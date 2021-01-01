During the 2021-22 season, on average 53 per cent of Official Member tickets available were transferred every game. Approximately 81 per cent of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales, and £9 local general sales tickets were transferred every game.
Has anything like this been released for last season? Its a joke how many people are getting loyalty credits whilst not actually going the game.
Tbf in 2021/22 they said it was a free for all could pass as many as you want on etc...
Last season will be less, probably still higher than we'd like to see, then even higher if you factor in the twats with burner phones