« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 812 813 814 815 816 [817]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1674418 times)

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32640 on: Yesterday at 06:27:57 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 06:25:13 pm
So if I had a laptop, a phone and 2 Pcs I use use those, but not connected to the same router ?

Or use say Firefox, google chrome and Microsoft edge, 1 on each device ?

Im not sure to be honest. I just know he opened both the links on the same browser and got the same queue position
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32641 on: Yesterday at 06:30:54 pm »
I'll have to change my name from 30fiver after next week

U8ter incoming
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32642 on: Yesterday at 06:35:51 pm »
Already people trying to work out workarounds and posting it on the forum the VP of ticketing reads 😂
Logged

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32643 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 05:24:11 pm
How will the unique link thing work with the additional members/late availability sales? Isnt that where the bots are more likely to mop up tickets?

It wont work as nothing is guaranteed.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline cdgilbert

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32644 on: Yesterday at 06:43:18 pm »
Have the club said where the family section (equivalent to upper half of Anfield road) will be?
Logged

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32645 on: Yesterday at 06:43:30 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:35:51 pm
Already people trying to work out workarounds and posting it on the forum the VP of ticketing reads 😂

Is it a workaround though? Or just the same as the 4 of us trying separately in our own houses?

I am the only one who is at home that time in the morning and always get our 4 in every sale .
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32646 on: Yesterday at 06:44:54 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:35:51 pm
Already people trying to work out workarounds and posting it on the forum the VP of ticketing reads 😂

did it/they work for Taylor Swift tickets then ?

as this is what it is based on, yeah
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32647 on: Yesterday at 06:48:14 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 06:44:54 pm
did it/they work for Taylor Swift tickets then ?

as this is what it is based on, yeah

I have no idea but I am led to believe the link was sent to the lead booker only?

Its just the talk about multiple browsers and devices when thats specifically what the club are saying is to be stopped.

I think they really do expect everyone to queue themselves, or just the one lead of their group
Logged

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32648 on: Yesterday at 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:48:14 pm
I have no idea but I am led to believe the link was sent to the lead booker only?

Its just the talk about multiple browsers and devices when thats specifically what the club are saying is to be stopped.

I think they really do expect everyone to queue themselves, or just the one lead of their group

It would make sense if they sent you a link to input who you would be buying for as well as your own, then when you input your code on sale day they will know, and allow you to buy them.
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32649 on: Yesterday at 06:56:35 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Yesterday at 06:53:18 pm
It would make sense if they sent you a link to input who you would be buying for as well as your own, then when you input your code on sale day they will know, and allow you to buy them.

Yeah they need to make it easy for people to buy for people on their f&f whilst at the same time ensuring there isnt an unfair advantage with some groups having 4 different codes and therefore 4 chances in the queue and those buying singles only having one.
Logged

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,993
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32650 on: Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:56:35 pm
Yeah they need to make it easy for people to buy for people on their f&f whilst at the same time ensuring there isnt an unfair advantage with some groups having 4 different codes and therefore 4 chances in the queue and those buying singles only having one.

Thats it.  Would make more sense and cut the que time down.
Just one code for 1/2/3/4 people.
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,916
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32651 on: Yesterday at 07:01:13 pm »
Could be a £210+ per person hit for the first 10 games if you get a shit queue position Kop against main stand

May well be fairer but for lots of the average people, not the touts and bots, they will have to pick and choose what games they go to
Logged

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • Long live the King
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32652 on: Yesterday at 07:13:44 pm »
Wasnt an option to register together. And it might be only the person who registered for others gets the link.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32653 on: Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm »
Is the unique link that random . If its already generating you a queue position? Food for thought.

Im sure U8ter will sort that out  :P
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32654 on: Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm »
Can't decide whether to use my phone or laptop. Usually the phone bags a better queue position but is normally for late sales and one game.  Don't fancy for my first time in the 13 sale buying all the games that way.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,662
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32655 on: Yesterday at 07:34:05 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm
Is the unique link that random . If its already generating you a queue position? Food for thought.

Im sure U8ter will sort that out  :P

The unique link passes something through to the queue-it website to tell it who you ask / asks it if you have access..  Once the sale starts you get your random queue position. If you then access using that link again it's passes the same info through, and therefore gives you the same position..

Not sure what happens once you've used your queue link and been permitted access to the site though. Would it just permit you straight through again?! Will need to do some playing round I think.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32656 on: Yesterday at 07:38:48 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:34:05 pm
The unique link passes something through to the queue-it website to tell it who you ask / asks it if you have access..  Once the sale starts you get your random queue position. If you then access using that link again it's passes the same info through, and therefore gives you the same position..

Not sure what happens once you've used your queue link and been permitted access to the site though. Would it just permit you straight through again?! Will need to do some playing round I think.

Ah okay! That makes sense. Thanks.

If you use the link on four different browsers and go to the queue it site. Once the queue starts will they all be the same position then.
Logged

Offline MrZippo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32657 on: Yesterday at 07:40:03 pm »
From what I know having gone through the Taylor Swift tickets ballot is that the link will get you into a queuing system and once you are in you have to log in using your membership details and if I remember correctly it will ask you to input the unique code that got emailed to you and then you can purchase the amount of the tickets you registered for in the ballot (in this case a max or 4)
Only the lead booker will need to do this as this was the case with Taylor Swift tickets.

I hope that helps
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm by MrZippo »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32658 on: Yesterday at 07:44:13 pm »

Definitely the case for the Swift sale that using the link on multiple browsers gives you the same queue position. I tried it. Didnt get blocked but all 4 browsers were the same position.

However this will only apply to guaranteed sales not additional member sales unless they send a unique link to every member.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32659 on: Yesterday at 07:54:17 pm »
They better send out the codes in time
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32660 on: Yesterday at 07:56:18 pm »
So with this link, would it be the same as previous sales and the ticket site will close at 6.30 ahead of the sale starting at 8.15?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,793
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32661 on: Yesterday at 07:56:49 pm »
I know the bots used to gain the most advantage but losing that option to have multiple browsers gets me anxious. Expecting to be out of the kop for the cup comps for the first time in a decade.

Will go for whatever is cheapest. Those seats in the upper main stand should never be £50+
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:01:23 pm by ScubaSteve »
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32662 on: Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:54:17 pm
They better send out the codes in time

And everyone better get one. Need to give themselves a bit of time to address any issues like that!
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32663 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:54:17 pm
They better send out the codes in time
Or you get the right code for being either a ballot winner or 13+.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32664 on: Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 07:31:34 pm
Is the unique link that random . If its already generating you a queue position? Food for thought.

Im sure U8ter will sort that out  :P
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:34:05 pm
The unique link passes something through to the queue-it website to tell it who you ask / asks it if you have access..  Once the sale starts you get your random queue position. If you then access using that link again it's passes the same info through, and therefore gives you the same position..

Not sure what happens once you've used your queue link and been permitted access to the site though. Would it just permit you straight through again?! Will need to do some playing round I think.


I personally think the link contains a session code/token, which then accepts you into the pre-queue (or queue page if after 8.15) as a qualifying fan - the actual queue position isnt related to this and works the same was as it has before. eg. if you joined 8.17 you'd be at the back

those suggesting trying different devices, internet connections etc for each link your group has are probably on the right tracks as increasing the odds of a decent time than having 4 unique links on 1 device in different browsers, as it eliminates the device or internet connection as a bottleneck then or single point of failures

Swift they sent out links to the lead supporter, not the qualifying supporters and sent 1 link per transaction - be interesting to see if this is the case for these bulks as FAQ's suggest you dont have to register together to buy together

For swift I registered mine and the other 3 lads memberships for 2 x 2 pairs each, so I did 8 transactions - two were successful, I was emailed 2 links none of the lads were sent links or emails
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:12:55 pm by 30fiver »
Logged

Offline Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32665 on: Yesterday at 08:18:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm

I personally think the link contains a session code/token, which then accepts you into the pre-queue (or queue page if after 8.15) as a qualifying fan - the actual queue position isnt related to this and works the same was as it has before. eg. if you joined 8.17 you'd be at the back

those suggesting trying different devices, internet connections etc for each link your group has are probably on the right tracks as increasing the odds of a decent time than having 4 unique links on 1 device in different browsers, as it eliminates the device or internet connection as a bottleneck then or single point of failures

Swift they sent out links to the lead supporter, not the qualifying supporters and sent 1 link per transaction - be interesting to see if this is the case for these bulks as FAQ's suggest you dont have to register together to buy together

For swift I registered mine and the other 3 lads memberships for 2 x 2 pairs each, so I did 8 transactions - two were successful, I was emailed 2 links none of the lads were sent links or emails

Oh so if I registered for a friend.  He wouldnt be emailed a link but I would be?
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32666 on: Yesterday at 08:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 08:18:15 pm
Oh so if I registered for a friend.  He wouldnt be emailed a link but I would be?

Well I registered 2 in one transaction and both got emails to say they would be sent a unique link, so whether they share links but I think they will send a link to everyone in the sale
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32667 on: Yesterday at 08:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 08:18:15 pm
Oh so if I registered for a friend.  He wouldnt be emailed a link but I would be?

This was the case for taylor swift, not saying this is the case for this i'm saying it'd be interesting to see if that was the case
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32668 on: Yesterday at 08:37:27 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:05:42 pm
And everyone better get one. Need to give themselves a bit of time to address any issues like that!
I'm in the disabled sale the next day so a bit nervous about that
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32669 on: Yesterday at 08:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 07:44:13 pm
Definitely the case for the Swift sale that using the link on multiple browsers gives you the same queue position. I tried it. Didnt get blocked but all 4 browsers were the same position.

However this will only apply to guaranteed sales not additional member sales unless they send a unique link to every member.

But no issues with getting in on either of the browsers?  I want to use to use my laptop as much easier but going to be travelling so not confident of wi-fi - would be helpful to have my phone in the queue in case my connection does drop!
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,462
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32670 on: Yesterday at 10:08:42 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:56:49 pm
I know the bots used to gain the most advantage but losing that option to have multiple browsers gets me anxious. Expecting to be out of the kop for the cup comps for the first time in a decade.

Will go for whatever is cheapest. Those seats in the upper main stand should never be £50+

Feeling the same, will be gutted if I can't get Kop tickets.

So do people think only the person who registered the interest can do the sale? That could be a nightmare for people who can't get online especially as we wouldn't have been aware this was the case when we registered interest.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32671 on: Today at 01:12:32 am »
If theyre doing this to eliminate the touts then they should start using this system for the additional sales as thats where the majority of them are taken. So for each ballot give a waiting list number like they have in the first 3 sales and work their way down the list until they sell out. Least itll stop the same faces holding tickets in their basket.
Logged

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32672 on: Today at 06:15:43 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 06:44:54 pm
did it/they work for Taylor Swift tickets then ?

as this is what it is based on, yeah
I thought it worked really well, I just clicked the link and pretty much got straight in, no blocking issues either
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online SnowGoon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #32673 on: Today at 07:48:03 am »
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 01:12:32 am
If theyre doing this to eliminate the touts then they should start using this system for the additional sales as thats where the majority of them are taken. So for each ballot give a waiting list number like they have in the first 3 sales and work their way down the list until they sell out. Least itll stop the same faces holding tickets in their basket.

This would be incredibly restrictive for those wanting to go to every game though and building up to 13+. Ironically leading you to use touts as the only way to get tickets! The late sales are really not that bad if you put the time in.
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!
Pages: 1 ... 812 813 814 815 816 [817]   Go Up
« previous next »
 