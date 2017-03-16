« previous next »
Members Sales

Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32880 on: Yesterday at 11:53:58 am
;D

I don't know how many total there are, I know it was expanded and obviously there's a % of season tickets as well out of that.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32881 on: Yesterday at 11:56:27 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:46:16 am
I had to go in there for a couple because the main stand was showing wheelchair but no PA seats, weird.

I found one in L10 like that I guess its down to some members having two PAs.
I really like M9 cos of the regulars that are there, but nothing doing
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32882 on: Yesterday at 12:02:04 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:56:27 am
I found one in L10 like that I guess its down to some members having two PAs.
I really like M9 cos of the regulars that are there, but nothing doing
That's my bad mate I took the last ones in there cuz I love it up there too, sorry!
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32883 on: Yesterday at 12:05:05 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 12:02:04 pm
That's my bad mate I took the last ones in there cuz I love it up there too, sorry!

Sods law

Enjoy
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32884 on: Yesterday at 12:10:15 pm
Did anyone with two links successfully use them both on the same device and get different queue positions?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32885 on: Yesterday at 01:09:34 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:39:19 am
30. I was straight in.

How busy would your sale have previously been? Did it have issues with big queue times previously?
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32886 on: Yesterday at 01:14:33 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:09:34 pm
How busy would your sale have previously been? Did it have issues with big queue times previously?
I've had to queue for about 10 mins before so not really, but today was certainly the quickest.
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32887 on: Yesterday at 01:16:08 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 01:14:33 pm
I've had to queue for about 10 mins before so not really, but today was certainly the quickest.

Good to hear, you must be relieved it's done and dusted!
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32888 on: Yesterday at 01:22:33 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:16:08 pm
Good to hear, you must be relieved it's done and dusted!
It's always fairly easy but that doesn't stop the relief from coming afterwards for sure haha. Only a few months until we do it all again!
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32889 on: Yesterday at 01:23:17 pm
Just queued for the disabled ballot successful sale, didn't display a queue number on either link (1 for my lad, 1 for the PA ticket) but the 1st one got me in inside 60 seconds, 2nd link loaded up about a minute later.
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32890 on: Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm
I suspect normally you would have had a number of people logging on unaware that their sale is the next day.
bradders1011

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32891 on: Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
Anyone have experience of what the mobile site is like? I'm on a train at 8.49 so will likely still be queuing or partway through.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32892 on: Yesterday at 03:12:05 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:16:08 pm
Good to hear, you must be relieved it's done and dusted!

It wasnt like that for everyone,  ;D  I had my worst sale ever.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32893 on: Yesterday at 03:46:12 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
Anyone have experience of what the mobile site is like? I'm on a train at 8.49 so will likely still be queuing or partway through.

I've used it a couple of times. It's handy enough.
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32894 on: Yesterday at 03:48:52 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on August  3, 2023, 09:06:56 am
If you select for it to be.

Will the option to use "ticket cash" appear in the payment screen and if buying for 2 others, can i use their 'ticket cash' too?
cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32895 on: Yesterday at 04:09:29 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 12:35:27 am
Last season was a bit of a disaster with so many games moving to midweek and constant train strikes and cancellations so I think a bit of leeway before you drop off the guaranteed sale is okay, the big problem is there is no scaling, just a cliff edge down to 4+ which might not get you any tickets and then late sales are a problem with the cost of travel.

Are ticket forwarding rules remaining unchanged for this year? with the member/ST - credit/non-credit situation in the late sales?

Do we know if anything has changed for Europe? Can only imagine the passing on of tickets if we get a D list group draw!
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32896 on: Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 03:48:52 pm
Will the option to use "ticket cash" appear in the payment screen and if buying for 2 others, can i use their 'ticket cash' too?

Yes, you can tick/untick the box by their name.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32897 on: Yesterday at 04:19:24 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 04:09:29 pm
Are ticket forwarding rules remaining unchanged for this year? with the member/ST - credit/non-credit situation in the late sales?

Do we know if anything has changed for Europe? Can only imagine the passing on of tickets if we get a D list group draw!

They haven't said.
Great chance to stop all the passing on of cup credits while retaining 'loyalty' though.
Levitz

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32898 on: Yesterday at 05:26:23 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:19:24 pm
They haven't said.
Great chance to stop all the passing on of cup credits while retaining 'loyalty' though.

You'd think they'd announce before the sale though
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32899 on: Yesterday at 05:45:48 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm
Yes, you can tick/untick the box by their name.

Thanks!
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32900 on: Yesterday at 06:29:22 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Yesterday at 04:09:29 pm
Are ticket forwarding rules remaining unchanged for this year? with the member/ST - credit/non-credit situation in the late sales?

Do we know if anything has changed for Europe? Can only imagine the passing on of tickets if we get a D list group draw!

Thats a great point and not sure why they dont enforce it ready for this season. Knowing the club, its unlikely.

You pass on tickets to F&F and neither takes the credit
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32901 on: Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm
If that was the case people would just use burners and the club would have even less idea as to whos in the stadium.

People will always find the way to not lose their cup credits
RMG

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32902 on: Yesterday at 07:46:30 pm
So what time are people gonna click the link tomorrow then?
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32903 on: Yesterday at 08:24:24 pm
3 of us linked so we'll probably do one at 7.30, another at 8.00 and then 8.10! : ;D
andy07

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32904 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm
Right, we have three links sent.

Can they all be used on the same IP address?

Can they all be used on the same device?

Any thoughts?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32905 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm
Accidentally just opened a browser that had a window left open on the ticket site from an old sale so it started loading the Queue-It page, has that messed me up for tomorrow?
DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32906 on: Yesterday at 09:41:11 pm
I wouldn't think so.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32907 on: Yesterday at 09:59:22 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm
Right, we have three links sent.

Can they all be used on the same IP address?

Can they all be used on the same device?

Any thoughts?

Cant say for sure but if theyre separate unique links then they ought to work regardless of the device.

My sale is Thursday so Id be keen to know too as I have two links and using a phone on mobile data is a right faff with my lack of manual dexterity !
cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32908 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:19:24 pm
They haven't said.
Great chance to stop all the passing on of cup credits while retaining 'loyalty' though.

Thanks; agreed. If we get a shocker of a group, it would certainly weed a few out.
205mob

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32909 on: Today at 01:06:21 am
scared here me Rawkites, not gona lie
redandwhitekuyt

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32910 on: Today at 04:33:34 am
Quote from: 205mob on Today at 01:06:21 am
scared here me Rawkites, not gona lie

Never ;)
