Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32720 on: August 5, 2023, 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on August  5, 2023, 08:55:47 pm
So do we think its still possible for people to forward 4+ games to friends and family that are not 4+ ?

Pretty sure STHs can do it, so I dont see it being a problem for members on 4+, although not sure myself. 

I said this ages ago on herepeople shouldnt be passing tickets to F&F to games where theres a pre-requisite, even if they do meet the criteriaincluding cup comps
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32721 on: August 5, 2023, 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on August  5, 2023, 09:09:21 pm
Pretty sure STHs can do it, so I dont see it being a problem for members on 4+, although not sure myself. 

I said this ages ago on herepeople shouldnt be passing tickets to F&F to games where theres a pre-requisite, even if they do meet the criteriaincluding cup comps

Why not?, Ive got a Season Ticket in my name but I share it with my son, I can either forward the ticket to him or just put the ST on his phone, really dont see why people get so arsey about it
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32722 on: August 5, 2023, 10:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on August  5, 2023, 08:55:47 pm
So do we think its still possible for people to forward 4+ games to friends and family that are not 4+ ?

Why not though?

What if you buy a utd ticket for example and can't make it in an emergency and you send it to a mate, but you have check they have 4+? What if it's the only game they've been too in years?

Quote from: Rodneyhide on August  5, 2023, 06:24:06 pm
As part of an email conversation that has gone back and forward and 2 phone calls. Never mentioned farming but maybe that's what they meant,
he word ladder was mentioned a number of times. Not quite sure what is meant by that though, I guess it correlates to those getting on credit ladders or moving up.  It wasn't relevant to me, but was used as example of people buying tickets early in sales.
Means nothing to me, I live abroad but keep my membership in case I return for work

Hope they catch the ones using bots, but I imagine with our ticket office this means those genuinely working up their credits should watch out! Think most tickets sold would have to be early in drops as they sell out within 30 mins or so.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32723 on: Yesterday at 12:07:02 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on August  5, 2023, 08:55:47 pm
So do we think its still possible for people to forward 4+ games to friends and family that are not 4+ ?

No, I think people have been abusing the fact they could buy one, send it on then buy another they have no intention of using just to send on to someone else then repeating 10-20-30 times or whatever to bunk everyone up the ladder

I think they'll just be looking for serial offenders clearly doing this with no intention of using the tickets they are buying
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32724 on: Yesterday at 01:22:17 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:07:02 am
No, I think people have been abusing the fact they could buy one, send it on then buy another they have no intention of using just to send on to someone else then repeating 10-20-30 times or whatever to bunk everyone up the ladder

I think they'll just be looking for serial offenders clearly doing this with no intention of using the tickets they are buying

If the club know this is happening why are they not preventing people from purchasing multiple tickets when theyve already passed their tickets on for a game? Mad that they know people are doing this and havent put a stop to it their end.

I personally think they need to change it so that if you pass a ticket on you should lose the credit, but the person who receives it shouldnt have the credit either especially if they didnt even qualify for the sale in the first place. If they continue to allow these credit passings then people with multiple accounts will continue to manipulate the sales.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32725 on: Yesterday at 07:54:17 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:07:02 am
No, I think people have been abusing the fact they could buy one, send it on then buy another they have no intention of using just to send on to someone else then repeating 10-20-30 times or whatever to bunk everyone up the ladder

I think they'll just be looking for serial offenders clearly doing this with no intention of using the tickets they are buying

Easy solution there is to only allow one purchase per member ID. So by all means pass it on but then youre ineligible to buy again.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32726 on: Yesterday at 09:36:16 am »
Quote from: stueya on August  5, 2023, 09:49:32 pm
Why not?, Ive got a Season Ticket in my name but I share it with my son, I can either forward the ticket to him or just put the ST on his phone, really dont see why people get so arsey about it

I understand what youre saying but the whole process of being able to pass on tickets is wrong

Im assuming that you also think that when the day comes, when you can no longer go the game, that you should be able to pass your ST to your son.

Im sure theyve banned that now and rightly so. STs are not heirlooms. People have been on a list for decadesit goes to the next person in-line.

I missed out on a United ticket for example, and youll have people passing on tickets to whoever and they think thats acceptable regardless if theres a pre-requisite 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32727 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 am »
For the few games that are 4+, could they not disable the forwarding, etc for STHs (I'm one, for transparency), forcing the ticket back into a sale pool of 4+ eligible members?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32728 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 am »

The other thing is ID. At the moment touts keep the NFC pass on their burners and pass them to a random for the duration of the game. If there was a photo ID check that popped up at the turnstile theyd be screwed. Is the fan update geared towards implementing that? At the moment anyone can go in on anyones pass including adults using kids tickets.  Anyone itk able to comment?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32729 on: Yesterday at 11:24:32 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 01:22:17 am
If the club know this is happening why are they not preventing people from purchasing multiple tickets when theyve already passed their tickets on for a game? Mad that they know people are doing this and havent put a stop to it their end.

I personally think they need to change it so that if you pass a ticket on you should lose the credit, but the person who receives it shouldnt have the credit either especially if they didnt even qualify for the sale in the first place. If they continue to allow these credit passings then people with multiple accounts will continue to manipulate the sales.

This is wrong though, if you forward a ticket it's perfectly reasonable that circumstances could change in a week or 2 and you may be able to make a game you previously forwarded.

Receiving a ticket should 100% put the credit on the new account. Doing otherwise would cause far more problems.

All these changes would do is make it even harder to go up the ladder. You'd penalised the many for the deeds of a few.

Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 10:03:51 am
For the few games that are 4+, could they not disable the forwarding, etc for STHs (I'm one, for transparency), forcing the ticket back into a sale pool of 4+ eligible members?

Again why though, how can the club dictate who can and cannot receive tickets if supporters can't make it. Yes they could send it back to the exchange but we all have mates who struggle, mates with kids, etc that it means so much for them to go.

On the flip side how many of us have received big game tickets like this, and also for other clubs were you wouldn't even have any credit history.

Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:07:02 am
No, I think people have been abusing the fact they could buy one, send it on then buy another they have no intention of using just to send on to someone else then repeating 10-20-30 times or whatever to bunk everyone up the ladder

I think they'll just be looking for serial offenders clearly doing this with no intention of using the tickets they are buying

This is the most obvious solution isn't it, just look for those that are forwarding loads, not the ones just doing the odd few
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32730 on: Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm »
Is it today sales links are being sent out?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32731 on: Yesterday at 12:15:01 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm
Is it today sales links are being sent out?

Monday
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32732 on: Yesterday at 12:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 12:15:01 pm
Monday

I was 100% sure today was Monday  :D :butt
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32733 on: Yesterday at 03:24:28 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 11:24:32 am
This is wrong though, if you forward a ticket it's perfectly reasonable that circumstances could change in a week or 2 and you may be able to make a game you previously forwarded.


If you buy tickets and then forward them on to someone not eligible then purchase more for yourself its not on really, I dunno how anyone can justify this. If you forward your tickets then your circumstances change you should really contact the person youve forwarded them to so they can forward them back, not buy more. Its cheating the system.

By buying further tickets youve basically received 2 credits for one match but give one to a friend. If you were to do this for each game for example then one account could get a friend on 13+ whilst retaining all their own credits.

This is why I think the fairest way is that credits should only be for people buying direct from the club not being passed credits by their friends or buying them off twitter.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32734 on: Yesterday at 03:44:43 pm »
IMO if you forward a ticket the credit should not be passed with it, and the credit should be removed from the original account. That would stop credit hunting and playing the system. If you got offered a ticket from a mate youd want to go to the game even if there was no credit.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32735 on: Yesterday at 04:22:06 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 03:44:43 pm
IMO if you forward a ticket the credit should not be passed with it, and the credit should be removed from the original account. That would stop credit hunting and playing the system. If you got offered a ticket from a mate youd want to go to the game even if there was no credit.
About spot on that summary mate.  :wellin
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32736 on: Yesterday at 04:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Kls89 on Yesterday at 03:24:28 pm
If you buy tickets and then forward them on to someone not eligible then purchase more for yourself its not on really, I dunno how anyone can justify this. If you forward your tickets then your circumstances change you should really contact the person youve forwarded them to so they can forward them back, not buy more. Its cheating the system.

By buying further tickets youve basically received 2 credits for one match but give one to a friend. If you were to do this for each game for example then one account could get a friend on 13+ whilst retaining all their own credits.

This is why I think the fairest way is that credits should only be for people buying direct from the club not being passed credits by their friends or buying them off twitter.

It's a bit awkward to ask for a ticket back though if you've promised it to someone.  Still see nothing wrong in just buying another if circumstances change. Just the same as logging on and just buying one for your mates account. It's only the 6/7 games with 4+ that they potentially couldn't (if they send not 4+ obviously).

Yes it does help them get up the ladder but what's the issue with that really, if they go to the game they deserve the credit.

The touts have a large volume of 13+ accounts and season tickets, that's where the problem is, not the majority of supporters who forward tickets and buy tickets through the proper channels. So these effectively control a massive amount of tickets.

The problem is that LFC want to stop the touts without stopping the touts, probably as it will be a little close to home in a lot of cases.

As a consequence of all this, if you can afford to pay way over the odds, twitter is actually a good way to get on the ladder as the sales, although possible to get tickets, are really frustrating at best, with the inability to stop bots.

I mean out of all the blocks issued last year, I'd be suprised if it stopped anyone using a bot from actually buying anything.

Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 03:44:43 pm
IMO if you forward a ticket the credit should not be passed with it, and the credit should be removed from the original account. That would stop credit hunting and playing the system. If you got offered a ticket from a mate youd want to go to the game even if there was no credit.

If you go to the game on a valid credit ticket you should be perfectly entitled to have the credit. All this would lead to would be touts ending up with more accounts and then controlling all the credits eventually. It would make it a closed shop.

Think about it, if they are buying then anyway and forwarding at least people are safely getting them forwarded. If they couldn't forward they would just buy the tickets on another account and simply build credits on that and find some other way of passing them on. Probably similar to the 1000s of season ticket burners around every game.

It's incrediblly frustrating but LFC have let this happen and now there are 1000s of touts who have control of 1000s of tickets and probably never step foot into anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32737 on: Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm »
What's the easiest way to share a ticket these days?

For me I don't have much friends who go the game anymore and I've recently moved out of Liverpool. I will be going most games but some I cant make it (e.g. bournemouth) and wouldn't like the seat empty.

Been checking the lfc website for the ticket exchange but I've not used that before. I've got only my kids linked to my account who can't make bouremouth either
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32738 on: Today at 06:34:48 am »
Quote from: dh07kop on Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
What's the easiest way to share a ticket these days?

For me I don't have much friends who go the game anymore and I've recently moved out of Liverpool. I will be going most games but some I cant make it (e.g. bournemouth) and wouldn't like the seat empty.

Been checking the lfc website for the ticket exchange but I've not used that before. I've got only my kids linked to my account who can't make bouremouth either

why are you buying if you cannot make Bournemouth?  I get games in the future as they may move.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32739 on: Today at 07:25:47 am »
Credits are more important than actually going to the match.

Didn't you know that?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32740 on: Today at 08:40:44 am »
Up the credit hunters!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32741 on: Today at 09:14:51 am »
Quote from: dh07kop on Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
What's the easiest way to share a ticket these days?

For me I don't have much friends who go the game anymore and I've recently moved out of Liverpool. I will be going most games but some I cant make it (e.g. bournemouth) and wouldn't like the seat empty.

Been checking the lfc website for the ticket exchange but I've not used that before. I've got only my kids linked to my account who can't make bouremouth either

Here's an idea, if you can't go, don't buy it and let someone who actually wants to go buy the seat instead... just saying like.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32742 on: Today at 09:16:52 am »
Quote from: dh07kop on Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm
What's the easiest way to share a ticket these days?

For me I don't have much friends who go the game anymore and I've recently moved out of Liverpool. I will be going most games but some I cant make it (e.g. bournemouth) and wouldn't like the seat empty.

Been checking the lfc website for the ticket exchange but I've not used that before. I've got only my kids linked to my account who can't make bouremouth either

Best thing would be the ticket exchange when it opens. Does it open about a week or so before the game? It will definitely sell!

Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 06:34:48 am
why are you buying if you cannot make Bournemouth?  I get games in the future as they may move.

Probably a season ticket.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32743 on: Today at 09:45:38 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 09:14:51 am
Here's an idea, if you can't go, don't buy it and let someone who actually wants to go buy the seat instead... just saying like.
Heres an idea dont jump to conclusions

Its my season ticket Ive had for over 30 years and Im away and cant go first game of the season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32744 on: Today at 09:51:54 am »
Yet your posting in a member sales thread
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32745 on: Today at 09:54:12 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 09:16:52 am
Best thing would be the ticket exchange when it opens. Does it open about a week or so before the game? It will definitely sell!

Probably a season ticket.

Thanks for this, will be what I do. No point reaching out on this trying to find someone to go, full of bitters in here
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32746 on: Today at 09:55:20 am »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Today at 09:51:54 am
Yet your posting in a member sales thread

Ah I see, pedantic as ever rawk. Posts of nit picking but no help!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32747 on: Today at 09:58:38 am »
I was merely pointing out why people might ' jump to conclusions '
Seems reasonable
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32748 on: Today at 10:07:42 am »
The fact that the club is still not able to tackle those websites like livefootballtickets who have a 1k tickets on sale every home game and some aways is the most worrying. They are still going after average joe who is trying to sort a mate out, instead of buying those tickets of the site and canceling their memberships.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32749 on: Today at 10:09:45 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 10:07:42 am
The fact that the club is still not able to tackle those websites like livefootballtickets who have a 1k tickets on sale every home game and some aways is the most worrying. They are still going after average joe who is trying to sort a mate out, instead of buying those tickets of the site and canceling their memberships.

Yeah, this is exactly what I mean. Only as others have said before these probably come from inside the club.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32750 on: Today at 10:22:32 am »
The ticket office isn't fit for purpose if they can't track down 1000 tickets being sold on tout sites

Which does open discussion that's it's from within. My dealing with the office tell me that they're just not very good
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32751 on: Today at 10:40:32 am »
Be nice if they don't wait til 10 to 5 to send the codes out but maybe i'm being optimistic
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32752 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Quote from: dh07kop on Today at 09:54:12 am
Thanks for this, will be what I do. No point reaching out on this trying to find someone to go, full of bitters in here

Ha ha!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32753 on: Today at 11:02:24 am »
Any idea if I have a slight chance of a West Ham ticket with a 2.9k waiting list position? Praying I will, but same time I know it's a big ask..
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32754 on: Today at 11:43:25 am »
Quote from: JHennerley on Today at 11:02:24 am
Any idea if I have a slight chance of a West Ham ticket with a 2.9k waiting list position? Praying I will, but same time I know it's a big ask..
I'd say ur guaranteed imo cus they've said they are going to gradually increase the capacity so for Bournemouth not but for West Ham they should be up by 5k
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32755 on: Today at 11:48:33 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:40:32 am
Be nice if they don't wait til 10 to 5 to send the codes out but maybe i'm being optimistic

You don't need to use it till Wednesday!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32756 on: Today at 11:57:31 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:43:25 am
I'd say ur guaranteed imo cus they've said they are going to gradually increase the capacity so for Bournemouth not but for West Ham they should be up by 5k

Waiting list position of 2.9k could be everyone before them requesting 4 tickets, due to 1 positon being everyone in the single application (so 11,600 tickets needed ahead of them) or it could be 1 ticket each (so 2,900 tickes needed). Most likely it'll be somewhere in the middle.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32757 on: Today at 12:01:42 pm »
Has anyone had the link yet?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32758 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm »
How have people been given waiting list positions? What have I missed?
