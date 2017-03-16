« previous next »
Online portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33080 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Still over an hour with 2691 in front of me.
Wouldnt it be fairer to sell on a game by game basis instead of this shite?
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33081 on: Today at 09:27:51 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 09:25:58 am
Fucking nightmare

slow as fuck to get 4 together for all 10 games, trying to change names and 3 refreshes to each click, run out of time but got another 20 mins, site froze, booted me out.
got in on my phone, 4 tickets for each game , not together, wont change names, wont give me young adult for my lad so wont let me buy for him.

currently on only the 2nd game, timer restarted, painfully long refreshes every click.

what a joke

Once you click change name, come out of basket (back to games) and then go back in again, it should show
Online qBlaz3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33082 on: Today at 09:28:33 am »
Just about to get in, sounds worse than the waiting once youre in though, gl everyone
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33083 on: Today at 09:28:56 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:21:44 am
"A bit" is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

More like:
Over an hour (initially)
29 minutes (after 5 minutes)
Over an hour (after 15 minutes)
35 minutes (after an hour)

And now back up to over an hour...
Online Istanbul5Star

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33084 on: Today at 09:29:10 am »
7mins away... Bang now 49... Only 174 left Infront of me... I don't get it...
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33085 on: Today at 09:29:28 am »
How can a business worth over £3bn fuck up something so basic as buying a ticket
Online anfieldash

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33086 on: Today at 09:30:03 am »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 09:27:39 am
got 40 kop tickets by choose seats so happy with that
changing names for tickets is just dreadful,always looks like its gonna crash

Yep, same as you, but did work through okay without a hitch so hopefully that's the experience for most people
Online saltysam

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33087 on: Today at 09:30:21 am »
just gone from 1 minute to 10 minutes wait  :butt
Online hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33088 on: Today at 09:30:26 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 09:27:51 am
Once you click change name, come out of basket (back to games) and then go back in again, it should show

taking just as long to go out and back in again, site is super slow
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33089 on: Today at 09:30:35 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:28:56 am
And now back up to over an hour...

its because it is taking so long to check out. painfully slow page refreshes. up to 3 mins if it doesnt time out. every name you change in basket takes minutes

oh, now been kicked out and back into queue while checking out. says I have used the queue. what can I do now?

Shitshow
Online DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33090 on: Today at 09:31:06 am »
Can't even get into the basket now without 503 Error
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33091 on: Today at 09:31:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:29:28 am
How can a business worth over £3bn fuck up something so basic as buying a ticket

Simple answer: Because the person in charge of ticketing at LFC does not come from an IT background.
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33092 on: Today at 09:33:21 am »
hahahahaha

extneded my time and emptied basket, brilliant.

Fucking jokers
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33093 on: Today at 09:33:40 am »
30fiver is strangely quiet
Online Always_A_Red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33094 on: Today at 09:33:46 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 09:25:58 am
Fucking nightmare

slow as fuck to get 4 together for all 10 games, trying to change names and 3 refreshes to each click, run out of time but got another 20 mins, site froze, booted me out.
got in on my phone, 4 tickets for each game , not together, wont change names, wont give me young adult for my lad so wont let me buy for him.

currently on only the 2nd game, timer restarted, painfully long refreshes every click.

what a joke

What a joke John. Hope you get sorted mate
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33095 on: Today at 09:34:16 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 09:33:40 am
30fiver is strangely quiet

He's been back asleep since 8.16 ;)
Online bradders1011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33096 on: Today at 09:34:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:29:28 am
How can a business worth over £3bn fuck up something so basic as buying a ticket

Because they don't want us there. They want people who'll go the megastore and food windows before every game.
Online adwhite40

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33097 on: Today at 09:34:32 am »
Im just getting page unresponsive now
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33098 on: Today at 09:35:31 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:34:20 am
Because they don't want us there. They want people who'll go the megastore and food windows before every game.

They still need to buy tickets
Online hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33099 on: Today at 09:36:24 am »
i bet the hospitality pages are working spot on though !!!
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33100 on: Today at 09:37:00 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:35:31 am
They still need to buy tickets
That's why it will work smoother tomorrow...
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33101 on: Today at 09:37:24 am »
second time i've allocated all 40 tickets and it's blocked me. so you're up against a timer, an unnecessary refresh, painfully slow speeds and stupid bot protection! excellent!

now back of the line
Online MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33102 on: Today at 09:37:41 am »
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 09:34:32 am
Im just getting page unresponsive now

Number ahead of me hasn't moved in a while.  Suggests system has been paused and is being reset.
Online Walk On

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33103 on: Today at 09:38:40 am »
Or that the site has crashed...

Quote from: MKB on Today at 09:37:41 am
Number ahead of me hasn't moved in a while.  Suggests system has been paused and is being reset.
Online adwhite40

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33104 on: Today at 09:39:09 am »
Yeah Id say its crashed. What a joke.
Online adwhite40

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33105 on: Today at 09:39:27 am »
Anyone else managed to check out or allocate seats in last 5 mins?
Online Austinkopite4eva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33106 on: Today at 09:40:25 am »
The allocating names is absolute torture... Was buying for me + 3! Luckily the extended time worked!
Online hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33107 on: Today at 09:41:13 am »
The TO doing their utmost to get loads off the ladder.
Online portRUSHred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33108 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
Quote from: adwhite40 on Today at 09:39:27 am
Anyone else managed to check out or allocate seats in last 5 mins?
Cant even get in, still over an hour :no :no
Online qBlaz3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33109 on: Today at 09:42:02 am »
Brother just got in and finished in 10 minutes pairs for every game said it felt like it was gonna crash every time he changed a name but didnt sound as bad as others had it, strange. Hopefully didnt nab any that people just lost by crashing feel for those people.
Online craig_lfc1

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33110 on: Today at 09:42:19 am »
Absolute shambles as usual, club should be staggering sales not starting on 13+. 17+ then 13+ would make things better surely!!!
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33111 on: Today at 09:43:13 am »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on Today at 09:42:19 am
Absolute shambles as usual, club should be staggering sales not starting on 13+. 17+ then 13+ would make things better surely!!!

Is that the plan for next year? I hear it is but need to communicate it early
Online Austinkopite4eva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33112 on: Today at 09:43:41 am »
Quote from: qBlaz3 on Today at 09:42:02 am
Brother just got in and finished in 10 minutes pairs for every game said it felt like it was gonna crash every time he changed a name but didnt sound as bad as others had it, strange

Yep just tried not click again till i knew it had settled down again... Nearly 30 mins just to allocate name
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33113 on: Today at 09:44:48 am »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on Today at 09:42:19 am
Absolute shambles as usual, club should be staggering sales not starting on 13+. 17+ then 13+ would make things better surely!!!

It should be able to cope with this level of volume without needing to do that.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33114 on: Today at 09:44:59 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:34:20 am
Because they don't want us there. They want people who'll go the megastore and food windows before every game.

Fucking bullshit attitude this. If that was the case why in the last three or four league ballots have I had not one sniff of a ticket.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33115 on: Today at 09:45:18 am »
Quote from: craig_lfc1 on Today at 09:42:19 am
Absolute shambles as usual, club should be staggering sales not starting on 13+. 17+ then 13+ would be things better surely!!!
You say this but I don't actually think the numbers on 13 is much less than 17-19
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33116 on: Today at 09:45:25 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:43:13 am
Is that the plan for next year? I hear it is but need to communicate it early

It'll just cause more burner phones and credit hording.
Online NickoH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33117 on: Today at 09:46:05 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 09:41:56 am
Cant even get in, still over an hour :no :no

Same here. Queue gone down about 150 in last half hour. Can't be right that
Online bradders1011

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33118 on: Today at 09:46:31 am »
Looks like it's moving again, fingers crossed someone's put a few more quid in the AWS meter for a bigger server than small.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #33119 on: Today at 09:48:29 am »
Done got Kop tickets for em all in 304 apart from 2 tickets for Villa couldn't pay for them all on the 1 credit card and wouldnt let me back in once Id bought them to get any more. Absolute clusterfuck of a site, I must have had all the tickets added on the Kop easily in 5 minutes but then they was in the basket for 20 minutes nearly after that as it takes a bloody age to assign 3 cards to every ticket for all 10 games. It timed out as well doesn't give you long enough at all but luckily it asked me did I want to extend it which it did and got it done the, was shitting it they would all be removed from the basket. Will have wait now till the other ones get in and get the 2 Villa tickets.
