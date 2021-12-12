Im only in the members sale on Thursday so will be interested to hear how this works for the 13+ sales. I dont believe them about clicking once as its too easy to press it accidentally but I do think it will only give you one queue position regardless of browsers/devices as thats how it worked for the Taylor Swift sale.
How are queue positions decided?
Ill give it 15 mins before some c*nt on here clicks it.
well I clicked it not reading the email....having a rubbish day then see the you can only use it once.It just takes you to a pre-queue.
thanks...
Hope you can access it again So the pre-queue is already there now. Interesting.
Ha!Im guessing that if you close your browser and click it again, youll still join the pre-queue page.
I clicked it. Sorted in the KOP now for all the games up till Christmas...
Having a bad day, not thinking straight, I expect the same but will click on it Wednesday morning (fingers crossed)
Any news mate, both mine are here
Randomly using unique value in the link I think, I imagine it can be clicked more than once but only get 1 queue position which is great, no 100k waiting position for a sale of 8k people big step forward from the club for me
Hang on so someone on 4+ is buying a ticket, sending it to a mate to bump their credits up, then the original buyer can then buy another ticket for themself for the same game. Since when have the club let you do that? Really surprised by that considering they are quick to tell you you don't qualify for 2 tickets, even though your changing the second ticket into someone on your F+F.I just assumed once you bought say a united ticket, even if you passed it on that that was you done with trying to buy another.
During the 2021-22 season, on average 53 per cent of Official Member tickets available were transferred every game. Approximately 81 per cent of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales, and £9 local general sales tickets were transferred every game. Has anything like this been released for last season? Its a joke how many people are getting loyalty credits whilst not actually going the game.
During the 2021-22 season, on average 53 per cent of Official Member tickets available were transferred every game. Approximately 81 per cent of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales, and £9 local general sales tickets were transferred every game. Has anything like this been released for last season? Its a joke how many people are getting loyalty credits whilst not actually going the game.
Did they provide the ST stats too?
Yeah, 21/22 carried no credits. Now if you forward you quite rightly lose the credit. Only people who don't are 13+ who can distribute twice a season and keep credit and st holders who can distribute 19 times and keep the ST!
So, if you have more than 1 link does that give you multiple queue positions?
Interesting, I was successful for me and my dad. We both got sent the same link (checked by copying the link and pasting into notepad)
I have 2 links so could maybe use 1 on phone over 5G and the other one on the iPad over WiFi and then just use the shortest Q device to buy both lots of tickets and have the 2nd one as back up?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Me and my daughter both got our emails. Will i be able to get her ticket through my friends and family when i order tickets on Thursday? I did put her down with myself in the ballot
Got mine but I don't know why the PA account needs a separate code as they are linked anyway. The details for the code they sent to my PA account are for the non disabled sale anyway so completely pointless/useless.
Im glad you picked up on that, I didnt get it all. When straight after the email I called about 14:30 they were closed.Cant be arsed to answer questions
I need to use it tomorrow at 8.15. I'm in the disabled sale.
do the people on 13+ get a unique link? i have one for my 4+... but me dad has 13+, but hasn't had an email yet. tar lads
Page created in 0.089 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]