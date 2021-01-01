Is the unique link that random . If its already generating you a queue position? Food for thought.



Im sure U8ter will sort that out



The unique link passes something through to the queue-it website to tell it who you ask / asks it if you have access.. Once the sale starts you get your random queue position. If you then access using that link again it's passes the same info through, and therefore gives you the same position..



Not sure what happens once you've used your queue link and been permitted access to the site though. Would it just permit you straight through again?! Will need to do some playing round I think.



I personally think the link contains a session code/token, which then accepts you into the pre-queue (or queue page if after 8.15) as a qualifying fan - the actual queue position isnt related to this and works the same was as it has before. eg. if you joined 8.17 you'd be at the backthose suggesting trying different devices, internet connections etc for each link your group has are probably on the right tracks as increasing the odds of a decent time than having 4 unique links on 1 device in different browsers, as it eliminates the device or internet connection as a bottleneck then or single point of failuresSwift they sent out links to the lead supporter, not the qualifying supporters and sent 1 link per transaction - be interesting to see if this is the case for these bulks as FAQ's suggest you dont have to register together to buy togetherFor swift I registered mine and the other 3 lads memberships for 2 x 2 pairs each, so I did 8 transactions - two were successful, I was emailed 2 links none of the lads were sent links or emails