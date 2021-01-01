« previous next »
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32800 on: Today at 02:18:36 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:15:17 pm
Im only in the members sale on Thursday so will be interested to hear how this works for the 13+ sales. I dont believe them about clicking once as its too easy to press it accidentally but I do think it will only give you one queue position regardless of browsers/devices as thats how it worked for the Taylor Swift sale.

How are queue positions decided?
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32801 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm

Ill give it 15 mins before some c*nt on here clicks it.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32802 on: Today at 02:20:52 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:18:36 pm
How are queue positions decided?

It'll be randomly allocated when the site opens, just as it is now.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32803 on: Today at 02:20:57 pm
well I clicked it not reading the email....having a rubbish day then see the you can only use it once.

It just takes you to a pre-queue.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32804 on: Today at 02:21:30 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:20:39 pm
Ill give it 15 mins before some c*nt on here clicks it.
thanks... :duh
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32805 on: Today at 02:21:36 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:20:57 pm
well I clicked it not reading the email....having a rubbish day then see the you can only use it once.

It just takes you to a pre-queue.

Hope you can access it again ;)

So the pre-queue is already there now. Interesting.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32806 on: Today at 02:21:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:18:36 pm
How are queue positions decided?

Randomly using unique value in the link I think, I imagine it can be clicked more than once but only get 1 queue position which is great, no 100k waiting position for a sale of 8k people big step forward from the club for me
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32807 on: Today at 02:22:04 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:20:57 pm
well I clicked it not reading the email....having a rubbish day then see the you can only use it once.

It just takes you to a pre-queue.

Right, that's everyone getting themselves in the pre-queue already then :lmao
noneoftheabove

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32808 on: Today at 02:22:55 pm
The unique link says it can only be used once. Does anyone know what happens if you have to leave the queue for some reason (I will be at work for example) and want to return later?
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32809 on: Today at 02:23:00 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:21:30 pm
thanks... :duh

Ha!

Im guessing that if you close your browser and click it again, youll still join the pre-queue page.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32810 on: Today at 02:24:04 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:21:36 pm
Hope you can access it again ;)

So the pre-queue is already there now. Interesting.

As long as I can, if I have to pay £60 for a ticket so be it.

Wanted to check I was logged in too so I don't have to worry about it Wednesday.
Lusty

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32811 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:20:39 pm
Ill give it 15 mins before some c*nt on here clicks it.
I clicked it.  Sorted in the KOP now for all the games up till Christmas...
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32812 on: Today at 02:25:20 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:23:00 pm
Ha!

Im guessing that if you close your browser and click it again, youll still join the pre-queue page.

Having a bad day, not thinking straight, I expect the same but will click on it Wednesday morning (fingers crossed)
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32813 on: Today at 02:26:37 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:24:45 pm
I clicked it.  Sorted in the KOP now for all the games up till Christmas...

;D
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32814 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 02:25:20 pm
Having a bad day, not thinking straight, I expect the same but will click on it Wednesday morning (fingers crossed)

Fairly sure some people clicked the Taylor Swift one's early and they still worked.
koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32815 on: Today at 02:49:10 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:48 pm
Any news mate, both mine are here
Got mine but I don't know why the PA account needs a separate code as they are linked anyway. The details for the code they sent to my PA account are for the non disabled sale anyway so completely pointless/useless.
RMG

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32816 on: Today at 02:54:35 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:21:45 pm
Randomly using unique value in the link I think, I imagine it can be clicked more than once but only get 1 queue position which is great, no 100k waiting position for a sale of 8k people big step forward from the club for me

If it works then yeah.

Interesting to see how the LA sales will work.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32817 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm
Quote from: RMG on Today at 12:34:18 pm
Hang on so someone on 4+ is buying a ticket, sending it to a mate to bump their credits up, then the original buyer can then buy another ticket for themself for the same game.

Since when have the club let you do that?

Really surprised by that considering they are quick to tell you you don't qualify for 2 tickets, even though your changing the second ticket into someone on your F+F.

I just assumed once you bought say a united ticket, even if you passed it on that that was you done with trying to buy another.

Several seasons
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32818 on: Today at 03:04:08 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 01:06:47 pm
During the 2021-22 season, on average 53 per cent of Official Member tickets available were transferred every game. Approximately 81 per cent of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales, and £9 local general sales tickets were transferred every game.

Has anything like this been released for last season? Its a joke how many people are getting loyalty credits whilst not actually going the game.

Tbf in 2021/22 they said it was a free for all could pass as many as you want on etc...

Last season will be less, probably still higher than we'd like to see, then even higher if you factor in the twats with burner phones
