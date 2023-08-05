If you buy tickets and then forward them on to someone not eligible then purchase more for yourself its not on really, I dunno how anyone can justify this. If you forward your tickets then your circumstances change you should really contact the person youve forwarded them to so they can forward them back, not buy more. Its cheating the system.



By buying further tickets youve basically received 2 credits for one match but give one to a friend. If you were to do this for each game for example then one account could get a friend on 13+ whilst retaining all their own credits.



This is why I think the fairest way is that credits should only be for people buying direct from the club not being passed credits by their friends or buying them off twitter.



IMO if you forward a ticket the credit should not be passed with it, and the credit should be removed from the original account. That would stop credit hunting and playing the system. If you got offered a ticket from a mate youd want to go to the game even if there was no credit.



It's a bit awkward to ask for a ticket back though if you've promised it to someone. Still see nothing wrong in just buying another if circumstances change. Just the same as logging on and just buying one for your mates account. It's only the 6/7 games with 4+ that they potentially couldn't (if they send not 4+ obviously).Yes it does help them get up the ladder but what's the issue with that really, if they go to the game they deserve the credit.The touts have a large volume of 13+ accounts and season tickets, that's where the problem is, not the majority of supporters who forward tickets and buy tickets through the proper channels. So these effectively control a massive amount of tickets.The problem is that LFC want to stop the touts without stopping the touts, probably as it will be a little close to home in a lot of cases.As a consequence of all this, if you can afford to pay way over the odds, twitter is actually a good way to get on the ladder as the sales, although possible to get tickets, are really frustrating at best, with the inability to stop bots.I mean out of all the blocks issued last year, I'd be suprised if it stopped anyone using a bot from actually buying anything.If you go to the game on a valid credit ticket you should be perfectly entitled to have the credit. All this would lead to would be touts ending up with more accounts and then controlling all the credits eventually. It would make it a closed shop.Think about it, if they are buying then anyway and forwarding at least people are safely getting them forwarded. If they couldn't forward they would just buy the tickets on another account and simply build credits on that and find some other way of passing them on. Probably similar to the 1000s of season ticket burners around every game.It's incrediblly frustrating but LFC have let this happen and now there are 1000s of touts who have control of 1000s of tickets and probably never step foot into anfield