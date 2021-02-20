« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 827 828 829 830 831 [832]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1687512 times)

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33240 on: Today at 12:34:09 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:13:32 pm
They've dropped the lock on the website now.
How's the numbers for Bournemouth / Villa / West Ham left looking ?


Upper Anny locked for Villa and Bournemouth but 'no available seats' there for West Ham. Availability mostly upper main and edges of upper kenny.

For all others its upper main, upper kenny and upper anny
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:55 pm by Levitz »
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline kopitenkw

  • lemurphobic
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33241 on: Today at 12:35:11 pm »
The whole experience was definitely worse this morning.

The queue time was no better. Started at 13 mins, which I thought was an improvement, then promptly jumped to 33 mins and in the end was about 45 mins.

Once in it was definitely worse. In the past it could be slow adding all the seats and matches, but at least you stayed on the site and got there slowly. Today it just kept timing out. In the end having got 6 matches in my basket, as I was struggling to find 3 seats together for the next match and as my time left was getting very low, I paid up at that point, rather than risk losing all the seats. Had to wait for a friend of mine to be able to get in to buy the other 4 matches we needed.

It ended up taking just under an hour to buy tickets for 6 matches, was is ridiculous  :no
Logged

Offline Voronins ponytail

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33242 on: Today at 12:40:43 pm »
Are additional seats released for tomorrows sale or do we just get the leftovers from today?
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33243 on: Today at 12:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 12:40:43 pm
Are additional seats released for tomorrows sale or do we just get the leftovers from today?

No additional in the past. Assume there will be reduced capacity for Bournemouth and Villa but still a decision to be made on West Ham?
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,691
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33244 on: Today at 12:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:42:20 pm
No additional in the past. Assume there will be reduced capacity for Bournemouth and Villa but still a decision to be made on West Ham?
In the past they always held block 222 for the Thursday sale. It doesn't look like anything was held back this morning though.
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33245 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 09:04:10 am
Wait in line, like you would in any normal queue in person.

Trust me you're talking shite.

Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,407
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33246 on: Today at 01:03:47 pm »
You have to remember too that this sale is a guaranteed sale, so the supply outweighs the demand. It should actually be a really easy and painless process, other than not being guaranteed the exact spec you want.

I think people could live with that if everything else was pain free, but most people's grumblings are on how inept the actual software is and how its inefficiencies have affected their buying experience and time. With any other brand, people would boycott the product as there's an expectation amongst society that these things are seamless as technology is so advanced nowadays. But LFC know that we'll keep turning up year in, year out regardless because we love the club and therefore they don't do anything about it.

I wouldn't mind if it happened once as a mistake & they acknowledged it and put things right the next time, but it's been shit for years and our loyal fans are completely taken for granted.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33247 on: Today at 01:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 09:33:40 am
30fiver is strangely quiet

Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:34:16 am
He's been back asleep since 8.16 ;)

I wish...

6 min wait, same 4 seats every game in 305 in my basket, allocated half to F&F before it just buckled, wouldnt allocate to names etc, seats timed out no extension given

Back in again, same issues lost the lot on allocating to F&F

Back in again, lost the lot - bought just United and Arsenal in 305

About 9am bought Bournemouth on its own, about 9.15 bought Everton on its own, still in 4's in 304 and 305

Bought the shit games later on in annie lower and annie upper, mate did it over the phone for my my links were pony by then
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33248 on: Today at 01:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 12:40:43 pm
Are additional seats released for tomorrows sale or do we just get the leftovers from today?

Yes, restricted view seats not many tho now annie roads changed
Logged

Offline cdgilbert

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33249 on: Today at 01:17:34 pm »
Is there still an area allocated to adults with kids?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,318
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33250 on: Today at 01:29:25 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:06:39 pm
I wish...

6 min wait, same 4 seats every game in 305 in my basket, allocated half to F&F before it just buckled, wouldnt allocate to names etc, seats timed out no extension given

Back in again, same issues lost the lot on allocating to F&F

Back in again, lost the lot - bought just United and Arsenal in 305

About 9am bought Bournemouth on its own, about 9.15 bought Everton on its own, still in 4's in 304 and 305

Bought the shit games later on in annie lower and annie upper, mate did it over the phone for my my links were pony by then

In 5 times within an hour, then another later on?  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33251 on: Today at 01:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:29:25 pm
In 5 times within an hour, then another later on?  ;D

Had 7 links because of 7 cards on 13+ I sorting for - two were pony though

The one later on was one of my mates using one of his spare ones, he logging in as me once his were sorted and did it over the phone
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:38 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33252 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm »
Ended up with

  • Bournemouth, Everton, Arsenal in 305
  • United and 1 single Fulham ticket in 304
  • Forest in 207
  • Newcastle, Brentford and remaining Fulham tickets in AU3
  • Villa and WHU in AL3

Prioritised checking out in smaller batches to get good seats for the bigger games rather than losing the lot
Logged

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33253 on: Today at 01:43:00 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:37:44 pm
Ended up with

  • Bournemouth, Everton, Arsenal in 305
  • United and 1 single Fulham ticket in 304
  • Forest in 207
  • Newcastle, Brentford and remaining Fulham tickets in AU3
  • Villa and WHU in AL3

Prioritised checking out in smaller batches to get good seats for the bigger games rather than losing the lot

Interesting strategy 🤔
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33254 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm »
20 min is not enough to pick seats for 3 cards and then change names on 10 games. That's the first flaw and second is I never got the extra time offered. Horrible site
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33255 on: Today at 01:46:07 pm »
You definitely need to prioritise games if you are buying more than one seat due to timing out
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33256 on: Today at 01:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Today at 01:43:00 pm
Interesting strategy 🤔

Didnt have a choice lost the tickets several times over already through time outs and crashes, thought I was gonna be tucked up in bed by 8.30 when I saw a 6 min queue, last check out was 10.28
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33257 on: Today at 01:47:16 pm »
They need to speed up the site cus if only 8k were on it this morning and they had these problems...imagine when they get even more on the q!??
Or if they are gonna make it slow at least give us 30min.
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33258 on: Today at 01:48:27 pm »
Auto cup scheme on Friday 10am...Are we getting links for that or is it gonna be the old way!??
Logged

Online anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33259 on: Today at 01:51:58 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 01:45:21 pm
20 min is not enough to pick seats for 3 cards and then change names on 10 games. That's the first flaw and second is I never got the extra time offered. Horrible site

It is, I did exactly that.

Took 16 mins to do three for each game and that included changing the allocation of names for seats. I even did seat allocation as I went along for each match to reduce chance of being blocked. Was worried might get blocked changing names for 20 seats one after another at the end, although not sure if anyone who got blocked found that it happened at that stage.
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33260 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
Imagine this slow new site with no unique links and 75k waiting to get in on Friday!??
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,808
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33261 on: Today at 01:55:41 pm »
Did anyone use the link on multiple browsers? Ideally would like to have it on my tablet and phone in case one has a problem
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33262 on: Today at 01:56:44 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 01:51:58 pm
It is, I did exactly that.
Mine was taking at least 30sec to change on name so that's good 13min alone...before that to pick seats was over 12min too...especially when you click on a green but it says it's not available cus someone must have just got it too.
Every change basically loaded for 30sec at least sometimes 2 min.....then you go to payment etc.
Urs might have been quicker but most said o  here it was over 30sec to load each change to page

Took 16 mins to do three for each game and that included changing the allocation of names for seats. I even did seat allocation as I went along for each match to reduce chance of being blocked. Was worried might get blocked changing names for 20 seats one after another at the end, although not sure if anyone who got blocked found that it happened at that stage.
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33263 on: Today at 01:59:44 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 01:51:58 pm
It is, I did exactly that.

Took 16 mins to do three for each game and that included changing the allocation of names for seats. I even did seat allocation as I went along for each match to reduce chance of being blocked. Was worried might get blocked changing names for 20 seats one after another at the end, although not sure if anyone who got blocked found that it happened at that stage.

Only enough time if the site is running as it should.

Took me just under 40 mins buying four tickets per game with the time it was taking to update each name. Many times I had to attempt the same change more than once before the system actually did it.
Logged

Online anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33264 on: Today at 02:14:18 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 01:59:44 pm
Only enough time if the site is running as it should.

Took me just under 40 mins buying four tickets per game with the time it was taking to update each name. Many times I had to attempt the same change more than once before the system actually did it.

Agreed, and suppose it will also depend on speed of connection and device used as well. Just thought it was worth pointing out for people worried about tomorrow that it can work reasonably smoothly. Presumably in tomorrows sale they also wont have the issue of buying for all games either so they should have enough time?
Logged

Online Biscuitman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33265 on: Today at 02:18:52 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:46:48 pm
Didnt have a choice lost the tickets several times over already through time outs and crashes, thought I was gonna be tucked up in bed by 8.30 when I saw a 6 min queue, last check out was 10.28

Even with all your hassle you were still sorted before I got in although this time around you probably suffered by being lucky  to get in quickly
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 827 828 829 830 831 [832]   Go Up
« previous next »
 