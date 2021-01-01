« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32640 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 06:25:13 pm
So if I had a laptop, a phone and 2 Pcs I use use those, but not connected to the same router ?

Or use say Firefox, google chrome and Microsoft edge, 1 on each device ?

Im not sure to be honest. I just know he opened both the links on the same browser and got the same queue position
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32641 on: Today at 06:30:54 pm
I'll have to change my name from 30fiver after next week

U8ter incoming
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32642 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm
Already people trying to work out workarounds and posting it on the forum the VP of ticketing reads 😂
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32643 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 05:24:11 pm
How will the unique link thing work with the additional members/late availability sales? Isnt that where the bots are more likely to mop up tickets?

It wont work as nothing is guaranteed.
cdgilbert

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32644 on: Today at 06:43:18 pm
Have the club said where the family section (equivalent to upper half of Anfield road) will be?
hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32645 on: Today at 06:43:30 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 06:35:51 pm
Already people trying to work out workarounds and posting it on the forum the VP of ticketing reads 😂

Is it a workaround though? Or just the same as the 4 of us trying separately in our own houses?

I am the only one who is at home that time in the morning and always get our 4 in every sale .
bignred84

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32646 on: Today at 06:44:54 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 06:35:51 pm
Already people trying to work out workarounds and posting it on the forum the VP of ticketing reads 😂

did it/they work for Taylor Swift tickets then ?

as this is what it is based on, yeah
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32647 on: Today at 06:48:14 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 06:44:54 pm
did it/they work for Taylor Swift tickets then ?

as this is what it is based on, yeah

I have no idea but I am led to believe the link was sent to the lead booker only?

Its just the talk about multiple browsers and devices when thats specifically what the club are saying is to be stopped.

I think they really do expect everyone to queue themselves, or just the one lead of their group
hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32648 on: Today at 06:53:18 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 06:48:14 pm
I have no idea but I am led to believe the link was sent to the lead booker only?

Its just the talk about multiple browsers and devices when thats specifically what the club are saying is to be stopped.

I think they really do expect everyone to queue themselves, or just the one lead of their group

It would make sense if they sent you a link to input who you would be buying for as well as your own, then when you input your code on sale day they will know, and allow you to buy them.
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32649 on: Today at 06:56:35 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 06:53:18 pm
It would make sense if they sent you a link to input who you would be buying for as well as your own, then when you input your code on sale day they will know, and allow you to buy them.

Yeah they need to make it easy for people to buy for people on their f&f whilst at the same time ensuring there isnt an unfair advantage with some groups having 4 different codes and therefore 4 chances in the queue and those buying singles only having one.
hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32650 on: Today at 06:59:22 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 06:56:35 pm
Yeah they need to make it easy for people to buy for people on their f&f whilst at the same time ensuring there isnt an unfair advantage with some groups having 4 different codes and therefore 4 chances in the queue and those buying singles only having one.

Thats it.  Would make more sense and cut the que time down.
Just one code for 1/2/3/4 people.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32651 on: Today at 07:01:13 pm
Could be a £210+ per person hit for the first 10 games if you get a shit queue position Kop against main stand

May well be fairer but for lots of the average people, not the touts and bots, they will have to pick and choose what games they go to
Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32652 on: Today at 07:13:44 pm
Wasnt an option to register together. And it might be only the person who registered for others gets the link.
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32653 on: Today at 07:31:34 pm
Is the unique link that random . If its already generating you a queue position? Food for thought.

Im sure U8ter will sort that out  :P
sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32654 on: Today at 07:31:39 pm
Can't decide whether to use my phone or laptop. Usually the phone bags a better queue position but is normally for late sales and one game.  Don't fancy for my first time in the 13 sale buying all the games that way.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32655 on: Today at 07:34:05 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 07:31:34 pm
Is the unique link that random . If its already generating you a queue position? Food for thought.

Im sure U8ter will sort that out  :P

The unique link passes something through to the queue-it website to tell it who you ask / asks it if you have access..  Once the sale starts you get your random queue position. If you then access using that link again it's passes the same info through, and therefore gives you the same position..

Not sure what happens once you've used your queue link and been permitted access to the site though. Would it just permit you straight through again?! Will need to do some playing round I think.
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32656 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:34:05 pm
The unique link passes something through to the queue-it website to tell it who you ask / asks it if you have access..  Once the sale starts you get your random queue position. If you then access using that link again it's passes the same info through, and therefore gives you the same position..

Not sure what happens once you've used your queue link and been permitted access to the site though. Would it just permit you straight through again?! Will need to do some playing round I think.

Ah okay! That makes sense. Thanks.

If you use the link on four different browsers and go to the queue it site. Once the queue starts will they all be the same position then.
MrZippo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32657 on: Today at 07:40:03 pm
From what I know having gone through the Taylor Swift tickets ballot is that the link will get you into a queuing system and once you are in you have to log in using your membership details and if I remember correctly it will ask you to input the unique code that got emailed to you and then you can purchase the amount of the tickets you registered for in the ballot (in this case a max or 4)
Only the lead booker will need to do this as this was the case with Taylor Swift tickets.

I hope that helps
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #32658 on: Today at 07:44:13 pm

Definitely the case for the Swift sale that using the link on multiple browsers gives you the same queue position. I tried it. Didnt get blocked but all 4 browsers were the same position.

However this will only apply to guaranteed sales not additional member sales unless they send a unique link to every member.
