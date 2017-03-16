That's your perception, what actually happened was that loads of payments failed because of an issue with two factor authentication not working. People had tickets allocated but couldn't buy, were blocked and then the sale finished. Yes the tix still sold but those that missed out who thought they had got to payment were fucked off. They had to then go back and honour loads of transactions that didn't go through. SO not as seamless as it might look.
You're missing the point - regardless of whether people are kicked off or not, the site shouldn't feel like you're watching Harry Maguire on the turn! There was 8000 people trying to get tickets, but the site felt clunky, slow, full of bugs and generally shite. It's not good enough.
I'm not saying that everyone had a pleasant experience for the Glasto sale, but to get through that amount of ticket transactions, with that amount of bots, browsers and people trying to get them, in just an hour, its a hell of a lot better than the shit show many have endured today.
Some people are STILL not sorted FFS!