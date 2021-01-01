No, I think people have been abusing the fact they could buy one, send it on then buy another they have no intention of using just to send on to someone else then repeating 10-20-30 times or whatever to bunk everyone up the ladder



I think they'll just be looking for serial offenders clearly doing this with no intention of using the tickets they are buying



If the club know this is happening why are they not preventing people from purchasing multiple tickets when theyve already passed their tickets on for a game? Mad that they know people are doing this and havent put a stop to it their end.I personally think they need to change it so that if you pass a ticket on you should lose the credit, but the person who receives it shouldnt have the credit either especially if they didnt even qualify for the sale in the first place. If they continue to allow these credit passings then people with multiple accounts will continue to manipulate the sales.