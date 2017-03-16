So, here's my experience today - my wait time was 2 hours and 24 minutes and once I got in it took me 16 minutes to select my seats and then make my payment. I was only buying for myself and only purchased 9 of the 10 games as I can't make the Bournemouth match. No issues with using the site or making payment ........but my god the choice of seats was awful. This is the first time I've been on 13+ but I've had better choice on the 4+ ballot sales (when successful) over the last 2 seasons. Kop, Lower Kenny and Lower Main was gone for just about every match. Available seats in Upper Kenny and Upper Main were at best two-thirds of the way up. I mostly avoided the Upper Anfield even when there was reasonable availability (just in case there are any lingering problems) but did select there for Arsenal in December as it had better choice than the other stands and if the game moves to Christmas Eve I won't be able to go anyway.



I know others have had hellish experiences this morning but can only share what I had.