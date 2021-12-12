« previous next »
Members Sales

Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33520 on: Today at 12:43:23 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:37:20 pm
Some self entitled people on here, it is staggering.  Dare I say it proper tory behaviour.

Buying a ticket for a family member is Tory behaviour?  :lmao

Have a fucking word with yourself you clown.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33521 on: Today at 12:48:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:43:23 pm
Buying a ticket for a family member is Tory behaviour?  :lmao

Have a fucking word with yourself you clown.

Did I specifically call that out in that post?  No i didn't.  Read some of the other shit people are posting on here, if you don't think it is selfish and 'tory' then fair enough.

Charming person that you clearly are.

Fucking Clown
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33522 on: Today at 12:48:36 pm
I forwarded a few tickets on to help someone out last season.
That same person is sorting me out this season.
That has enabled me to help someone out off here for a game.

Bunch of bad Tories helping people out  ;D
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33523 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:48:36 pm
I forwarded a few tickets on to help someone out last season.
That same person is sorting me out this season.
That has enabled me to help someone out off here for a game.

Bunch of bad Tories helping people out  ;D

Again, read some of the other shit on here and tell me it is not selfish and 'tory'.

Fucking Clown
Levitz

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33524 on: Today at 12:52:32 pm
Quote from: exCite on Today at 11:13:15 am
I initially entered 3 people in the ballot. 1 of them now couldn't go and another one who at first thought he couldn't go, can now go to that game, so I forward the ticket to him.
I really don't understand what the problem is in this case. It's an actual family member, I'm not asking above FV for the ticket (which I would never do) and I'm making sure an actual supporter (he's been going since 2010) gets the chance to see our lads play.

But yeah man, I'm almost as bad as a tout, thanks.

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:33:01 pm
You are, you have bought a ticket with no intention of going. absolute joke.

He seems to have bought a ticket for someone who missed out in the ballot. I know it's not equitable but it's not touting. I mean everyone is trying to game the system in some way even if it's trying to exploit IT glitches. For ages on here people knew an in to give them an advantage, they exploited it. Were told not to post it as the TO would close the loophole. Not sure how that is different to be honest.
exCite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33525 on: Today at 12:53:47 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:33:01 pm
You are, you have bought a ticket with no intention of going. absolute joke.

Did you actually read my post? What does it matter that my son or nephew is going with this ticket?
Calling me out for a tout for helping a family member out and letting an actual fellow red enjoy going to the game with me, this is completely ridiculous.
emitime

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33526 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:40:53 pm
I didnt mean how many, i meant how do you know they will be filled in.

Both Villa and Bournemouth are selling without those seats which would kind of indicate not.

Where have you seen they're not selling those seats?
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33527 on: Today at 12:57:14 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:52:32 pm
He seems to have bought a ticket for someone who missed out in the ballot. I know it's not equitable but it's not touting. I mean everyone is trying to game the system in some way even if it's trying to exploit IT glitches.

My issue is the people who are buying with zero intention of going, they are keeping the credits because they want to control the system.  The same people who are 'helping' others, when in reality they are keeping people on a hook and winding them in when it suits them. 

"here you are mate, I can't go, you can feed off my scraps."

that is proper tory behaviour.

The system is wrong and it needs to change but people on here and others won't like it.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33528 on: Today at 12:58:24 pm
Quote from: emitime on Today at 12:55:36 pm
Where have you seen they're not selling those seats?

try their websites.
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33529 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm
Someone got lucky on a 13 to 1 punt in an open ballot. Their mate now cant make it so he wants to take his nephew. And people on here are really calling him a tout? Lost the fucking plot
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33530 on: Today at 01:08:33 pm
Can we all just chill the fuck out.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33531 on: Today at 01:08:50 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 12:58:24 pm
try their websites.

Like to hear your defence of yesterday's shit show of a sale, and don't try it say it wasn't. 2½ hrs plus for some people to get into a guaranteed sale. It's garbage

'A bot was used through a legitimate link after gaining access to the site'. The whole point of a bot is to beat any queueing and gain an advantage.

What if this genuine link took 2 hours to get in, be fairly pointless having your bot software. That's why many are highly sceptical of that mail.

Smacks of not us guv from LFC and the ticket office again
Rhi

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33532 on: Today at 01:10:51 pm
Shall we move on from this stuff now?
Rodneyhide

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33533 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm
Everyone to the bike sheds NOW
exCite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33534 on: Today at 01:15:33 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:08:33 pm
Can we all just chill the fuck out.

I am and I'll move on. I just don't want to be called a tout, as that's absolutely not what I am for forwarding a ticket to my own family.
Anyway, on topic, had an hour wait which eventually was about 45 minutes. Loads of Annie Road upper still available at that time.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Reply #33535 on: Today at 01:15:52 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 01:08:50 pm
Like to hear your defence of yesterday's shit show of a sale, and don't try it say it wasn't. 2½ hrs plus for some people to get into a guaranteed sale. It's garbage

'A bot was used through a legitimate link after gaining access to the site'. The whole point of a bot is to beat any queueing and gain an advantage.

What if this genuine link took 2 hours to get in, be fairly pointless having your bot software. That's why many are highly sceptical of that mail.

Smacks of not us guv from LFC and the ticket office again

Yesterday was proper shit from the club, why would  I defend it?

