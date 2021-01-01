« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
Im on 4+ credits for last season and I must have had really bad luck as I only got United out of the three 4+ games for the first half of the season. If there are additional or late sales should I really get priority and still a good chance of getting a ticket for them?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 07:47:43 am
Im on 4+ credits for last season and I must have had really bad luck as I only got United out of the three 4+ games for the first half of the season. If there are additional or late sales should I really get priority and still a good chance of getting a ticket for them?

Yeah you shouldn't have any issues getting tickets for any of the 4+ games. They will start selling at 4+, then drop to 3, 2, 1 and all members (or until sold out).
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 07:51:49 am
Yeah you shouldn't have any issues getting tickets for any of the 4+ games. They will start selling at 4+, then drop to 3, 2, 1 and all members (or until sold out).

I don't remember exactly when was last time 4+ games dropped below 4 (i think it was 11-12 years ago when we played City around Christmas/NewYears time).
My mates on 4+ last season have problems to bought tickets in additional sales.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Van_Pur on Today at 07:57:28 am
I don't remember exactly when was last time 4+ games dropped below 4 (i think it was 11-12 years ago when we played City around Christmas/NewYears time).
My mates on 4+ last season have problems to bought tickets in additional sales.

City dropped to 3 only about 2 years ago the 2-2 draw.
Your lucky to get United in a sense that our of all the 4+ it was the only one I found impossible last year to pick up. You'll get the others handy close to game time
Re: Members Sales
Was there any further information about the ARE young adult section? Not really anything to do with me at this point, but was intrigued if it'd help with atmosphere, and figured they'd have to publish something about actually buying tickets for it by now?
Re: Members Sales
Access to this webpage to purchase tickets is currently restricted
Access to this webpage is currently restricted until 5.30pm Tuesday 8 August whilst the Members Ticket Sale is taking place

Only supporters eligible for the Members Ticket Sale will be able to access this webpage during this time.

Eligible supporters were emailed on Monday 7 August with full details including a unique link to access the sale.

Click here to purchase matchday hospitality packages for Season 2023/24.

Click here to purchase LFC Official Membership for Season 2023/24.

Click here to access My Account.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Re: Members Sales
Does that mean ive been kicked out

please help
Re: Members Sales
All sorted in 15 minutes, no complaints here.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:30:46 am
All sorted in 15 minutes, no complaints here.


mine is a disaster

Im locked out
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:27:38 am
Does that mean ive been kicked out

please help
The link worked fine for me mate but I'm sure the disability team will be able to sort it
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:31:45 am
The link worked fine for me mate but I'm sure the disability team will be able to sort it

What queue number were you?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:27:38 am
Does that mean ive been kicked out

please help

Kenny. Didnt you get an email with a link to the ticket sale mate?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:32:34 am
Kenny. Didnt you get an email with a link to the ticket sale mate?

Yep got Bournemouth in my basket and got thrown out
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:33:23 am
Yep got Bournemouth in my basket and got thrown out

AH FUCK

The email says the link can only be used once

Looks like you will need to call the disability line pal.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:34:28 am
AH FUCK

The email says the link can only be used once

Looks like you will need to call the disability line pal.

Yeah Im on hold#

Looks like I wont be sat where I want
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:35:33 am
Yeah Im on hold#

Looks like I wont be sat where I want

Did you try go back in through the link
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 07:51:49 am
Yeah you shouldn't have any issues getting tickets for any of the 4+ games. They will start selling at 4+, then drop to 3, 2, 1 and all members (or until sold out).

Might not have any issues getting a ticket but will highly likely miss out on the credit
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 08:45:20 am
Did you try go back in through the link
I tried to just to see and you can't.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:35:33 am
Yeah Im on hold#

Looks like I wont be sat where I want

Have you sorted it with the ticket office kenny? Was this a 'you are blocked' then or did it just take you to a page and would not let you go back in? Can't understand why kicked you out when you had something in your basket.
Re: Members Sales
Does anyone know if there is a specific time when a person can click their personal link and join the queue for the 13+ sale on Wednesday? Previously, you could join an hour or so before the 8:15am start and were put on a holding page.
Re: Members Sales
Holding page is already there it seems
Re: Members Sales
Only had 1 link sent to us for our 3 cards registered, absolute joke this is when I need get the tickets on two seperate credit cards. How do we contact about it as that holding page says theyve been sent out and doesnt seem to give a toss if you havent got your link.
Re: Members Sales
Im on 4+ and my brother isnt. We entered the ballot together and I got the three 4+ games and we were unsuccessful for all the others.

Can the good people of this forum tell me whats the best way (is there any way) for us to go to a game together? We dont need seats together, just to be in the ground. We both live down south now so it would be enough for us to just travel up watch the game separately and then go to some old haunts to talk about it over a beer.

Can I buy him ticket in the late availability 4+ sales? Or do I just need to try my luck for both of us for the late availability cat B games?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 10:10:26 am
Im on 4+ and my brother isnt. We entered the ballot together and I got the three 4+ games and we were unsuccessful for all the others.

Can the good people of this forum tell me whats the best way (is there any way) for us to go to a game together? We dont need seats together, just to be in the ground. We both live down south now so it would be enough for us to just travel up watch the game separately and then go to some old haunts to talk about it over a beer.

Can I buy him ticket in the late availability 4+ sales? Or do I just need to try my luck for both of us for the late availability cat B games?

He'll not be eligible for the late availability games for the 4+. Your only shot of that is you buying what you were successful for, transferring the ticket to him, then trying to pick one up yourself in those sales.
Failing that, try to buy 2 in the late sales for the other games with no pre requisites.
Re: Members Sales
Thanks for the advice. I probably cant risk transferring him my ticket in case I cant get one myself in the late availability, I guess. Will just try my luck in the others for 2 tickets, though Ive just barely managed to pick up a single ticket in the past with F5.

Anyone got any tips now that we cant use F5? Do tickets ever drop during the night that are easier to pick up?
Re: Members Sales
 :'(  I am the Jorg Schmadtke of member sales
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:26:40 am
:'(  I am the Jorg Schmadtke of member sales

Didn't get resolved? They must have only made the link 1 click for these sales as I went back into the Taylor swift one multiple times to check what was left for people on here once queues had died down
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:43:48 am
Didn't get resolved? They must have only made the link 1 click for these sales as I went back into the Taylor swift one multiple times to check what was left for people on here once queues had died down

Your plan worked so I could click back in, thanks for that.

For some reason I could only process one match at a time (With wheelchair tickets you haver to assign PAs
and this kept going wrong so I was purchasing game by game, by the time I got onto my 5th match my bank
blocked my card
 :butt

So I had to look round for a different card.  Eventually the link stopped working and I had to call the ticket office,

What took Tommy 15 minutes, took me two hours  ;D

I did not get good seats
