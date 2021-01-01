From what I know having gone through the Taylor Swift tickets ballot is that the link will get you into a queuing system and once you are in you have to log in using your membership details and if I remember correctly it will ask you to input the unique code that got emailed to you and then you can purchase the amount of the tickets you registered for in the ballot (in this case a max or 4)

Only the lead booker will need to do this as this was the case with Taylor Swift tickets.



I hope that helps