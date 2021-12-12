« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1691960 times)

Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33560 on: Today at 01:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 01:39:28 pm
The only accusations being thrown around should be aimed at the club for creating this monster. Not the individuals

Correct. And the people that have accused someone of being a tout, for forwarding a ticket a ticket to a family member under a system the club introduced, are well out of order. Frankly, they owe him an apology.

The intentions behind only looking at previous games, where admirable, but think its been abused to death. People are scared to miss out, the same is in place for the aways and cups.
People feel if they miss a single game they are going to be off the ladder.

Not sure what the answer is, I dont think it is cross competition points as it skews it massively in favour to season ticket holders, especially ST with existing aways. I have a ST with aways, so would benefit me, but I still think its the wrong approach. The credits per competition were brought in because some season ticket holders would skip the early cup rounds, then rock up to the final on their season ticket loyalty.
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33561 on: Today at 01:52:42 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:50:55 pm
Agreed, slightly different though as the fixtures are not out when they buy so they can legitimately challenge that.  they 100% shouldnt just be able to do what they want thou.

Many of the fixtures we have just bought can still move as of today's date.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33562 on: Today at 01:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 01:50:57 pm
Club is lazy. Moving ST around would mean more work. They just want that early ST money as they don't receive any TV money during that month

I reckon the opposite, they cost the club money!
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33563 on: Today at 01:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:52:42 pm
Many of the fixtures we have just bought can still move as of today's date.

which is why i said move the sale to when they are confirmed.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33564 on: Today at 01:57:00 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:44:06 pm
There are people who do not want the system to change, wonder why?

The system has changed! It's changed loads of recent years and again this season ffs

People will always moan.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33565 on: Today at 01:57:36 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:57:00 pm
The system has changed! It's changed loads of recent years and again this season ffs

People will always moan.

The credit system is fundamentally the same.
Online Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33566 on: Today at 02:00:08 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 01:57:00 pm

People will always moan.

Agree, this will never change - there will never be a perfect solution
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33567 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:57:36 pm
The credit system is fundamentally the same.

It's not.

Now, if you forward a ticket you lose the credit and they get it.
If the card is not scanned at a game you lose the credit

All newly in place over the last year.

All asked for and campaigned for.

People will never be happy.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33568 on: Today at 02:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 02:00:08 pm
Agree, this will never change - there will never be a perfect solution

Agreed but there must be a fairer solution
Online Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33569 on: Today at 02:00:53 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:57:36 pm
The credit system is fundamentally the same.

Why do Liverpool not implement a ladder system?
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33570 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm »
People asked for and voted for ballots.

Now moan about them
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33571 on: Today at 02:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 02:00:53 pm
Why do Liverpool not implement a ladder system?

This. People wouldn't be so scared about dropping from 13 if they didn't then just lose all loyalty access.
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33572 on: Today at 02:02:31 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:00:18 pm
It's not.

Now, if you forward a ticket you lose the credit and they get it.
If the card is not scanned at a game you lose the credit

All newly in place over the last year.

All asked for and campaigned for.

People will never be happy.

There has also been a change not long before that for 13+.
13+ never used to get priority for all 19. The "cat c" games where a free for all even if you had 19 from the previous season. You had to log in on 2 different days.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33573 on: Today at 02:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:02:31 pm
There has also been a change not long before that for 13+.
13+ never used to get priority for all 19. The "cat c" games where a free for all even if you had 19 from the previous season. You had to log in on 2 different days.

Yep. So many changes over last few years

And people still want change

Just shows people will never be satisfied unless they're sat on the kop with 5 mates for 19 games after a 2 minute queue
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33574 on: Today at 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:00:18 pm
It's not.

Now, if you forward a ticket you lose the credit and they get it.
If the card is not scanned at a game you lose the credit

All newly in place over the last year.

All asked for and campaigned for.

People will never be happy.

13+ still in place, 4+ still in place.
Cup games still sold on the same credit basis.
Away games a complete closed shop, based on credits.

As a said it has FUNDAMENTALLY not changed.  What you are saying is round the edges stuff but doesn't change the issue.  How many 13+ will allow themselves to drop below 13?  they may help a few people and forward but not if it means dropping below 13+

It is had not materially changed, just been presented in a different way.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33575 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:03:31 pm
Yep. So many changes over last few years

And people still want change

Just shows people will never be satisfied unless they're sat on the kop with 5 mates for 19 games after a 2 minute queue

And the fact that people on 1 euro credit are guaranteed for ACS just shows as soon as we do shit they fuck off
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33576 on: Today at 02:06:02 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:04:54 pm
And the fact that people on 1 euro credit are guaranteed for ACS just shows as soon as we do shit they fuck off

 i think that is more to do with the extra 7000 seats!
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33577 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:03:41 pm
13+ still in place, 4+ still in place.
Cup games still sold on the same credit basis.
Away games a complete closed shop, based on credits.

As a said it has FUNDAMENTALLY not changed.  What you are saying is round the edges stuff but doesn't change the issue.  How many 13+ will allow themselves to drop below 13?  they may help a few people and forward but not if it means dropping below 13+

It is had not materially changed, just been presented in a different way.

It's changed to make sure people attending get the credit rather than the people just buying.

Yes it's not perfect and there's easy ways round it, but you have to have a bit of lenience for things out of your control meaning you can't go to the odd game
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33578 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:06:02 pm
i think that is more to do with the extra 7000 seats!

It's only around 2500 GA but take your point
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33579 on: Today at 02:08:19 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:07:03 pm
It's changed to make sure people attending get the credit rather than the people just buying.

Yes it's not perfect and there's easy ways round it, but you have to have a bit of lenience for things out of your control meaning you can't go to the odd game

that is my point though, sell it differently so there are no excuses.  you have just summarised the issue.  buy the ticket and go the game.  do that and thousands of tickets would be freed up.

And if you cannot go, put it in the exchange
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:50 pm by sonofkenny »
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33580 on: Today at 02:08:44 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:07:43 pm
It's only around 2500 GA but take your point

closer to 4,000 non hosp isnt it?
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33581 on: Today at 02:10:20 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:08:19 pm
that is my point though, sell it differently so there are no excuses.  you have just summarised the issue.  buy the ticket and go the game.  do that and thousands of tickets would be freed up.


There has to be a system where you don't fall off the ladder for cups for missing one game in 20 years
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33582 on: Today at 02:11:07 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:08:44 pm
closer to 4,000 non hosp isnt it?

If you add STs that is, but talking member tickets
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33583 on: Today at 02:11:35 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:11:07 pm
If you add STs that is, but talking member tickets

but cup games it is all the same isnt it?
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33584 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:11:35 pm
but cup games it is all the same isnt it?

STHs are always guaranteed ACS, used to be even if they never attended any previous but that has recently changed. So all STs ACS seats are already accounted for really
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33585 on: Today at 02:13:16 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:10:20 pm
There has to be a system where you don't fall off the ladder for cups for missing one game in 20 years

there would be if everyone just bought what they need, you wouldn't have to worry.

How many tickets get forwarded, 11,000 per game is it?  imagine those tickets being back in the market properly.  you would be almost guaranteed the tickets you want,
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33586 on: Today at 02:14:03 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:12:55 pm
STHs are always guaranteed ACS, used to be even if they never attended any previous but that has recently changed. So all STs ACS seats are already accounted for really

they really aren't, if they don't have the credits they don't get in,
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33587 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:13:16 pm
there would be if everyone just bought what they need, you wouldn't have to worry.


I'm talking about if something came up in the meantime. People cannot predict the future.

I've been to every cup game for 20 years but I fall off the ladder because my mrs goes into labour the day of Derby County in the 3rd round?

Fictitious scenario, but I'm talking about mitigating for those situations
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33588 on: Today at 02:16:21 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:14:51 pm
I'm talking about if something came up in the meantime. People cannot predict the future.

I've been to every cup game for 20 years but I fall off the ladder because my mrs goes into labour the day of derby in the 3rd round?

Fictitious scenario, but I'm talking about mitigating for those situations

my point is, you shouldnt even have to worry about that.

i would like to see what would happen to availability if everyone just bought what they needed, not what their mates etc want but what they will actually attend themselves.
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33589 on: Today at 02:16:58 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:13:16 pm
there would be if everyone just bought what they need, you wouldn't have to worry.

How many tickets get forwarded, 11,000 per game is it?  imagine those tickets being back in the market properly.  you would be almost guaranteed the tickets you want,

IDK never saw a report on STs only members.......
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33590 on: Today at 02:17:59 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:14:03 pm
they really aren't, if they don't have the credits they don't get in,

Now yes. But as I said, hasn't always been the case.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33591 on: Today at 02:19:10 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:16:21 pm
my point is, you shouldnt even have to worry about that.

i would like to see what would happen to availability if everyone just bought what they needed, not what their mates etc want but what they will actually attend themselves.

I mean that's some utopian world where everyone is honest as the day is long and cares about others as much as themselves.

We have to deal with reality.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33592 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 02:19:10 pm
I mean that's some utopian world where everyone is honest as the day is long and cares about others as much as themselves.

We have to deal with reality.

simple way to try it,  move the sales to when the fixtures are confirmed and remove all forwarding etc.

no excuses in general and force people to think before they buy
Online emitime

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33593 on: Today at 02:28:20 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:13:16 pm
there would be if everyone just bought what they need, you wouldn't have to worry.

How many tickets get forwarded, 11,000 per game is it?  imagine those tickets being back in the market properly.  you would be almost guaranteed the tickets you want,

I doubt that. We have nearly 100,000 people applying for each of the 0 credit games. Obviously there's a certain level of overlap of people who still pick up tickets, but there's still massive demand.
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33594 on: Today at 02:37:23 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:26:03 pm
simple way to try it,  move the sales to when the fixtures are confirmed and remove all forwarding etc.

no excuses in general and force people to think before they buy

And then the touts hoover up the tickets and sell them on burner phones.

Step 1 should always be deal with systematic touting.
Online tasmichkata

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33595 on: Today at 02:40:36 pm »
What's happening sonofkenny lad  ;D You have been very active these days. How did the sales go for you ? 
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33596 on: Today at 02:43:44 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:26:03 pm
simple way to try it,  move the sales to when the fixtures are confirmed and remove all forwarding etc.

no excuses in general and force people to think before they buy

Burner phones just replace forwarding
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33597 on: Today at 02:48:14 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:26:03 pm
simple way to try it,  move the sales to when the fixtures are confirmed and remove all forwarding etc.

no excuses in general and force people to think before they buy

Then you'd be pricing people out of games unless they basically lived next door.

Dare I say it proper Tory behaviour.
