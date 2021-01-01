Arsenal have moved to a ballot system this season, with no guaranteed sales for anyone.https://www.arsenal.com/how-buy-tickets-overviewThey have 'silver' members (which there is fewer off) who are more likely of getting a ticket (28 - 37% success in the first 3 games) and red members (11 - 12% in the first 3 games).Imagine that chaos if we did that.
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.
Do you need to log in before you open the link or does the link log you in automatically?
You dont have to but it will save you time once on the site.
Thanks so log in first and the link will take me to ther site as logged in
If it's the same as Taylor Swift, you won't be able to access the website to login before you've reached the front of the queue.
I registered our 3 together so we better get 3 seperate logins and not just the one as Ill need to get onto the site twice to split the cost up between 2 credit cards like Ive always done as theres not enough balance to get them all on one card.
My friends got a queue position of 420 for the West Ham. She cant access the site while shes at work so I presume shell need to give me her login details and link. Will I be able to pay with my bank card?
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]