The system is so bad it would be better if they just allocated seats by ballot too and save us all this shit.
Not seen a higher number in here so think you're our unfortunate winner.
5300 now. Whats the chances of getting three together for Forest at this rate? None Im assuming. Only after the one game.
Another reason why this system makes little sense, you are in queue with me but I am after a different game!
The big fear before was you'd be stuck with one of those severely restricted views at the back of the lower annie, but I'm guessing they're OK now and there's no terrible spec?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I dont think the queue-it system is truly random. I joined the pre-queue at 8:10:11 and didnt get my queue position until 08:15:11. Feels like a lot of people joined ahead of me during those 11 seconds.
Are they selling the non 4+ games today as well, and we are all in the same queue?
I wonder are there many people using multiple links to buy for their mates? Might shorten the queue time. Clutching at straws here.
I got 2 yesterday in the old back of 129 the virtual view makes it look a great seat but were still there because of its rep
2258, said over an hour, has now dropped to 31 mins, 1800 or so infront of me.
That's one of the areas that is presumably much better. If you were there last season you'd want to take a good book with you!Although I think they still have those mad seats that face away from the pitch.
Yes. All successful ballot games today.
Now 17, this is rolling along at a decent pace.
I got my queue position at 08:15:03 and Im over 9,000 mate. It is strange though how some of my mates continually get lower queue positions. Has to be linked to speed of connection as well as being random. My internet is dogshit
Youve dropped over 2k places? How come Ive only dropped 500, how does this work?
Nah. It knows all the unique sessions that are in the pre-queue... then at 8.15am the queue is randomised in the background. Your session in the pre-queue only 'checks in' every so often with queue-it, and the next time it checks in is when you find out what position you've got.
Done. Not a lot left, upper main, upper anny and then it's only the back, very few knocking about at the front of those blocks and even then it was only in the wings - didn't check every block though. No Kop at all.Oh forgot to say what games, Everton and United
Which game?
