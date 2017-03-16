« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 826 827 828 829 830 [831]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1686709 times)

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33200 on: Today at 10:52:28 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 10:34:35 am
Glastonbury sells 220,000 tickets in an hour with no issues and yet over 2 hours in, this shit system hasn't manage to handle the best part of 8000 people wanting to get a ticket.

What a complete shitshow. The club should be ashamed of themselves for allowing their loyal fans to be put through this every 6 months. It's simply not good enough.

For something like Glastonbury, you only really have 1 ticket repeated 220,000 times. Counting from 220,000 to 0 until they're all gone is pretty easy (although not totally trivial given modern infrastructure).

This sale is 10 different games, with well over 100,000 individual seats that can't be sold twice. It's not surprising it's slow.

Doing half a season at once is very much a choice though, and probably not the right one.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33201 on: Today at 10:54:29 am »
In and out finally. Nothing at all in the Kop, and we wonder why it's a shit atmosphere at so many games.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Biscuitman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33202 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
Ive just checked out and happily my experience was very quick after long wait time so Im guessing something has been tweaked in the last hour to improve things from earlier.
Hopefully some of the tech guys on here can tell us what was so wrong today and more importantly hope the club come out and explain what went wrong and maybe put things in place to stop it happening again.
Would be good if the ticketing committee put out a brief because theres no way they can say everything went smoothly. Cost some fans a lot of extra cash with the delays and crashes
« Last Edit: Today at 11:04:08 am by Biscuitman »
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,942
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33203 on: Today at 10:56:40 am »
Finally in after 2.5 hours... Nothing left in the Kop.. so just got tickets in the Anny
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33204 on: Today at 10:56:57 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 10:52:28 am
For something like Glastonbury, you only really have 1 ticket repeated 220,000 times. Counting from 220,000 to 0 until they're all gone is pretty easy (although not totally trivial given modern infrastructure).

This sale is 10 different games, with well over 100,000 individual seats that can't be sold twice. It's not surprising it's slow.

Doing half a season at once is very much a choice though, and probably not the right one.

And it's not true that they aren't problems. They had to change the entire payment system for the resale this year because of major issues in the main sale. The servers have fallen over before, see have directed loads of traffic to a server that was offline, there have been backdoors which kept others out. It isn't perfect by any means. The main difference is that when there is a problem there try their very best to fix it and fix it quickly.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33205 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
All sorted here with no problems.

Lower Anny 1 and 2 is my home for the first 10.
Logged

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33206 on: Today at 11:02:11 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:36:53 am
Glastonbury ticket buyers would disagree with no issues

The point is, they sold 220000 tickets in an hour. Of course there were some that missed out and wont be happy.

But after almost 3 hours, we still havent managed to sort 8000 people out.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33207 on: Today at 11:03:58 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 11:01:50 am
All sorted here with no problems.

Lower Anny 1 and 2 is my home for the first 10.

There is going to be a load of us in there ha ha
Logged

Online cjc9020801Beverly Hills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,182
  • We all dream of a team of Carraghers
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33208 on: Today at 11:04:27 am »
done but shocking availability
Logged

Online ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33209 on: Today at 11:04:56 am »
is AL2 the old block 129 please and which AL is block 127 ? ta - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Online anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 582
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33210 on: Today at 11:06:19 am »
Can't help feeling that simply having four bulk sales instead of two would drastically reduce the problems. Less matches to allocate per sale, calmer all round.

Apart from two extra sessions to buy in, it would be less stressful than relying on over half a season of matches being sorted, or else cocked up, all on one morning!

Although just realised the money has gone out on 9 August for a match on 30 December which is obviously needed for all the transfers moves we've been doing in the past three weeks!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,311
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33211 on: Today at 11:06:24 am »
Quote from: ant on Today at 11:04:56 am
is AL2 the old block 129 please and which AL is block 127 ? ta - ynwa

AL3 now I think.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online craig_lfc1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33212 on: Today at 11:07:37 am »
Could only get tickets in upper main stand after waiting 2.5 hours to get in, shambles of a sale from the club once again!
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,927
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33213 on: Today at 11:07:41 am »
Quote from: ant on Today at 11:04:56 am
is AL2 the old block 129 please and which AL is block 127 ? ta - ynwa

Can check your seat view here

https://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpool

Logged

Online LFC_Herts

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33214 on: Today at 11:08:13 am »
In Spain on holiday , had a laptop on 5G and an old iPhone on the hotel WiFi. 4 minutes on the phone and 33 on the laptop. Just about made it within the 20 minutes looking for 2 seats.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33215 on: Today at 11:09:01 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:54:29 am
In and out finally. Nothing at all in the Kop, and we wonder why it's a shit atmosphere at so many games.

Yeah what can we expect if the same people are sitting in there every prem game!!
Logged

Online LFCStuart

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • YNWA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33216 on: Today at 11:09:16 am »
So, here's my experience today - my wait time was 2 hours and 24 minutes and once I got in it took me 16 minutes to select my seats and then make my payment. I was only buying for myself and only purchased 9 of the 10 games as I can't make the Bournemouth match. No issues with using the site or making payment ........but my god the choice of seats was awful.  This is the first time I've been on 13+ but I've had better choice on the 4+ ballot sales (when successful) over the last 2 seasons. Kop, Lower Kenny and Lower Main was gone for just about every match.  Available seats in Upper Kenny and Upper Main were at best two-thirds of the way up.  I mostly avoided the Upper Anfield even when there was reasonable availability (just in case there are any lingering problems) but did select there for Arsenal in December as it had better choice than the other stands and if the game moves to Christmas Eve I won't be able to go anyway.

I know others have had hellish experiences this morning but can only share what I had.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,927
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33217 on: Today at 11:11:17 am »
What a shit show that was

Only Liverpool could have a site with 8500 links and it be like there's the population of Great Britain on the site
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33218 on: Today at 11:12:20 am »
went with the old 129 right at the back the post box seats,  would have went with upper only the new view looks ok
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33219 on: Today at 11:12:53 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:11:17 am
What a shit show that was

Only Liverpool could have a site with 8500 links and it be like there's the population of Great Britain on the site

Imagine how itll feel tomorrow.

Anyone know expected numbers to be getting tickets tomorrow?
Logged

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33220 on: Today at 11:14:03 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 11:02:11 am
The point is, they sold 220000 tickets in an hour. Of course there were some that missed out and wont be happy.

But after almost 3 hours, we still havent managed to sort 8000 people out.

That's your perception, what actually happened was that loads of payments failed because of an issue with two factor authentication not working. People had tickets allocated but couldn't buy, were blocked and then the sale finished. Yes the tix still sold but those that missed out who thought they had got to payment were fucked off. They had to then go back and honour loads of transactions that didn't go through. SO not as seamless as it might look.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33221 on: Today at 11:20:34 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 11:14:03 am
That's your perception, what actually happened was that loads of payments failed because of an issue with two factor authentication not working. People had tickets allocated but couldn't buy, were blocked and then the sale finished. Yes the tix still sold but those that missed out who thought they had got to payment were fucked off. They had to then go back and honour loads of transactions that didn't go through. SO not as seamless as it might look.

You're missing the point - regardless of whether people are kicked off or not, the site shouldn't feel like you're watching Harry Maguire on the turn! There was 8000 people trying to get tickets, but the site felt clunky, slow, full of bugs and generally shite. It's not good enough. 

I'm not saying that everyone had a pleasant experience for the Glasto sale, but to get through that amount of ticket transactions, with that amount of bots, browsers and people trying to get them, in just an hour, its a hell of a lot better than the shit show many have endured today.

Some people are STILL not sorted FFS!  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
Pages: 1 ... 826 827 828 829 830 [831]   Go Up
« previous next »
 