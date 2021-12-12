« previous next »
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32800 on: Yesterday at 02:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:15:17 pm
Im only in the members sale on Thursday so will be interested to hear how this works for the 13+ sales. I dont believe them about clicking once as its too easy to press it accidentally but I do think it will only give you one queue position regardless of browsers/devices as thats how it worked for the Taylor Swift sale.

How are queue positions decided?
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32801 on: Yesterday at 02:20:39 pm »

Ill give it 15 mins before some c*nt on here clicks it.
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32802 on: Yesterday at 02:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:18:36 pm
How are queue positions decided?

It'll be randomly allocated when the site opens, just as it is now.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32803 on: Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm »
well I clicked it not reading the email....having a rubbish day then see the you can only use it once.

It just takes you to a pre-queue.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32804 on: Yesterday at 02:21:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:20:39 pm
Ill give it 15 mins before some c*nt on here clicks it.
thanks... :duh
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32805 on: Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
well I clicked it not reading the email....having a rubbish day then see the you can only use it once.

It just takes you to a pre-queue.

Hope you can access it again ;)

So the pre-queue is already there now. Interesting.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32806 on: Yesterday at 02:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:18:36 pm
How are queue positions decided?

Randomly using unique value in the link I think, I imagine it can be clicked more than once but only get 1 queue position which is great, no 100k waiting position for a sale of 8k people big step forward from the club for me
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32807 on: Yesterday at 02:22:04 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 02:20:57 pm
well I clicked it not reading the email....having a rubbish day then see the you can only use it once.

It just takes you to a pre-queue.

Right, that's everyone getting themselves in the pre-queue already then :lmao
noneoftheabove

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32808 on: Yesterday at 02:22:55 pm »
The unique link says it can only be used once. Does anyone know what happens if you have to leave the queue for some reason (I will be at work for example) and want to return later?
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32809 on: Yesterday at 02:23:00 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 02:21:30 pm
thanks... :duh

Ha!

Im guessing that if you close your browser and click it again, youll still join the pre-queue page.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32810 on: Yesterday at 02:24:04 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
Hope you can access it again ;)

So the pre-queue is already there now. Interesting.

As long as I can, if I have to pay £60 for a ticket so be it.

Wanted to check I was logged in too so I don't have to worry about it Wednesday.
Lusty

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32811 on: Yesterday at 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:20:39 pm
Ill give it 15 mins before some c*nt on here clicks it.
I clicked it.  Sorted in the KOP now for all the games up till Christmas...
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32812 on: Yesterday at 02:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:23:00 pm
Ha!

Im guessing that if you close your browser and click it again, youll still join the pre-queue page.

Having a bad day, not thinking straight, I expect the same but will click on it Wednesday morning (fingers crossed)
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32813 on: Yesterday at 02:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 02:24:45 pm
I clicked it.  Sorted in the KOP now for all the games up till Christmas...

;D
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32814 on: Yesterday at 02:28:31 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 02:25:20 pm
Having a bad day, not thinking straight, I expect the same but will click on it Wednesday morning (fingers crossed)

Fairly sure some people clicked the Taylor Swift one's early and they still worked.
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32815 on: Yesterday at 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:10:48 pm
Any news mate, both mine are here
Got mine but I don't know why the PA account needs a separate code as they are linked anyway. The details for the code they sent to my PA account are for the non disabled sale anyway so completely pointless/useless.
RMG

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32816 on: Yesterday at 02:54:35 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 02:21:45 pm
Randomly using unique value in the link I think, I imagine it can be clicked more than once but only get 1 queue position which is great, no 100k waiting position for a sale of 8k people big step forward from the club for me

If it works then yeah.

Interesting to see how the LA sales will work.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32817 on: Yesterday at 03:03:22 pm »
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 12:34:18 pm
Hang on so someone on 4+ is buying a ticket, sending it to a mate to bump their credits up, then the original buyer can then buy another ticket for themself for the same game.

Since when have the club let you do that?

Really surprised by that considering they are quick to tell you you don't qualify for 2 tickets, even though your changing the second ticket into someone on your F+F.

I just assumed once you bought say a united ticket, even if you passed it on that that was you done with trying to buy another.

Several seasons
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32818 on: Yesterday at 03:04:08 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm
During the 2021-22 season, on average 53 per cent of Official Member tickets available were transferred every game. Approximately 81 per cent of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales, and £9 local general sales tickets were transferred every game.

Has anything like this been released for last season? Its a joke how many people are getting loyalty credits whilst not actually going the game.

Tbf in 2021/22 they said it was a free for all could pass as many as you want on etc...

Last season will be less, probably still higher than we'd like to see, then even higher if you factor in the twats with burner phones
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32819 on: Yesterday at 03:10:57 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm
During the 2021-22 season, on average 53 per cent of Official Member tickets available were transferred every game. Approximately 81 per cent of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales, and £9 local general sales tickets were transferred every game.

Has anything like this been released for last season? Its a joke how many people are getting loyalty credits whilst not actually going the game.

Did they provide the ST stats too?
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32820 on: Yesterday at 03:26:06 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 01:06:47 pm
During the 2021-22 season, on average 53 per cent of Official Member tickets available were transferred every game. Approximately 81 per cent of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales, and £9 local general sales tickets were transferred every game.

Has anything like this been released for last season? Its a joke how many people are getting loyalty credits whilst not actually going the game.

Yeah, 21/22 carried no credits. Now if you forward you quite rightly lose the credit. Only people who don't are 13+ who can distribute twice a season and keep credit and st holders who can distribute 19 times and keep the ST!

They have blocked the forwarding/distribution of the local and local members so that's good.
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32821 on: Yesterday at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:10:57 pm
Did they provide the ST stats too?

Don't be silly! they wouldn't want to highlight the numbers there.
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32822 on: Yesterday at 03:29:17 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 03:26:06 pm
Yeah, 21/22 carried no credits. Now if you forward you quite rightly lose the credit. Only people who don't are 13+ who can distribute twice a season and keep credit and st holders who can distribute 19 times and keep the ST!


I still don't see why 13+ should be allowed to 'distribute' twice.
AnthonyStabile

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32823 on: Yesterday at 03:45:41 pm »
So, if you have more than 1 link does that give you multiple queue positions?
Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32824 on: Yesterday at 03:55:21 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Yesterday at 03:45:41 pm
So, if you have more than 1 link does that give you multiple queue positions?


I think the queue positions might be tied to the device though. Trying to use two links on one browser will probably cause an error.
AnthonyStabile

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32825 on: Yesterday at 03:57:54 pm »
I have 2 links so could maybe use 1 on phone over 5G and the other one on the iPad over WiFi and then just use the shortest Q device to buy both lots of tickets and have the 2nd one as back up?
Kenny19

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32826 on: Yesterday at 04:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Yesterday at 03:58:11 pm
Interesting, I was successful for me and my dad. We both got sent the same link (checked by copying the link and pasting into notepad)

Forget about that, there's one minor difference
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32827 on: Yesterday at 04:04:21 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Yesterday at 03:57:54 pm
I have 2 links so could maybe use 1 on phone over 5G and the other one on the iPad over WiFi and then just use the shortest Q device to buy both lots of tickets and have the 2nd one as back up?

That's what I'll be doing with mine and my brother's links.
Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32828 on: Yesterday at 06:15:23 pm »
Me and my daughter both got our emails. Will i be able to get her ticket through my friends and family when i order tickets on Thursday? I did put her down with myself in the ballot
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32829 on: Yesterday at 07:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 06:15:23 pm
Me and my daughter both got our emails. Will i be able to get her ticket through my friends and family when i order tickets on Thursday? I did put her down with myself in the ballot

Yeah, you can buy for anyone who was successful and is in your f&f.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32830 on: Yesterday at 08:57:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 02:49:10 pm
Got mine but I don't know why the PA account needs a separate code as they are linked anyway. The details for the code they sent to my PA account are for the non disabled sale anyway so completely pointless/useless.
Im glad you picked up on that, I didnt get it all. When straight after the email I called about 14:30 they were closed.

Cant be arsed to answer questions
willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32831 on: Yesterday at 09:03:46 pm »
I registered mine and my two lads but only have my link. Is that right??
Logged

koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32832 on: Yesterday at 10:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:57:59 pm
Im glad you picked up on that, I didnt get it all. When straight after the email I called about 14:30 they were closed.

Cant be arsed to answer questions
I've been told it was an was error by the club and we can ignore the email sent re PA account
glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32833 on: Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm »
do the people on 13+ get a unique link? i have one for my 4+... but me dad has 13+, but hasn't had an email yet. tar lads
Logged

didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32834 on: Yesterday at 11:38:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 12:24:29 pm
I need to use it tomorrow at 8.15. I'm in the disabled sale.
Let us know how it went.
Bonzai25

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32835 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm
do the people on 13+ get a unique link? i have one for my 4+... but me dad has 13+, but hasn't had an email yet. tar lads
Yep, they were sent today for the 13+, check the junk folder might be in there
Vauxy head red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32836 on: Today at 12:10:24 am »
Might be a stupid question but i only got ballot results for Bournemouth, Villa and West Ham. Should I have had emails regarding the other matches?
