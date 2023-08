Access to this webpage to purchase tickets is currently restricted

Access to this webpage is currently restricted until 5.30pm Tuesday 8 August whilst the Membersí Ticket Sale is taking place



Only supporters eligible for the Membersí Ticket Sale will be able to access this webpage during this time.



Eligible supporters were emailed on Monday 7 August with full details including a unique link to access the sale.



Click here to purchase matchday hospitality packages for Season 2023/24.



Click here to purchase LFC Official Membership for Season 2023/24.



Click here to access My Account.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused.