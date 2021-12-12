« previous next »
Online Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33400 on: Today at 08:24:29 am »
Not moving at all on mine
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33401 on: Today at 08:24:40 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 08:23:39 am
The system is so bad it would be better if they just allocated seats by ballot too and save us all this shit.

Imagine getting an email saying you've got the back corner of 129 (or whatever it's called now):)
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33402 on: Today at 08:24:46 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:22:59 am
Not seen a higher number in here so think you're our unfortunate winner.

See whats left. If its a few in the corners, Im swerving and chancing it in the late sales
Online Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33403 on: Today at 08:25:03 am »
 Go on holiday this morn. Dont need this stress.   :no
Online vicar

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33404 on: Today at 08:25:08 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 08:24:14 am
5300 now. Whats the chances of getting three together for Forest at this rate? None Im assuming. Only after the one game.

Another reason why this system makes little sense, you are in queue with me but I am after a different game!
Offline Lusty

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33405 on: Today at 08:25:34 am »
The big fear before was you'd be stuck with one of those severely restricted views at the back of the lower annie, but I'm guessing they're OK now and there's no terrible spec?
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33406 on: Today at 08:25:40 am »
The queue's moved 200 positions in 10 minutes, gonna be a long morning this
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33407 on: Today at 08:25:53 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:25:08 am
Another reason why this system makes little sense, you are in queue with me but I am after a different game!

Yeah, Im only after the cat A games. No need for being on the same date
Online JayH93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33408 on: Today at 08:26:29 am »
Mine's now saying 1000 and 17 minute wait.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33409 on: Today at 08:27:09 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:25:34 am
The big fear before was you'd be stuck with one of those severely restricted views at the back of the lower annie, but I'm guessing they're OK now and there's no terrible spec?

I got 2 yesterday in the old back of 129 the virtual view makes it look a great seat but were still there because of its rep
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33410 on: Today at 08:27:18 am »
59 minute wait now my quickest. 3939
Online Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33411 on: Today at 08:27:24 am »
Does anyone know if dropping wifi and moving to 4G will kick me out of the queue? Im on holiday and want to leave my hotel room as I reckon at least 2 hours more wait for me at 9000+ in the queue.
Offline scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33412 on: Today at 08:28:19 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 08:21:05 am
I dont think the queue-it system is truly random. I joined the pre-queue at 8:10:11 and didnt get my queue position until 08:15:11. Feels like a lot of people joined ahead of me during those 11 seconds.

It is random and it takes several seconds after 8.15 to give a queue position to everyone!
Online Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33413 on: Today at 08:28:28 am »
I wonder are there many people using multiple links to buy for their mates? Might shorten the queue time. Clutching at straws here.
Online Macc77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33414 on: Today at 08:28:30 am »
2258, said over an hour, has now dropped to 31 mins, 1800 or so infront of me.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33415 on: Today at 08:29:17 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:25:08 am
Another reason why this system makes little sense, you are in queue with me but I am after a different game!
Are they selling the non 4+ games today as well, and we are all in the same queue?
Online jwilstroplfc

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33416 on: Today at 08:29:41 am »
I swear number of users in front of me keeps going up :butt
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33417 on: Today at 08:30:09 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:29:17 am
Are they selling the non 4+ games today as well, and we are all in the same queue?

Yes. All successful ballot games today.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33418 on: Today at 08:30:14 am »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Today at 08:28:28 am
I wonder are there many people using multiple links to buy for their mates? Might shorten the queue time. Clutching at straws here.

I have 2 positions open. When the first one gets used the 2nd will be binned off. 3939 and 4301
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33419 on: Today at 08:30:20 am »
3457 just got trimmed to 33 mins
Offline Lusty

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33420 on: Today at 08:30:38 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 08:27:09 am
I got 2 yesterday in the old back of 129 the virtual view makes it look a great seat but were still there because of its rep
That's one of the areas that is presumably much better.  If you were there last season you'd want to take a good book with you!

Although I think they still have those mad seats that face away from the pitch.
Online emitime

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33421 on: Today at 08:30:52 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 08:27:09 am
I got 2 yesterday in the old back of 129 the virtual view makes it look a great seat but were still there because of its rep

I actually sat there once last season and thought it was a lot of fun, seemed to have it's own micro-atmosphere. Probably won't be the same now it's opened up.
Online Macc77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33422 on: Today at 08:30:59 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 08:28:30 am
2258, said over an hour, has now dropped to 31 mins, 1800 or so infront of me.

Now 17, this is rolling along at a decent pace.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33423 on: Today at 08:31:27 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:30:38 am
That's one of the areas that is presumably much better.  If you were there last season you'd want to take a good book with you!

Although I think they still have those mad seats that face away from the pitch.

I thought the same. Surprised they didn't take the opportunity to flip it round so it faces the pitch
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33424 on: Today at 08:31:39 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:30:09 am
Yes. All successful ballot games today.
While intensely annoying it does give me slight hope I may get 2 seats together when I eventually get in
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33425 on: Today at 08:31:45 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 08:21:05 am
I dont think the queue-it system is truly random. I joined the pre-queue at 8:10:11 and didnt get my queue position until 08:15:11. Feels like a lot of people joined ahead of me during those 11 seconds.

I got my queue position at 08:15:03 and Im over 9,000 mate.

It is strange though how some of my mates continually get lower queue positions. Has to be linked to speed of connection as well as being random. My internet is dogshit
Online Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33426 on: Today at 08:32:08 am »
I was back of 129 last season and to be fair it wasnt as bad as everyone makes out. Better atmosphere than the main stand too.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33427 on: Today at 08:32:26 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 08:30:59 am
Now 17, this is rolling along at a decent pace.
Youve dropped over 2k places? How come Ive only dropped 500, how does this work?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33428 on: Today at 08:33:34 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:31:45 am
I got my queue position at 08:15:03 and Im over 9,000 mate.

It is strange though how some of my mates continually get lower queue positions. Has to be linked to speed of connection as well as being random. My internet is dogshit

Nah. It knows all the unique sessions that are in the pre-queue... then at 8.15am the queue is randomised in the background. Your session in the pre-queue only 'checks in' every so often with queue-it, and the next time it checks in is when you find out what position you've got.
Online Macc77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33429 on: Today at 08:33:35 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:32:26 am
Youve dropped over 2k places? How come Ive only dropped 500, how does this work?

17 minutes I should say! Now 14 mins. Now 1400 ahead of me from 2200 at 8.15 so it's moving at least.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33430 on: Today at 08:33:55 am »
Done. Not a lot left, upper main, upper anny and then it's only the back, very few knocking about at the front of those blocks and even then it was only in the wings - didn't check every block though. No Kop at all.

Oh forgot to say what games, Everton and United ;D
Online RMG

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33431 on: Today at 08:34:13 am »
Done.

Got Arsenal and Everton.

Anny Upper, Main Upper and Kenny Upper all showing that was it.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33432 on: Today at 08:35:09 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:33:34 am
Nah. It knows all the unique sessions that are in the pre-queue... then at 8.15am the queue is randomised in the background. Your session in the pre-queue only 'checks in' every so often with queue-it, and the next time it checks in is when you find out what position you've got.

I dont get much luck then  ;D

Missed out in the ballot for every final for the last 10 years (apart from Paris), why change now hahaha
Online MrZippo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33433 on: Today at 08:35:14 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:33:55 am
Done. Not a lot left, upper main, upper anny and then it's only the back, very few knocking about at the front of those blocks and even then it was only in the wings - didn't check every block though. No Kop at all.

Oh forgot to say what games, Everton and United ;D

Which game?
Online Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33434 on: Today at 08:36:34 am »
4300 slashed to 28 mins there. Was 48
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33435 on: Today at 08:37:38 am »
Quote from: MrZippo on Today at 08:35:14 am
Which game?

There might be a clue in her post
Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33436 on: Today at 08:37:41 am »
Which sections in AR are adult and child
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33437 on: Today at 08:38:05 am »
All sorted. Went upper Anny for all as could get two together and a good 10 rows in from the back.
Online cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33438 on: Today at 08:38:58 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 08:21:05 am
I dont think the queue-it system is truly random. I joined the pre-queue at 8:10:11 and didnt get my queue position until 08:15:11. Feels like a lot of people joined ahead of me during those 11 seconds.

Ditto - or perhaps that is the random allocator working? Did anyone get their position number straight away on 8.15?
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33439 on: Today at 08:38:59 am »
Only game we were successful for was Forest and lots of seats still available in all the upper stands bar Kop. Nice to be done by 8.35, not so nice not getting access to all the Cat A games.
