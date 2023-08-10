« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 836 837 838 839 840 [841]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1694965 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,399
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33600 on: August 10, 2023, 03:52:58 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on August 10, 2023, 03:46:08 pm
Not if you fix the prices properly but we aren't talking about that at the moment.

and anyway why would it price people out of going to the game?

You ever tried booking a short flight from Ireland over to a game after the fixtures are announced? Pure price gouging from airlines (more tory behaviour)


The same flights that I have booked for myself and my 2 kids, 17 year old and 6 year old, to go to the West Ham game are now £410 compared to the £142.94 I paid by gambling on the kick off date and time.
« Last Edit: August 10, 2023, 04:00:13 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33601 on: August 10, 2023, 04:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2023, 03:52:58 pm
You ever tried booking a short flight from Ireland over to a game after the fixtures are announced? Pure price gouging from airlines (more tory behaviour)

Please don't start the local / non local thing.  That is not what i meant at all.

The issue as i see it is that it is far too easy for people to buy and then worry about what they do with the ticket later.  We have people 13+ almost exclusively controlling the market match by match.  evidence of people buying with no intention of going, perhaps i was too harsh earlier and i apologise for that BUT there is plenty of evidence of what i am saying.

The few controlling and dictating what others can and cannot do is, tory behaviour! ;-)

and in my opinion it is wrong.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,399
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33602 on: August 10, 2023, 04:05:12 pm »
I'm not trying to make it local v non local or insinuating you were trying to make it that either. Simlpy saying that only having sales after a fixture is given a confirmed date and kick off time would price people that need to travel out of going.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33603 on: August 10, 2023, 04:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 10, 2023, 04:05:12 pm
I'm not trying to make it local v non local or insinuating you were trying to make it that either. Simlpy saying that only having sales after a fixture is given a confirmed date and kick off time would price people that need to travel out of going.

and a lot of people (not me) would say 'good'!
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33604 on: August 10, 2023, 04:16:56 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on August 10, 2023, 04:02:15 pm
.... evidence of people buying with no intention of going, perhaps i was too harsh earlier and i apologise for that BUT there is plenty of evidence of what i am saying.....

Well in mate, not everyone is big enough to do that on the internet. I generally welcome your posts on here, as they are usually insightful and I know you occasionally take some crap for them.
I think most people are probably in general agreement with you, the credit system has been abused to death and becoming a closed shop. I think labelling someone a tout for passing a ticket to a nephew is not the best way to win friends  :). I know it wasn't you initially.

But people are scared to miss a single game, as the consequences currently could mean you are off the ladder for a long time fighting to get back on.

It's game theory, if everyone was honest and returned the ones they don't used then everything is rosy. But people see others abusing it and getting left behind and worry themselves.

I go the vast majority of euro aways, missed about 2 since 2014. But after being before and being treated like shit, last season I said I am not doing Napoli. Its a grim away and a grim trip. I was not going to buy a ticket as I wasn't going, so I did not buy it in the guaranteed sale I was eligible for. Then I see on twitter and hear people buying for the credit. I panic and buy one in the later sale, as I am worried it will affect my chances later. It is a vicious circle.  At least something is being done about euro aways with collections etc.
Logged

Offline Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33605 on: August 10, 2023, 04:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on August 10, 2023, 04:16:56 pm
At least something is being done about euro aways with collections etc.

Collections at Euro aways are meaningless until the attendee gets the credit. All to easy to put somebody else's name on the form
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33606 on: August 10, 2023, 04:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 10, 2023, 04:29:59 pm
Collections at Euro aways are meaningless until the attendee gets the credit. All to easy to put somebody else's name on the form

Think its only a matter of time before that happens. Think it will be phased out to eventually be name on the card has to collect and attend, no forwarding. Will be phased out, slowly so those been going on other cards for years can sort theirs out.
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33607 on: August 10, 2023, 04:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on August 10, 2023, 04:34:18 pm
Think its only a matter of time before that happens. Think it will be phased out to eventually be name on the card has to collect and attend, no forwarding. Will be phased out, slowly so those been going on other cards for years can sort theirs out.

Well we still don't know if the rules have changed for this season for any competition
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33608 on: August 10, 2023, 07:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on August 10, 2023, 08:21:05 am
I dont think the queue-it system is truly random. I joined the pre-queue at 8:10:11 and didnt get my queue position until 08:15:11. Feels like a lot of people joined ahead of me during those 11 seconds.

Did everyone have this lag today? Mine was noticeable as above? Or was that purely the system allocating.
Logged

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33609 on: Yesterday at 07:00:51 pm »
Long shot but I'm guessing we ain't getting an LA sale for Bournemouth then?
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,744
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33610 on: Yesterday at 07:16:35 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 07:00:51 pm
Long shot but I'm guessing we ain't getting an LA sale for Bournemouth then?

We'll find out on Monday. No news of local members / general sale either so far. Wonder if they'll put those tickets in the general member pot for the first 3 games.
Logged

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33611 on: Yesterday at 07:19:47 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:16:35 pm
We'll find out on Monday. No news of local members / general sale either so far. Wonder if they'll put those tickets in the general member pot for the first 3 games.

Just had a look at hospitality and still a few packages available.
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33612 on: Yesterday at 07:23:27 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on August 10, 2023, 04:02:15 pm
Please don't start the local / non local thing.  That is not what i meant at all.

The issue as i see it is that it is far too easy for people to buy and then worry about what they do with the ticket later.  We have people 13+ almost exclusively controlling the market match by match.  evidence of people buying with no intention of going, perhaps i was too harsh earlier and i apologise for that BUT there is plenty of evidence of what i am saying.

The few controlling and dictating what others can and cannot do is, tory behaviour! ;-)

and in my opinion it is wrong.

Id 100% bet theres far more season tickets being touted about every game than members are. They dont control the market though thats only members aint it. All the passing them on that have been done for decades. Its funny how weve never seen the stats for the forwarding and returns on those but the clubs only too happy to tell us the members stats.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33613 on: Yesterday at 08:52:01 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:16:35 pm
We'll find out on Monday. No news of local members / general sale either so far. Wonder if they'll put those tickets in the general member pot for the first 3 games.

Hopefully not and they keep it still as the local general sale
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33614 on: Today at 01:29:39 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 07:23:27 pm
Id 100% bet theres far more season tickets being touted about every game than members are. They dont control the market though thats only members aint it. All the passing them on that have been done for decades. Its funny how weve never seen the stats for the forwarding and returns on those but the clubs only too happy to tell us the members stats.

Yep, I'd hazard a guess at somewhere between 25 and 50% of ST and 13+ membership holders never step foot inside Anfield on those tickets. ST holders is so obvious just walking to the ground, then the number of 13+ for sale after the sale is just brazen now!

Obviously the club are privy to all the details but choose to do nothing, bet they'd be only to happy to ban sone random fan selling their ticket at face value though (as we've seen before...)
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33615 on: Today at 01:33:45 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 01:29:39 am
Yep, I'd hazard a guess at somewhere between 25 and 50% of ST and 13+ membership holders never step foot inside Anfield on those tickets. ST holders is so obvious just walking to the ground, then the number of 13+ for sale after the sale is just brazen now!

Obviously the club are privy to all the details but choose to do nothing, bet they'd be only to happy to ban sone random fan selling their ticket at face value though (as we've seen before...)

In fact they could probably find a lot of those just by following the away ticket sales, but, you know, maybe a bit too obvious...
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!
Pages: 1 ... 836 837 838 839 840 [841]   Go Up
« previous next »
 