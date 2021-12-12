I initially entered 3 people in the ballot. 1 of them now couldn't go and another one who at first thought he couldn't go, can now go to that game, so I forward the ticket to him.

I really don't understand what the problem is in this case. It's an actual family member, I'm not asking above FV for the ticket (which I would never do) and I'm making sure an actual supporter (he's been going since 2010) gets the chance to see our lads play.



But yeah man, I'm almost as bad as a tout, thanks.



You are, you have bought a ticket with no intention of going. absolute joke.



He seems to have bought a ticket for someone who missed out in the ballot. I know it's not equitable but it's not touting. I mean everyone is trying to game the system in some way even if it's trying to exploit IT glitches. For ages on here people knew an in to give them an advantage, they exploited it. Were told not to post it as the TO would close the loophole. Not sure how that is different to be honest.