. But people see others abusing it and getting left behind and worry themselves.I go the vast majority of euro aways, missed about 2 since 2014. But after being before and being treated like shit, last season I said I am not doing Napoli. Its a grim away and a grim trip. I was not going to buy a ticket as I wasn't going, so I did not buy it in the guaranteed sale I was eligible for. Then I see on twitter and hear people buying for the credit. I panic and buy one in the later sale, as I am worried it will affect my chances later. It is a vicious circle. At least something is being done about euro aways with collections etc.