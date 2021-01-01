« previous next »
Arsenal have moved to a ballot system this season, with no guaranteed sales for anyone.

https://www.arsenal.com/how-buy-tickets-overview

They have 'silver' members (which there is fewer off) who are more likely of getting a ticket (28 - 37% success in the first 3 games) and red members (11 - 12% in the first 3 games).

Imagine that chaos if we did that.

Thats horrific. One good season and suddenly the loyal fans will have to make way for the glory hunters. Sounds like there isnt any priority given to fans who attend more games either.

£54 for a silver membership, and the £34 basic red membership doubles as a waiting list for the limited number of silvers. Almost makes you appreciate what we have.
Do you need to log in before you open the link or does the link log you in automatically?
As someone who wants a very specific seat in the Lower Kenny on sale day, I was planning to get into work and put everyone into the queue for me. Sounds like this is no longer an option!
Arsenal have moved to a ballot system this season, with no guaranteed sales for anyone.

https://www.arsenal.com/how-buy-tickets-overview

They have 'silver' members (which there is fewer off) who are more likely of getting a ticket (28 - 37% success in the first 3 games) and red members (11 - 12% in the first 3 games).

Imagine that chaos if we did that.

Its a bit misleading as they still have the ticket exchange which is the equivalent of our late sales, just we also have some that are on sale for the first time.

Also, their ballot also assigns the seats!
Arsenal have moved to a ballot system this season, with no guaranteed sales for anyone.

https://www.arsenal.com/how-buy-tickets-overview

They have 'silver' members (which there is fewer off) who are more likely of getting a ticket (28 - 37% success in the first 3 games) and red members (11 - 12% in the first 3 games).

Imagine that chaos if we did that.

Just realised that's all their members so no one guaranteed, imagine going to all 19 and then finding that out!
Do you need to log in before you open the link or does the link log you in automatically?

You dont have to but it will save you time once on the site.
You dont have to but it will save you time once on the site.

Thanks
so log in first and the link will take me to ther site as logged in
Thanks
so log in first and the link will take me to ther site as logged in

If it's the same as Taylor Swift, you won't be able to access the website to login before you've reached the front of the queue.
If it's the same as Taylor Swift, you won't be able to access the website to login before you've reached the front of the queue.

True but if you log in now or the day before it should keep you logged in. Did for me at any rate. Not a big issue as its a guaranteed sale so taking 10 secs to log in isnt a big deal.
I registered our 3 together so we better get 3 seperate logins and not just the one as Ill need to get onto the site twice to split the cost up between 2 credit cards like Ive always done as theres not enough balance to get them all on one card.
I registered our 3 together so we better get 3 seperate logins and not just the one as Ill need to get onto the site twice to split the cost up between 2 credit cards like Ive always done as theres not enough balance to get them all on one card.

I think it'll be separate links.
My friends got a queue position of 420 for the West Ham. She cant access the site while shes at work so I presume shell need to give me her login details and link. Will I be able to pay with my bank card?
My friends got a queue position of 420 for the West Ham. She cant access the site while shes at work so I presume shell need to give me her login details and link. Will I be able to pay with my bank card?

How? Is this for the ballot sale? Have the ballot winners already been given their codes?
