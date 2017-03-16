I had to go in there for a couple because the main stand was showing wheelchair but no PA seats, weird.
I found one in L10 like that I guess its down to some members having two PAs.I really like M9 cos of the regulars that are there, but nothing doing
That's my bad mate I took the last ones in there cuz I love it up there too, sorry!
30. I was straight in.
How busy would your sale have previously been? Did it have issues with big queue times previously?
I've had to queue for about 10 mins before so not really, but today was certainly the quickest.
Good to hear, you must be relieved it's done and dusted!
Anyone have experience of what the mobile site is like? I'm on a train at 8.49 so will likely still be queuing or partway through.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
If you select for it to be.
Last season was a bit of a disaster with so many games moving to midweek and constant train strikes and cancellations so I think a bit of leeway before you drop off the guaranteed sale is okay, the big problem is there is no scaling, just a cliff edge down to 4+ which might not get you any tickets and then late sales are a problem with the cost of travel.
Will the option to use "ticket cash" appear in the payment screen and if buying for 2 others, can i use their 'ticket cash' too?
Are ticket forwarding rules remaining unchanged for this year? with the member/ST - credit/non-credit situation in the late sales?Do we know if anything has changed for Europe? Can only imagine the passing on of tickets if we get a D list group draw!
They haven't said.Great chance to stop all the passing on of cup credits while retaining 'loyalty' though.
Yes, you can tick/untick the box by their name.
Right, we have three links sent.Can they all be used on the same IP address?Can they all be used on the same device? Any thoughts?
scared here me Rawkites, not gona lie
Page created in 0.094 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]