Done got Kop tickets for em all in 304 apart from 2 tickets for Villa couldn't pay for them all on the 1 credit card and wouldnt let me back in once Id bought them to get any more. Absolute clusterfuck of a site, I must have had all the tickets added on the Kop easily in 5 minutes but then they was in the basket for 20 minutes nearly after that as it takes a bloody age to assign 3 cards to every ticket for all 10 games. It timed out as well doesn't give you long enough at all but luckily it asked me did I want to extend it which it did and got it done the, was shitting it they would all be removed from the basket. Will have wait now till the other ones get in and get the 2 Villa tickets.