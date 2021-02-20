You have to remember too that this sale is a guaranteed sale, so the supply outweighs the demand. It should actually be a really easy and painless process, other than not being guaranteed the exact spec you want.



I think people could live with that if everything else was pain free, but most people's grumblings are on how inept the actual software is and how its inefficiencies have affected their buying experience and time. With any other brand, people would boycott the product as there's an expectation amongst society that these things are seamless as technology is so advanced nowadays. But LFC know that we'll keep turning up year in, year out regardless because we love the club and therefore they don't do anything about it.



I wouldn't mind if it happened once as a mistake & they acknowledged it and put things right the next time, but it's been shit for years and our loyal fans are completely taken for granted.