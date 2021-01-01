« previous next »
Members Sales

ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
So do we think its still possible for people to forward 4+ games to friends and family that are not 4+ ?

Pretty sure STHs can do it, so I dont see it being a problem for members on 4+, although not sure myself. 

I said this ages ago on herepeople shouldnt be passing tickets to F&F to games where theres a pre-requisite, even if they do meet the criteriaincluding cup comps
stueya

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm
Pretty sure STHs can do it, so I dont see it being a problem for members on 4+, although not sure myself. 

I said this ages ago on herepeople shouldnt be passing tickets to F&F to games where theres a pre-requisite, even if they do meet the criteriaincluding cup comps

Why not?, Ive got a Season Ticket in my name but I share it with my son, I can either forward the ticket to him or just put the ST on his phone, really dont see why people get so arsey about it
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
So do we think its still possible for people to forward 4+ games to friends and family that are not 4+ ?

Why not though?

What if you buy a utd ticket for example and can't make it in an emergency and you send it to a mate, but you have check they have 4+? What if it's the only game they've been too in years?

Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 06:24:06 pm
As part of an email conversation that has gone back and forward and 2 phone calls. Never mentioned farming but maybe that's what they meant,
he word ladder was mentioned a number of times. Not quite sure what is meant by that though, I guess it correlates to those getting on credit ladders or moving up.  It wasn't relevant to me, but was used as example of people buying tickets early in sales.
Means nothing to me, I live abroad but keep my membership in case I return for work

Hope they catch the ones using bots, but I imagine with our ticket office this means those genuinely working up their credits should watch out! Think most tickets sold would have to be early in drops as they sell out within 30 mins or so.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:07:02 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
So do we think its still possible for people to forward 4+ games to friends and family that are not 4+ ?

No, I think people have been abusing the fact they could buy one, send it on then buy another they have no intention of using just to send on to someone else then repeating 10-20-30 times or whatever to bunk everyone up the ladder

I think they'll just be looking for serial offenders clearly doing this with no intention of using the tickets they are buying
Kls89

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:22:17 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:07:02 am
No, I think people have been abusing the fact they could buy one, send it on then buy another they have no intention of using just to send on to someone else then repeating 10-20-30 times or whatever to bunk everyone up the ladder

I think they'll just be looking for serial offenders clearly doing this with no intention of using the tickets they are buying

If the club know this is happening why are they not preventing people from purchasing multiple tickets when theyve already passed their tickets on for a game? Mad that they know people are doing this and havent put a stop to it their end.

I personally think they need to change it so that if you pass a ticket on you should lose the credit, but the person who receives it shouldnt have the credit either especially if they didnt even qualify for the sale in the first place. If they continue to allow these credit passings then people with multiple accounts will continue to manipulate the sales.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:54:17 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:07:02 am
No, I think people have been abusing the fact they could buy one, send it on then buy another they have no intention of using just to send on to someone else then repeating 10-20-30 times or whatever to bunk everyone up the ladder

I think they'll just be looking for serial offenders clearly doing this with no intention of using the tickets they are buying

Easy solution there is to only allow one purchase per member ID. So by all means pass it on but then youre ineligible to buy again.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:36:16 am
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
Why not?, Ive got a Season Ticket in my name but I share it with my son, I can either forward the ticket to him or just put the ST on his phone, really dont see why people get so arsey about it

I understand what youre saying but the whole process of being able to pass on tickets is wrong

Im assuming that you also think that when the day comes, when you can no longer go the game, that you should be able to pass your ST to your son.

Im sure theyve banned that now and rightly so. STs are not heirlooms. People have been on a list for decadesit goes to the next person in-line.

I missed out on a United ticket for example, and youll have people passing on tickets to whoever and they think thats acceptable regardless if theres a pre-requisite 
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:03:51 am
For the few games that are 4+, could they not disable the forwarding, etc for STHs (I'm one, for transparency), forcing the ticket back into a sale pool of 4+ eligible members?
