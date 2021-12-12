The only accusations being thrown around should be aimed at the club for creating this monster. Not the individuals



Correct. And the people that have accused someone of being a tout, for forwarding a ticket a ticket to a family member under a system the club introduced, are well out of order. Frankly, they owe him an apology.The intentions behind only looking at previous games, where admirable, but think its been abused to death. People are scared to miss out, the same is in place for the aways and cups.People feel if they miss a single game they are going to be off the ladder.Not sure what the answer is, I dont think it is cross competition points as it skews it massively in favour to season ticket holders, especially ST with existing aways. I have a ST with aways, so would benefit me, but I still think its the wrong approach. The credits per competition were brought in because some season ticket holders would skip the early cup rounds, then rock up to the final on their season ticket loyalty.